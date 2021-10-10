Coca-Cola Stock: Driving Dividends With An Incredible Cash Flow Machine
Summary
- Coca-Cola is a prominent Dividend King. So we think it's only a matter of formality for the company to announce its 60th milestone year of consecutive dividend raises.
- The company has such a well-oiled cash flow machine. It has also weathered COVID-19 exceptionally well. Moreover, the reopening cadence has significantly boosted its recovery.
- We highlight Coca-Cola's incredible business model in this article. We also discuss whether the stock is a buy now for dividend investors.
Investment Thesis
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is an absolute favorite of dividend investors. The Dividend King has raised its annual dividend for 59 consecutive years. In addition, the company has maintained a highly profitable business. COVID-19 was arguably the most significant threat that the modern-day KO enterprise had to face. However, the strength of its business model shielded it exceptionally well. As a result, it's challenging to find another more dependable company for dividend investors.
In this article, we will discuss whether it's an opportune time for dividend investors to add KO stock now.
KO Stock YTD Performance
KO stock YTD performance (as of October 8, 21).
KO stock started the year poorly. However, its momentum began to recover with the growth-to-value rotation. At one point in February, the stock was down more than 10% YTD. However, the stock's recovering momentum has waned slightly since August. Considering how KO stock started, its 1.01% YTD return might not be disappointing. If you are a growth investor, KO is not the stock for you. However, dividend investors of KO have hardly been concerned with KO's price volatility.
KO Has an Incredibly Consistent Revenue Trend
KO LTM revenue trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
We use a last-twelve-month (LTM) basis for our analysis. It helps to smoothen out the quarter to quarter volatility. Readers can glean that Coca-Cola is a tremendously resilient company. It has had such a predictable revenue trend over the last 3 years. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic had only a temporary effect on its revenue in FY20.
Moreover, the impact was not significant. At its lowest LTM point in FQ4'20, revenue fell by just 11.4% YoY. While it was a notable dent, it was not disastrous. It proved that KO has such an incredibly resilient revenue base. It had to weather the crisis much tougher than its arch-rival PepsiCo (PEP) did. We highlighted in an earlier article that PEP had a leg-up over KO during the depths of the pandemic. It was mainly due to PEP's well-diversified product segments. KO was hit by the extended lockdowns that affected its away-from-home consumption.
Notwithstanding, KO has staged a remarkable recovery. The reopening cadence has helped its revenue segments to gain significant momentum. For example, in FQ2'21, its LTM revenue of $36.4B was already ahead of FQ2'19's $35.3B. In essence, KO has recovered its pre-COVID-19 revenue on an LTM basis.
Coca-Cola Has an Incredibly Consistent Profitability Profile
KO LTM EBIT & normalized net income margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Coca-Cola has a highly profitable business. In addition, its EBIT margins have also been improving recently. In FQ2'21, its LTM EBIT margin reached a 3Y high of 31.5%. We think the company's EBIT margins strength validates its business model. Moreover, its normalized net income margin has also been very reliable. KO has consistently reported normalized net income margins north of 18% over the last three years. KO's incredibly well-managed business gives dividend investors massive confidence in their dividend payouts. It even seems as though COVID-19 "never happened." The company has gone through its COVID-19 "stress test" with flying colors.
Coca-Cola's Cash Flow Generative Prowess is Breathtaking
KO LTM levered FCF. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
KO's LTM free cash flow (FCF) is on a clear uptrend. The blip in Q2'20 has proven to be merely transitory. KO's LTM FCF has been consistently increasing over time. In FQ2'21, its LTM FCF of $11.5B was 135% above its FCF in FQ2'18. At the same time, its revenue was barely higher in comparison. Therefore, it validates the incredible cash flow generative prowess of Coca-Cola's business model.
KO LTM FCF margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
In addition, KO's FCF margins have also been improving over time. Even during the depths of the pandemic, KO delivered higher FCF margins than its pre-COVID margins. We think KO's robust business model will continue to provide reliable dividend growth. Dividend investors in KO should be confident of the company's incredible cash flow machine.
KO Has Been Aggressive With Its Dividend Policy
KO dividend coverage ratios. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
KO free cash flow (FCF) payout ratios. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Coca-Cola seems like an aggressive dividend payer here. Its dividend coverage ratio (DCR) has been well below 2x. Despite that, we think KO is well-positioned to maintain an aggressive dividend policy. It's a Dividend King for good reasons.
Coca-Cola boasts of a highly resilient and consistent business model. Therefore, we believe that it gives the management tremendous confidence to adopt a more aggressive dividend stance. In addition, readers can also glance at the aggressiveness of its FCF payout ratio. At one point in June 18, its FCF payout ratio even reached 131.8%. It demonstrates the confidence of management to sustain its dividend policy. In FQ2'21, its FCF payout ratio dropped to 77.5%. KO's incredible cash flow growth has given the company more flexibility to boost its dividend again. We think the 60th year milestone will be a matter of formality.
KO Stock Safe Dividend Yield
KO stock dividend yield. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
KO stock currently pays a dividend yield of 3.1%. It's undoubtedly one of its lowest yields in recent years. Although there's no guarantee, we think KO's dividend yield looks highly secure. In that perspective, a 3.1% yield is very attractive. We have explained just how well managed KO's business is. It's still growing its cash flows very strongly.
So, is KO Stock a Buy Now For Dividend Investors?
KO EV/Fwd EBITDA trend.
KO is currently trading at an EV/Fwd EBITDA of 20.1x. It's broadly in line with its 5Y forward EBITDA multiple mean of 20.2x. Therefore, one can argue that KO's valuation looks fair.
However, dividend investors are hardly concerned with KO's valuation. The company has been such a stable dividend machine over the last 59 years. We think even at a 3.1% yield; KO remains an attractive buy for dividend investors.
Therefore, we rate KO stock a Buy for dividend investors.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.