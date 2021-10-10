Non-OPEC June Oil Production Has Small Increase

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of oil (C + C) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIAʼs International Energy Statistics and updated to June 2021. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO and country specific sites such as Russia, Norway and China is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few countries and the world.

June Non-OPEC production increased by 73 kb/d to 48,508 kb/d. The biggest contributors to the increase were Canada (249 kb/d) and China (46 kb/d). Offsetting the increases were declines from the UK (133 kb/d), Australia (60 kb/d) and Russia (48 kb/d).

Using data from the September 2021 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the time period July 2021 to December 2022 (red graph). Output is expected to reach 51,990 kb/d in December 2022, which is lower by 108 kb/d from the previous post.

July production for the Non-OPEC countries is projected to increase by close to 1,300 kb/d over June to 49,802 kb/d by the EIA STEO report. The big increase occurs because the STEO forecasts an increase in World All Liquids of 1,880 kb/d in July.

Ranking Production from Non-OPEC Countries

Above are listed the world's 11 largest Non-OPEC producers. The original criteria for inclusion in the table was that all of the countries produced more than 1,000 kb/d. The last two have currently fallen below 1,000 kb/d.

In June, these 11 countries produced 84.4% of the Non-OPEC output. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production increased by 2,415 kb/d while on a MoM basis production increased by 73 kb/d to 48,508 kb/d. World YoY output was up by 6,259 kb/d.

Production by Country

The EIA reported Brazil’s June production decreased by 29 kb/d to 2,903 kb/d. July rebounded to 3,040 kb/d, according to this source and then August dropped to 2,997 kb/d according to this source. (Red markers.)

According to the EIA, June’s output increased by 249 kb/d to 4,442kb/d. The increase was due to some oil sands cokers coming back online. As more are returned online, production should return to the 4,600 kb/d range.

According to this source, Enbridge (ENB) said on Wednesday its Line 3 pipeline replacement project will begin operating on Oct. 1, the first successful major expansion of Canadian crude export capacity in six years, clearing hurdles that other projects were unable to overcome.

The $8.2 billion project allows Enbridge to roughly double its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day on the 1,765 km-long (1097 mile-long) pipeline.

This is welcome news to the Western Canadian oil companies since this will lift pipeline/shipping capacity constraints.

Exports by rail in July were 142.8 kb/d, up 12 kb/d from June.

Canadian oil exports to U.S. jump after Line 3 starts up following years of delays.

According to this source, weekly oil deliveries from America’s northern neighbour reached 4.04 million barrels day, the most since January, according to the Energy Information Administration. It’s only the third time the U.S. has imported more than 4 million barrels a day of Canadian crude since the agency began compiling weekly data in 2010.

The additional barrels from Canada come as a relief to U.S. refiners struggling with less supply from OPEC+, shrinking imports from Latin America, and more recently, the loss of about 30 million barrels of Gulf of Mexico production after Hurricane Ida.

The EIA reported China’s June output increased by 46 kb/d from April to 4,056 kb/d. According to this source, China’s output decreased by 83 kb/d in July to 3,973 kb/d. In August, it recovered to 4,010 kb/d according to this source.

Mexico's production, as reported by the EIA in June was 1,751 kb/d, down 1 kb/d from May. Data from Pemex shows that July and August production were up slightly to 1,772 kb/d and 1,776 kb/d, respectively. (Red markers.)

Kazakhstan’s output decreased by 21 kb/d in June to 1,752 kb/d. Will it get back to its pre-Covid level, which is 200 kb/d higher?

According to this source, the quota for Kazakhstan under OPEC+ will be 1,508 kb/d in September, and each month production will increase by an average of 16,000 barrels per day,” said the Energy Ministry.

Note that the 1,508 kb/d is just crude. Their crude production quota will ease to 1,475 kb/d in July, source.

The EIA reported that Norway’s June production was 1,681 kb/d, an increase of 6 kb/d from May. The Norway Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported that production in July had increased to 1,766 kb/d and then to 1,822 kb/d in August (red markers).

The NPD announced earlier this year that production would increase in the second half 2021. July and August were the first two months showing a significant production increase. Will September break the previous high of 1,828 kb/d, set in December 2020?

Oman’s June production increased by 7 kb/d to 962 kb/d.

June’s output was unchanged at 1,362 kb/d.

The EIA reported that Russian output decreased by 48 kb/d in June to 10,015 kb/d. According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, Russian production in August was 10,426 kb/d.

UK’s production decreased by 133 kb/d in June to 633 kb/d.

U.S. July production increased by 31 kb/d to 11,307 kb/d from June only because June was revised down from 11,307 kb/d in the August report to 11,276 kb/d in the current September report. From March to July, production increased by 147 kb/d or 36.8 kb/d/mth on average, down from 49 kb/d/mth in the previous report. July production is still lower than May’s output of 11,334 kb/d.

The EIA October 1 weekly inventory report showed that output continued at the 11,300 kb/d level.

In the week of October 8, the US oil rig count increased by 5. Interestingly Louisiana is still down 7 rigs from its pre-Ida hurricane number of 18. The + after the rig number is the increase from the previous week.

After a period when frac spreads were holding in the 240 range in August and early September, frac spreads began to increase in late September to above the 250 level. In the week of October 8, 1 frac spread was added for a total of 263. There is a hint of slowing in the rate at which weekly frac spreads are being added.

WTI settled at $79.35 on October 8, 2021. The high for the day reached $80.11. The low for the day touched $78.63.

It is the highest settled price for WTI since October 31, 2014, when WTI was dropping from its previous high of $106.91 on June 13, 2014.

Those were the days. Are they coming back? Place your bets.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. Their combined June production was 3,233 kb/d, up 54 kb/d from May.

World Oil Production

World oil production in June increased by 654 kb/d to 76,594 kb/d according to the EIA. Of the 654 kb/d increase, the biggest contributor was Saudi Arabia again (465 kb/d), followed by Canada (249 kb/d). The biggest decline was recorded by the UK, 133 kb/d. This big drop caused it to drop from the Table above and let Azerbaijan take over the last spot.

This chart also projects world production out to December 2022. It uses the September STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection (red markers). It projects that world crude production in December 2022 will be close to 82,469 kb/d, 99 kb/d lower than forecast in the previous report.

The current December 2022 forecast is 2,142 kb/d, lower than the November 2018 peak of 84,611 kb/d. As best that I can remember, this may be the biggest gap that I have reported.

