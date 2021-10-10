sezer66/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough 4-month stretch for the Silver Juniors Index (SILJ), with the index plunging by more than 35% from its June highs and many silver producers being cut in half. One name hit especially hard is Aurcana Silver (OTCQX:AUNFF), a developer that's currently making the leap to producer status. After the sharp decline we've seen, Aurcana is much more reasonably valued, but with more than 120 million options and warrants outstanding, this could impede further share price progress even if the valuation has improved. So, while I would not be surprised to see a bounce in the stock after a 43% decline in 4 months, I believe there are much better ways to play the sector from a reward/risk standpoint.

It's been an exciting year for investors in Aurcana Silver. The company recently met its target of mine production by Q3 2021, with mill construction now complete and lead and zinc concentrate expected to be shipped this month. This has allowed Aurcana to make the leap from explorer to producer at its high-grade Revenue-Virginius Mine, restarting a mine with a rich history dating back to the 19th century. For those unfamiliar, Revenue-Virginius produced nearly 25 million ounces of silver and 108 million pounds of lead from 1895-1912 at grades, and more than $110 million has been invested in the property since 2011. However, while the company continues to work towards commercial production, this progress has been overshadowed by multiple private placements with full warrants, leading to a very bloated fully-diluted share count, even for a producer. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

Aurcana released an update on its Revenue-Virginius [RV] Mine last week, announcing that the final commissioning of the mill is ongoing, and development ore was currently being stockpiled for processing. In line with the company's Q3 production goal, the first stope ore came online at the end of September, with ore coming from the 1800 level. Notably, grades seem to be reconciling well with the block model, setting Aurcana up to produce more than 1 million payable silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs] between now and year-end. The other good news is that the mill is performing quite well, with throughput able to exceed the 270 tons per day that the Feasibility Study was based on, operating at 312 tons per day without any issues. The ability to ramp up to 350-400 tons per day would provide a boost to project NPV (5%) and annual production with more ounces pulled forward, so this will be something to monitor going forward.

As it stands, the RV Mine is expected to produce up to 3.0 million SEOs per annum at costs of ~$8.00/oz. I believe these costs are likely a little ambitious, but even if all-in sustaining costs [AISC] come in at $10.00/oz, RV would still be one of the lower-cost mines globally. As the chart above shows, RV should enjoy some of the highest expected margins in the sector once in commercial production and receive the 3rd highest contribution from silver in a sector where there are very few pure silver stories (75% of revenue coming from silver). In fact, the only other two names with predominantly silver exposure (75% or more of revenue from silver) are Aya (OTCPK:MYAGF) and Alexco (AXU). This makes Aurcana much more attractive relative to its peers for those investors looking for leverage to silver and less to gold and base metals like lead/zinc.

Based on expected FY2022 production of up to 4 million silver-equivalent ounces, Aurcana should generate between $75 million and $100 million in revenue next year, depending on silver prices. This leaves Aurcana trading at just ~2.6 sales at the mid-point, based on a fully diluted market cap of ~$225 million. For a Tier-1 producer, this is a reasonable valuation. However, I would argue that Hecla is more attractive from a reward/risk standpoint, trading at close to ~3x FY2022 revenue estimates but with multiple mines, which provides more safety through diversification. Diversification is key for producers because if an issue does arise at a mine, it is much less magnified when there are multiple mines in the portfolio (no one mine contributing more than 50% of total company revenue).

Looking at Aurcana's recent presentation, the company has highlighted the potential to become an ~8.8 million-ounce producer on an SEO basis by 2024, which has likely created some buzz around the stock. However, I would argue that this goal is far too ambitious, with many things that need to go right to meet this goal. For starters, the RV Mine has still not reached commercial production, yet the company is factoring in not one expansion but two expansions in the next 3 years, as well as a restart of its Shafter Silver Mine in Texas. While it's true that Aurcana has a built-in capacity for the first mill expansion at the RV Mine, making the transition to 400 tons per day is relatively straightforward; I would not call two expansions in two years conservative.

Additionally, the Shafter Mine (expected to contribute over 2.5 million SEOs to the ~8.8 million SEO goal) has seen little work outside of a dated Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2018, so I would argue it's very ambitious that this asset will be in commercial production in less than three years. Of course, anything is possible, but I would caution against investing in Aurcana based on the belief that the company will nearly triple production in three years. It's worth noting that Shafter has a dismal history over the past decade, beginning commercial production in 2012, with expected operating costs of $8.27/oz over the mine life. The mine was placed on care & maintenance a year later, with the April 2001 block model used to support the June 2011 Feasibility Study being an inconsistent predictor of tons and grade. This was not helped by falling silver prices, forcing a mine shutdown, and significant losses for investors.

So, is the stock a Buy?

As noted previously, Aurcana has become reasonably valued after a more than 50% decline from its highs, with the stock sliding from a high of US$1.25 to a current share price of US$0.56. However, in the same period that the stock has slid, the stock's share count has grown considerably, up from ~238 million shares outstanding at the end of Q4 2020 to closer to 278 million shares outstanding currently. Meanwhile, warrants and options outstanding have also risen, with outstanding warrants increasing by more than 30% to ~111 million. So, while the share price has declined, the market cap has declined less, given that the share count has continued to increase. This is a result of a capital raise this year with full common share purchase warrants, in line with the trend of most capital raises having warrants attached.

If we look at the list of outstanding warrants above, we can see that they range from a price of C$0.35 to C$1.25, with an average exercise price that's just below the current share price of C$0.71. This overhang could impede share-price returns for Aurcana going forward, with Aurcana having one of the highest warrants as a percentage of shares outstanding in the silver producer space. To put this in perspective, companies like Hecla that have not diluted massively over the past few years have less than 2% of their outstanding shares in options/warrants (535 million shares outstanding vs. 542 million shares fully diluted) compared to Aurcana at ~30.4% (278 million shares outstanding vs. 400 million shares fully diluted). This makes Aurcana less attractive from an investment standpoint and makes other silver producers more suitable options for potential investment.

From a valuation standpoint, Aurcana certainly looks reasonably valued, sitting at barely 0.80x P/NAV vs. a peer average of more than 1.3x P/NAV. However, I have never seen any way to justify paying a large premium to NAV for precious metals producers, so while Aurcana may look cheap relative to its peer group, this is partly because the peer group itself is not that cheap from a valuation standpoint. Therefore, while Aurcana may look cheap on a relative basis, it's less cheap on an absolute basis. This is evidenced by a look at the gold producer group below, which trades at an average P/NAV of closer to 0.74 for intermediate producers. For investors looking for value in the precious metals space, I see much more value here compared to Aurcana, given that these producers are more diversified and many have organic growth as well. In summary, I believe Alamos Gold (AGI) is a much better reward/risk bet than Aurcana or Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) in the silver producer space.

Aurcana has put together a solid year and is on track to meet its goal of commercial production by early next year, which should boost the share price over the next 12 months. However, while the valuation is reasonable, I am much less interested in the stock due to the potential warrant overhang, resulting from full share purchase warrants to nearly every capital raise over the last three years. For this reason, I see much better reward/risk bets elsewhere in the sector, with Alamos Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines being superior ways to play the precious metals space. These two companies also offer organic growth without the warrant overhang and similar P/NAV multiples.