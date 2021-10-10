naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

3Q Estimates & Consensus Ratings For 30 Big Banks

This post covers 30 big banks.

These banks enjoy a heavy analyst following.

Here is my 3Q cheat sheet that I will refer to when JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) kicks off bank earnings on Wednesday, October 14. Bank of America Corp (BAC), Citigroup Inc (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) will go the next day, followed on Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS), Truist Financial Corp (TFC), and PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC). By the end of the week, investors will have a strong handle on critical factors influencing future bank stock prices.

Here are analyst consensus opinions as of October 9. Most banks have a consensus between 2 and 2.5, indicating a modest buy opinion. Seven banks show more bullish analyst sentiment:

Citigroup

Niche California lender, East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)

Small regional, First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Large regional, Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

NYC multifamily lender, Signature Bank (SBNY)

Auto lender, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Credit card lender, Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Banks Earnings - Analyst Estimates Cut Past 10 Days

Analyst confidence in 3Q bank earnings is in retreat.

During the past ten days bank analysts cut back on 3Q EPS estimates for 19 of the 30 banks as the next two charts show. The biggest downward revision is M&T Bank Corp (MTB) which is in the process of absorbing People's United Financial Inc (PBCT).

On the flipside, one of my long-term holds, SVB Financial Group (SIVB), the corporate specialty bank riding the wave of new and expanding technology firms, has seen the most upward revisions. SIVB's stock price is up 14.4% during the past month.

The good news is that lower estimates make a beat more likely this quarter.

Three Items To Watch When Big Banks Report 3Q Earnings

What follows are three factors that will determine the direction of bank earnings over the next few quarters and years.

Watch Item #1: Provision, Provision, Provision

It is always wise to take quarterly earnings estimates with a grain of salt. Last quarter, analysts missed EPS actuals by a country mile for one big reason. That's because Provision came in way better than expected.

Led by banks with consumer credit concentrations, the average bank beat analyst estimates by 27%. Provision, not loan growth, fueled the beats.

Here are the "beats" and misses for 2Q.

Note green bars which indicate lenders with consumer credit concentration. These banks are direct beneficiaries of an easy Fed, tempered FDIC, and generous Congress that put money in borrowers' hands. As a group, they beat 2Q earnings estimates by 60%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

American Express Co (AXP)

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Here is a chart I put together from the FDIC's most recent quarterly numbers. Frankly, this next chart blows my mind as it gives investors a crystal clear picture of just how weird things are in our COVID world.

Over the past four quarters (July 2020 - June 2021), Provision "expense" for banks has been negative. This is a first. It's beyond crazy to think that Provision, which has averaged 56 basis points per annum (56 cents per $100 of bank assets) since 1984, would turn negative over four quarters. But in this CRAZY COVID era of unlimited government largesse, weird things happen.

Staying with Provision expense, this next chart indicates current bank earnings trends at record levels are unsustainable. My best guess is that bank earnings will sooner than later revert to historic trends. Will it be this quarter? It depends on loan growth/decline (see below).

Industry earnings hit record levels of $147 billion for the first six months of 2021. "Normal" earnings, as in when Provision reverts to 30-50 basis points, will push earnings industry six month earnings down to $120 billion or so. But, and this is a big but, corporate tax rates could go up which places more pressure on bank earnings. If Democrats have their way, expect bank earnings after taxes to be clipped back another 10% or so if corporate taxes are raised. Stay tuned.

What banks will be most impacted by a reversion of Provision to normal levels? Those that benefited most from the negative Provision of the past year. And who are those lenders? Foremost, they are the five noted above with heavy consumer credit concentrations.

The poster child for this group is Capital One which I recently described on these pages as looking "rich' (i.e., likely to see its stock price lag the industry over the next year).

Watch Item #2: Share Buybacks

These next two charts are especially interesting in light of the discussion about Provision and recent earnings trends. These charts compare consensus 3Q EPS estimates to 2Q actuals.

In aggregate, analysts expect the average bank (of the 30) to earn 2.4% more in Q3 than Q2 (median bank 1%). However, as the charts show, there are big swings among individual banks. Among those with the biggest swings, four are in the midst of mergers: MTB, PNC, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), and First Horizon Corporation (FHN).

In addition to Provision, there is another big wildcard for banks in 3Q: Share Buybacks. With bank stock prices stagnant during the past quarter, banks with repurchase plans in place had ample opportunity to buy back shares at what we presume to be decent prices.

Serious bank investors will want to examine share count when banks issue their 10-Qs at the end of the month. This next charts shows 3-year change in share count for the 30 banks. Thirteen of the 30 banks have reduced share count by 10%+ since mid-2018. I would be surprised if we do not see big buybacks when earnings are released this week.

Watch Item #3: Loan Growth/Decline

Banks are struggling to book loans. Year over year, gross loans on the books of US banks have declined as the next chart shows. The industry has seen net declines during the past year in Commercial & Industrial loans, Credit Card, Farm/Farmland, and 1-4 Family mortgages.

This same chart shows Cash on bank balance sheets, as reported by the FDIC, has more than doubled since year-end 2019. Clearly, banks have capacity and cash to lend.

Here is another view of the industry's struggle to book loans. At the end of June, bank loans made up less than 48% of total assets.

Some banks have experienced fairly significant declines in loan outstandings over the past two years. The next chart highlights the largest US banks with one and two year declines in loan outstandings.

Megabanks Wells Fargo and Bank of America "lead" the way. Note, too, that the Consumer lending banks -- Ally, American Express, Capital One, Discovery, and Synchrony -- all have experienced anemic loan growth. It is difficult to be long-term bullish about banks absent loan growth.

Just to be clear, banks not included in the chart above are not necessarily experiencing loan growth. Mergers obscure the real results. Expect analysts to press executives about organic loan growth in the upcoming earning calls. I am especially interested in seeing loan numbers from Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) next week.

Closing Thoughts

I like high quality banks that have a history of delivering superior returns (consistently exceed cost of capital) through the cycle (when economy slips into recession). JPM is my favorite among the biggest banks despite a nosebleed valuation.

I like niche banks with proven competitive advantage and strong reputations for serving specific segments. SIVB has exceeded all expectations; it is especially well-positioned if rates rise moderately. I am kicking myself for missing EWBC, a bank that has had as good a past decade as any bank in the country. I was already to buy for my long-term buy-and-hold portfolio but got cold feet because it is based in California. My aversion to California has to do with the fact that I already own four banks headquartered in the state, although none are based in Southern California nor serve the niche EWBC does.

Not buying Signature last year was another mistake. I give Bank of America/Merrill Lynch's analyst a lot of kudos for pushing Signature hard when it fell to an eight-year low in 2020. Good call backed by sound data. My concern about NYC multi-family lending proved, at least for now, wrong.

Wells remains my favorite bank for turn-around as I explained earlier this year. But, I loved it at $28-30 a share, not $48 where it is today. I still think that by 2026, Wells will show the best five-year total return of the biggest banks (compared to January 2021 when I authored the article). I will try to accumulate shares by selling Puts over time.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is on my watch list for reasons described on September 29. As noted in that article, I am waiting to see share buyback activity as well as business trends before pulling the trigger.

I am avoiding two groups of banks.

I am not one to own big banks that are buyers in merger transactions. My data shows that these banks, as a group, especially when engaged in large, complex transactions, fail to keep pace with industry indices. There are exceptions, but few.

Perhaps I will share some of my M&A data in an upcoming article as I fully expect M&A to continue on its torrid pace. The main reason is because too many banks, especially those that have no competitive advantage or segment excellence, have hit a revenue/loan wall.

There is an exception to my M&A view, and that is USB's recent announcement to buy California's Union Bank. I think this deal is a no-brainer for USB which knows California well. In addition, the parts of Union that USB is buying are business activities that will thrive under USB. My recent write-up of the announcement is available here.

While I have assiduously avoided trying to pick banks ripe to be sold, now may be the time to speculate about a few that should put themselves on the market in the next 24 months. I have strong data showing distinct patterns among banks that sell.

I am also avoiding lenders with consumer concentrations. It seems to me that they are victims of a trend that sees a growing number of American borrowers determined to pay off debt. Hard for me to see these lenders thriving, although American Express Company (AXP), a specialty provider of services to the affluent, never ceases to surprise me with their outstanding numbers.

At some point in future, Citigroup will look attractive, I suppose. But I still think the bank has a long road to cover before it resolves pressing regulatory issues I described about a year ago. While Citi has a history of breaking hearts, I would love to see them get their act together. Speculators in bank stocks may want to bet on Citi, but I remain am on the sidelines. Wells is an easier turn-around bank for me at this time.

If you made it this far through the article, thanks for reading. As always, do your own analysis before making investment decisions. I hope you find these thoughts and data helpful in that endeavor.