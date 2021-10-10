September U.S. Dividend Update

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Matt Wagner, CFA

We suggested in last month’s dividend update that bloated cash balances and strong earnings could bolster dividend and share buyback increases and support gains for U.S. equities.

While a choppy month for price returns, September didn’t disappoint, with a flurry of dividend growth from some of the largest payers.

Microsoft (MSFT) and JPMorgan (JPM)—both top five U.S. dividend payers—each increased 11%.

Microsoft also announced a whopping $60 billion stock buyback plan. That’s double the $30 billion plan that JPMorgan announced last December.

Verizon (VZ) and Philip Morris (PM) increased their dividends 2% and 4%, respectively.

Of the group of the 20 largest dividend payers, there have been 16 dividend increases and four unchanged, combining for an average increase of 4.8% this year.

Top 20 U.S. Dividend Payers

Dividend Initiations/Resumptions

One of the main stories about dividends this year is the number of companies initiating or resuming payouts.

Since the end of the first quarter, 62 initiations/resumptions have been made by Russell 3000 Index constituents. Among these companies, many are in sectors that were most impacted by 2020 shutdowns—Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials and Real Estate.

At WisdomTree’s annual domestic Index rebalance in December, all active dividend payers are eligible for our starting universe. We anticipate more names from these sectors being added to our dividend Indexes.

Dividend Initiations/Resumptions since 1Q21

Real Estate Sector

With interest rates historically low and property markets recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Real Estate sector has been one of the top performers year-to-date.

S&P 500 Sector Performance

The number of publicly traded Real Estate companies has grown dramatically over the past several years—up from 40 in May 2006, when WisdomTree launched its first dividend Indexes—to nearly 120 today.

The sector’s market cap weight in the S&P 1500 is just under 3%. Given its high payouts, the sector’s dividend weight is twice that at around 6%.

S&P 1500 Real Estate Sector

REITs—which make up much of the Real Estate sector—are a unique class of equities. They are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends.

As a result of the payout requirement, the sector has the fourth-highest dividend yield. On the other hand, it is also one of only two sectors that have a negative net buyback yield—meaning companies issue more in shares than they buy back. That’s why some index providers choose to exclude the sector from dividend indexes.

Removing Real Estate means removing exposure to a sector with a premium dividend yield and one that has not only performed well in 2021 but is growing in weight (i.e., importance) in market cap-weighted benchmark indexes.

S&P 500 Index–Total Shareholder Yield by Sector

For WisdomTree’s U.S. dividend Indexes, we have chosen to include Real Estate companies with caps—either at 5% or 10%, depending on the Index.

As we show below, some dividend Indexes—like the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index and the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index—have no exposure.

On the other end of the spectrum, the S&P 500 High Dividend Index has a 16% weight to the sector—an over-weight of over 13% relative to the S&P 500.

We believe our approach of including Real Estate within guardrails strikes a good balance of broadness, maximizing yield and mitigating tracking risk relative to comparable value indexes.

In a low-rate environment, the premium income of the sector and its price appreciation potential makes it an attractive component of our dividend Indexes, in our view.

Percent Index Weight: Real Estate

U.S. investors only: Click here to obtain a WisdomTree ETF prospectus which contains investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information; read and consider carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing, including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Funds focusing on a single country, sector and/or funds that emphasize investments in smaller companies may experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging markets, currency, fixed income and alternative investments include additional risks. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This material contains the opinions of the author, which are subject to change, and should not to be considered or interpreted as a recommendation to participate in any particular trading strategy, or deemed to be an offer or sale of any investment product and it should not be relied on as such. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will work under all market conditions. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This material should not be relied upon as research or investment advice regarding any security in particular. The user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of the information provided herein. Neither WisdomTree nor its affiliates, nor Foreside Fund Services, LLC, or its affiliates provide tax or legal advice. Investors seeking tax or legal advice should consult their tax or legal advisor. Unless expressly stated otherwise the opinions, interpretations or findings expressed herein do not necessarily represent the views of WisdomTree or any of its affiliates.

The MSCI information may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or re-disseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or component of any financial instruments or products or indexes. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an “as is” basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information. MSCI, each of its affiliates and each entity involved in compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information (collectively, the “MSCI Parties”) expressly disclaims all warranties. With respect to this information, in no event shall any MSCI Party have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential (including loss profits) or any other damages (www.msci.com).

Jonathan Steinberg, Jeremy Schwartz, Rick Harper, Christopher Gannatti, Bradley Krom, Tripp Zimmerman, Michael Barrer, Anita Rausch, Kevin Flanagan, Brendan Loftus, Joseph Tenaglia, Jeff Weniger, Matt Wagner, Alejandro Saltiel, Ryan Krystopowicz, Kara Marciscano, Jianing Wu and Brian Manby are registered representatives of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only.

You cannot invest directly in an index.

Matt Wagner, CFA, Associate, Research

Matt Wagner joined WisdomTree in May 2017 as an Analyst on the Research team. In his current role as an Associate, he supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Matt started his career at Morgan Stanley, working as an analyst in Treasury Capital Markets from 2015 to 2017 where he focused on unsecured funding planning, execution and risk management. Matt graduated from Boston College in 2015 with a B.A. in International Studies with a concentration in Economics. In 2020, he earned a Certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU Stern. Matt is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.