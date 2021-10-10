natasaadzic/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

I last wrote about New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) with a focus on its yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury rate. The thesis was that it is in a slight overvaluation regime but still has good potential for an upper single-digit return supported by a high current dividend income in the mid-term.

In this article, I will analyze the business fundamentals of NRZ with a special focus on its safety and leverage. In particular, NRZ’s recent Caliber acquisition will enhance the diversification of its income stream and help to drive higher earnings in any rate environment. For a financial business like NRZ, there are two knobs that management can turn to drive up profitability: return on asset (“ROA”) and leverage. Among these two drivers, ROA is the good driver and leverage will become a bad driver after a certain point. Hence, this article specifically focuses on the profitability drivers and the impact of the Caliber acquisition on these drivers. The results show that its profitability and acquisition are achieved with stable leveraging – very reassuring for NRZ investors.

Overview and recap

Most of the detailed operation and valuation information of the stock has been provided in my last article and won't be repeated here. This section provides a very brief recap of my last article to facilitate the new discussions. NRZ invests in and manages residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. Its operations are mainly in five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. It is one of the major players in the U.S. mREIT space.

Recently, it closed its acquisition of Caliber Home loans. The acquisition further strengthened its strategic position in the mREIT space. The combined business now boasts a top-five positions by all the major market metrics as you can see from the chart below. And notably, now the combined business captures 4% of the US origination market share. A 4% market share does not sound too impressive until we put things under perspective. The US mortgage market is a very fragmented market at this time. Currently, the top 10 players only capture about 44% of the total US market, so a 4% market share is already among top half tier of the top 10 players. And the rest of the 56% of the market share is distributed among more than 90 originators.

NRZ’s profitability has turned a corner

NRZ stock went through a very turbulent year during the pandemic together with the mREIT sector. The stock lost a good portion of its tangible book value ("TBV") on a per-share basis, and more than 2/3 of its price during the pandemic. Since then, the price (currently at $11) has more than doubled from the bottom during the pandemic, but still nowhere near the pre-pandemic level (about $17.5). And profitability is also recovering at the same time.

The next chart put things over a broader perspective. As seen, its profitability, as measured by return on equity (“ROE”), has been in a nosedive in 2020, dropping to the negative regime from a healthy level of ~10% pre-2019. Now, with the worst in the rearview, its profitability has turned a corner and begins to stabilize in ~8% ranges as the pandemic subsides and the economic recovery continues. Its current ROE of 8.8% is actually above the sector medium of 7.5% and compares very consistently with its 10-year average – definitely a good sign of profitability recovery.

As a further illustration of the improving profitability, NRZ has recently declared a dividend increase. The new dividend will be $0.25/share quarterly – a whopping 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20/share – definitely a good show of management’s confidence in the business. At the current price, the forward yield about 9.0%. Note that the current dividend yield is quite close to the current ROE – a good sign of dividend sustainability. After all, the most a business can pay out to shareholders as dividends cannot exceed what the business earns on the shareholders’ equity.

Furthermore, as to be seen in the next section, as its ROCE stabilizes, it is even more reassuring that the improved profitability is achieved with good safety and stable leveraging.

Closer examination of profitability drivers

For a financial business like NRZ, there are two knobs that management can turn to drive up profitability: return on asset (“ROA”) and leverage. Through simple math, we can show that ROE is just the product of these two things, i.e.,

ROE = ROA x leverage.

Where ROA here is defined as net income divided by total asset and leverage is defined as total asset divided by share equity. ROA shows how efficiently the management is working the asset to generate earnings. And leverage is just leverage – it magnifies earnings in good times and magnifies losses in bad times.

Based on the above discussions, the following chart shows the ROA for NRZ. As seen, the ROA has been hovering around an average of 1.7% since 2015. Even though it has shown some wide fluctuations from year to year – not that surprising given the relatively high leverage used by NRZ and the mREIT sector in general. As seen, ROA has been in a nosedive in 2020, dropping to the negative regime from a healthy average level of 1.23% in 2019. With the worst in the rearview, now as seen in the chart, its ROA has turned a corner and is now about 1.46%, a 23 basis point improvement from the pre-pandemic level.

The next chart shows the leverage. As seen, NRZ's has been under-leveraged till 2018. Its leverage has been below 5x until 2018, compared against the average leverage of 6.6x in the mREIT sector. The leverage peaked around 6.2x during 2019 – still a healthy level in my view. And currently, the leverage is at 6.04x, slightly below its peak value and comfortably below the industry average.

In summary, it is reassuring that the improved profitability is achieved with stable/reduced leveraging. And as to be examined next, it is even more reassuring that the recent caliber acquisition does not impact the leverage significantly either.

Impacts from the Caliber acquisition and recent preferred share offering

The next chart shows how the Caliber acquisition is financed. The total price tag for the acquisition is $1.675 billion to purchase Caliber, a quite sizable acquisition for a business whose own market cap is about $5B. NRZ had about $1.5B of liquidity before the acquisition and still had $1.1 billion of cash and liquidity after funding the acquisition. So the acquisition only reduced NRZ’s liquidity by $0.4B. The remainder of the $1.2B funds came from several sources as shown. The first source involved the cash and liquidity from the proceeds from NRZ’s equity rates and equity from the sale of agency securities – totaling about $0.35B. The second source involved the cash and liquidity at closing that's on calibers balance sheet – totaling about $0.85B. So in the end, NRZ still has $1.1 billion of cash and liquidity post the acquisition, and liquidity only decreased by $0.4B.

As aforementioned, such a relatively small decrease does not impact NRZ’s leverage materially. And at the same time, the acquisition significantly improved NRZ’s market position and provides a valuable hedge of its income. In particular, the combined business is now in a stronger position to originate loans, expand recapture percentages, and drive higher earnings in any rate environment. If rates rise significantly, the MSR portfolio is poised to gain pretty dramatically.

Another recent development was the offering of 17M preferred shares. In September, NRZ priced an opportunistic underwritten public offering of 17M shares of its 7% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference of $25/share for gross proceeds of ~$425M. The underwriters granted a 30-days option to purchase up to an additional 2.55M shares. So the total gross proceeds will be about $488M if these additional shares are also offered. The net proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes. Before these preferred shares were offered, the total asset on the balance sheet was about $37.2B and the total shareholder equity was about $6.2B (thus resulting in a 6.04x leverage ratio mentioned above). After this offering, the total asset would expand by up to $0.488B, i.e., by about 1.3%. And as a result, the impact on the leverage ratio would be about 1.3% - a quite slight impact.

Valuation and expected return

in terms of valuation, as detailed in my previous articles, my view is that it’s slightly overvalued. I have examined the valuation from multiple perspectives, ranging from price-to-book multiples, PE multiples, and yield spread. The conclusion is that the stock is about 10% overvalued at its current price level. As such, I do not expect a large price appreciation at this moment. Although the stock still provides a good potential for an upper single-digit return (say ~8%) mostly in the form of current dividend income.

Lastly, my above view is largely in line with, but more on the conservative side, the consensus estimate as you can see below. Wall Street analysts did not expect a large price appreciation. Their projection of the target price is in a narrow range between $12 and $13. And again, my view is more conservative than the consensus analysis.

Conclusion and final thoughts

I last wrote about NRZ with a focus on its yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury rate. The thesis was that it is in a slight overvaluation regime but still has good potential for a single-digit return and a good 8% current dividend income in the mid-term. This article focuses on its safety and leverage and the impact of its recent Caliber acquisition. The main takeaways are:

1. The acquisition will enhance the diversification of its income stream and help to hedge interest rate changes. If rates rise significantly, the MSR portfolio is poised to gain pretty dramatically.

2. The news becomes even better that the improved profitability and the acquisition are achieved with stable/reduced leveraging. It is reassuring to see that NRZ’s recent profitability recovery was driven by ROA and not by leveraging. Its current leverage is at 6.04x, not only below its peak value but also comfortably below the industry average. Moreover, the acquisition of Caliber only reduced its liquidity by $0.4B, a relatively small decrease that does not impact its leverage materially.

3. In terms of valuation and expected return, the stock itself is slightly overvalued now. And the return will mostly come from current dividend income and not price appreciation.

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.