During my 30 years on Wall Street and now as an economics professor, I've learned how messy and often just random the economy and the markets are. But one analytic tool does seem to give useful results more times than not - supply and demand. It is therefore my first step when assessing an investment. For example, I've been negative on the stock of Rocket Companies (RKT) because of unfavorable demand and supply stories in its mortgage banking business.

When I think about investing in Treasury bonds, I take the same supply/demand approach. What is the likely supply of, and demand for, Treasuries over the next five years? And what is the supply/demand outlook for other U.S. debt?

My conclusions are:

The supply of new Treasury debt will remain very high over the next five years.

The supply of household debt is likely to increase sharply.

Demand for Treasuries and other debt is likely to weaken, and perhaps considerably.

As a result, supply should exceed demand, so the price of bonds should fall and interest rates should rise, perhaps by a lot. My guess is that at some point over the next five years the 10-year Treasury rate reaches 3%, or even 4%.

I therefore own very few bonds today. I suggest you do the same.

Following is the evidence for my claims.

The supply of Treasuries and total U.S. debt will remain very high over the next five years.

Here is a history and my forecast for the U.S. federal budget deficit, in billions:

Source: Federal Reserve

You can see the historic upward trend of budget deficits, or Treasury supply. Compare the deficits during the '01 recession to the '08/'09 Great Recession and then to the '20/'21 pandemic. Then compare the deficits during the expansions of '02-'06 and '14- '19. Treasury supply sharply increased, during good economic times and bad. Why? Because we like to buy stuff. When our incomes aren't enough to buy the stuff we want, we look to borrow money. From 1985 to 2007, banks and other private lenders happily met our borrowing desires. But the aggressive mortgage and consumer lending caused an inevitable explosion of defaults beginning in 2007, and private lenders have been cautious since. Here's a picture of this story:

Source: Federal Reserve

But we still wanted to borrow to spend. So since '08 the federal government has been borrowing on our behalf and giving us the money.

I expect the annual budget deficit to average $1½ trillion over the next five years. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the official deficit forecaster, expects an average of a mere $1 trillion. I differ with the CBO in two ways. First, it expects a surge in individual and corporate tax receipts - a total of $2.65 trillion next year, which is a whopping $700 billion more than pre-pandemic '19. Seems pretty unlikely. Second, we know that some big spending plans are circulating around Washington. While big tax increases are also being proposed, the odds that spending will grow more than taxes is high.

If I had to pick an over/under on my annual Treasury supply forecast, I'll take over. Those aggressive spending proposals could add a lot and my $1.5 trillion estimate doesn't assume a recession over the next five years, which is of course one is possible.

Demand for Treasuries and other debt is likely to weaken, and perhaps considerably.

Who is going to buy that $1.5 trillion of net new Treasuries each year? Let's start with how much each investor sector financed the deficit during three time periods - (A) the Great Recession ('09/'10), (B) pre-Pandemic ('18-'19) and during the Pandemic ('20 to present):

Source: Federal Reserve

Households. That's you and me. We financed about a quarter of the earlier deficits, but have been net sellers since COVID. What gives? A history of our Treasury investing is informative:

Source: Federal Reserve

Do you see it? We use Treasuries as a fallback investment. Notice that during stock market rallies - the late '90s, '04-'07, '09-'13 and recently - we shifted money from Treasuries to the stock market, and vice versa. Add to the recent bull market the fact that absolute yields on Treasuries are very low today, and our decision to sell them makes lots of sense.

Mutual and pension funds have a similar pattern to households, for the same reasons.

Banks and money market funds. Bank liquidity is the driver here. During the Great Recession banks struggled to maintain needed cash positions, so they weren't buying securities. Since then, banks have built massive cash reserves. In 2009, all of the banking system's deposits were invested in loans. Today, banks have a massive $7 trillion of deposits in excess of loans, with $3½ trillion added since the Pandemic. They have parked some of those excess deposits in Treasury bills.

Global investors. Foreign investors receive a steady inflow of U.S. dollars because of the America's large trade deficit. The deficit means that America trades goods and services for cash; an average of over $500 billion of cash a year since 2010, and $800 billion during the past year. Foreigners have historically invested a lot of that cash into Treasury securities. They now own over $7 trillion of Treasuries.

But the chart above shows that foreigners have invested decreasing amounts in Treasuries. Instead, they have shifted to ownership, both stocks and direct company ownership. Just like us individual investors! Of the $14 trillion of additional assets that foreigners have amassed since the end of 2018, $11 trillion went to ownership.

The Fed. With us and global investors having lost enthusiasm for Treasuries, the Fed has had to fill in the gap to allow the federal government to keep borrowing. Note from the chart above that the Fed "only" had to buy 20% of the federal government's debt issuance in the wake of the Great Recession. But the Fed bought fully 57% of Washington's debt issuance so far since the Pandemic. That's $3.0 trillion of the $5.4 trillion Treasury issuance.

Demand going forward - I can't see that investors will finance the $1½ trillion of new annual supply at today's interest rates.

The Federal Reserve is not going to buy Treasuries forever:

"Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022…" (Bloomberg, September 22, 2021)

After that, it is up to investors to carry the load. To estimate potential investor demand, let's go back to the sector financing, now using annualized numbers:

Source: Federal Reserve

My forecast assumes:

Households - I've asked a lot of people over the past year what interest rate on the 10-year Treasury would tempt them to invest. "4%" is the usual answer. No one has said they are buying now at 1.5%. Assuming a flat position in Treasuries is therefore optimistic.

Banks and mutual funds - A lot of the money pumped into the economy by the government for COVID relief hasn't yet been spent; it is sitting in bank accounts and money market accounts, which in turn invested some of it into Treasury bills. But I assume that a lot of that savings will be spent over the next few years, causing Treasury bill sales.

Mutual and private pension funds - A similar story to households. They can't afford to stick much of their assets into low-yielding Treasuries.

Other - How can one forecast "other"? I assume the historical numbers persist.

Global investors - Yes, their dollar assets will keep piling up. But unless the stock market really cracks, common sense says that global investors will continue to favor company ownership. A wild card is China. It is becoming clearer that China, which has also been borrowing massively since '08, is showing serious financial strains. A bailout of at least parts of its banking system seems likely. If so, it will need yuan, not dollars, to pump into its banks.

Net/net, I expect that long-term interest rates will have to rise materially to generate enough demand to finance future Treasury issuance. But it gets worse…

Consumer debt supply could be ready to surge.

Take another quick look at the household debt chart above. Note that its growth rate materially increased over the past year. It seems likely to me that a perfect storm is forming for a sustained boom in household debt growth. Here are the drivers:

The increase in dollar home sales. "Dollar" home sales are unit sales times their price. The dollars are what drives mortgage origination volume. Dollar home sales in the first half of '21 were 45% higher than the first half of '19. Dollar home sales should remain high for the foreseeable future, for two key reasons. Most importantly, housing is in materially short supply, as I have noted a lot in other Seeking Alpha pieces. Second is demographics. Millennials are increasingly buying homes and Baby Boomers are retiring and moving or adding vacation homes. As a result of the rise in dollar home sales, mortgage debt grew to $645 billion over the prior 12 months from $310 billion the previous 12 months.

A possible cash-out refinancing boom. The collateral is there… A cash-out mortgage increases the mortgage by tapping increases in home equity value. At the peak of the mid- '00s housing bubble, homeowners were cashing out over $500 billion a year. That shrank to near zero after the housing bust, but it may come roaring back. The key reason is the explosion in home equity, as this chart shows:

Source: Federal Reserve

Available home equity is nearly double the '00s-bubble high. If homeowners want to borrow and lenders are willing to lend, the collateral is there.

…And the lenders should be eager to make the cash-out loans. The mortgage banking industry expanded substantially to accommodate the boom in rate-driven refinancing, as well as the home sale boom, caused by the Pandemic. Mortgage originations rose from $0.6 trillion during Q2 '19 to $1.2 trillion during Q2 '21. Not only did mortgage lenders expand their capacity, but many of the big ones have big market share growth plans.

But now the refi boom is fading. How will mortgage lenders keep up their volume? Cash-out refis seem like a natural replacement for rate-driven refis. Industry leader Rocket Mortgage is already advertising cash-outs:

Expect a lot more cash-out marketing over the next year.

The consumer debt burden is at a generational low. The ever-helpful Federal Reserve maintains a measure of consumer debt payments as a percent of household income. Here's the history:

Source: Federal Reserve

Households therefore would seem to have a lot of capacity to add more debt if they so chose.

Consumer lenders are loosening lending standards. Once again, the Federal Reserve to the data rescue. It surveys banks quarterly on their lending practices. Here is the history of their answers to the question of whether they are tightening or lending standards:

Source: Federal Reserve

They are actively loosening their consumer lending standards at present.

Finally, stock investors are excited about consumer debt growth opportunities. Take a look at these consumer lender stock stories:

Upstart (UPST) underwrites unsecured consumer loans. Its December 2020 IPO was at $20. Today, 10 months later, it trades at $310! A $24 billion market cap.

Affirm (AFRM) underwrites buy now/pay later loans, an alternative to a credit card. It went public in January of this year at $49. It now trades at $143, for a $39 billion market cap.

SoFi (SOFI) is a fintech that has been growing consumer loans like crazy. It has a long history of losing money and is expected to do so this year and next year. It has a $13 billion market cap.

OK, but these companies are disruptors taking share from the dinosaur credit card companies, right? Investors must be abandoning these dudes, right? Wrong.

Capital One (COF) is up 70% this year to an all-time high.

American Express (AXP) is up 50% this year to an all-time high.

Discover (DFS) is up 45% this year to an all-time high.

Investors are slobbering over the remarkable growth ahead for consumer debt.

Summing up

I've argued that government debt supply should be about $1½ trillion a year over the next five years. Business debt is good for another $1 trillion a year outside of a recession. Now annual household debt growth should jump up to perhaps $1½ trillion a year, and hitting $2 trillion wouldn't be out of the question. In total, then, the annual supply of debt should average about $4 trillion a year.

Is there enough demand by investors at current interest rates to soak up that $4 trillion of supply? Highly unlikely. That leaves only two possibilities:

Much higher interest rates to attract that needed $4 trillion of demand. Continued aggressive bond buying by the Fed through 2026

The risks of buying bonds now are substantial, with a very low return if I am wrong. Don't buy bonds. Holding cash is smarter.