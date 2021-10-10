shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

What's the idea?

I published my first article on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) on July 21, just before its 2Q quarterly report. Then I provided some reasons why the company's report should beat analysts' expectations. But as it turned out, the results beat my expectations too - surprises for EPS and revenue were 26.98% and 27.57%, respectively:

Source: Seeking Alpha, Earnings Summary

This could not but lead to a strong stock rally - since publication, ZIM has managed to gain 16.2% (for just 81 calendar days):

Source: From my previous article on ZIM

As you can see, this 16.2% gain includes the severe drawdown of the stock following JPMorgan's downgrade:

Source: FinViz.com, ZIM stock

ZIM is trading at $43-44 per share (at the time of this writing), which is already below JPMorgan's target price of $46. In addition, we are seeing the deepest drawdown in recent memory - the stock has already lost 27.5% of its high:

Data by YCharts

Based on the current picture, I believe that if the industry in general and ZIM in particular still have catalysts for growth, then the drawdown described above can play into the hands of investors. And, as I see it, there are a lot of catalysts out there.

The Industry

As I wrote earlier in my most recent article on Danaos (DAC), the Golden Week holiday in China added oil to the fire of the fall of most shipping companies this week. Many charterers and co-loaders decided "to fill up space on ships with up-front payments", which led to a drop in short-term rates. However, the drop in rates a) did not happen everywhere (North Asia-to-North Continent was assessed unchanged) and b) promises to be a temporary headwind given the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Chinese New Year is earlier this time – it’s on Feb. 1 – so there is definitely going to be a rush of cargo after the Golden Week and the blank sailings are going to result in a higher pile-up. Source: A logistics provider, interviewed by HellenicShippingNews

What's more important to the industry is demand, which is still significantly higher than market supply - there's a severe lack of available tonnage. Port congestion is still the main problem for the supply side, leading to "ships getting stuck in record-breaking queues and missing planned port calls by weeks." All this leads to the fact that HARPEX is still extremely high and, most likely, is not going to decline shortly.

Data by YCharts

The supply is limited and will remain so, since all those 386 ships with a total capacity of 3.4 million TEU ordered this year, for the most part, will be built only by 2023 and 2024 (1.6m TEU and 1.5m TEU, respectively).

Therefore, the question now is not whether the demand for container transportation services will exceed the supply - this will remain a fact at least until mid-2022 - 2023.

But even once retail demand declines, we will most likely see cargo volumes continue to remain strong - "inventory levels in Europe and the US remain at their lowest levels on record, leading to stock-outs on some products", according to Maersk.

Our memory is still fresh about what we went through during the lockdown, so all governments around the world will be forced to sacrifice port downtime to prevent the spread of new strains of coronavirus. The situation is aggravated by the geopolitical peculiarities of our time - the tensions between China and the United States, although they show signs of improvement, are still rather cold. As one of the commenters for my last article on Danaos suggested, "the "quarantine" of boats is a way to emphasize their [China's] power over the US". Of course, many can argue with this statement, but I suppose it may be true - why not? The world in which we live is too complex - everything always needs to be explained by "multifactor models". Anyway, I believe that in the short term nothing threatens the demand for the container shipping industry.

The company

Amid such a favorable macroeconomic background for container carriers, the first thing that catches my eye is the extremely low market multiples of ZIM - they, in general, were not particularly high before the fall.

Data by YCharts

The company does not have a "Value Grade" by Seeking Alpha, as the stock has been trading for a relatively short time. But such low multiples in comparison with the entire "Industrials" sector already speak of the catastrophic underestimation of the company:

Source: Author's notes based on Seeking Alpha, ZIM, Value

If we narrow the analyzed sample to the closest peers, the difference between ZIM's multipliers and the median and average values of the sample will remain strong enough for us to confirm the initial findings of the existing undervaluation of the company:

ZIM's multiples Average Median Difference to Average Difference to Median P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 1.4 4.44 5.31 -68.47% -73.63% P/E GAAP (TTM) 2.47 7.41 4.15 -66.66% -40.48% P/E GAAP (FWD) 1.44 3.92 3.495 -63.22% -58.80% EV/Sales (TTM) 0.9 4.49 4.96 -79.96% -81.85% EV/Sales (FWD) 0.6 3.27 3.88 -81.64% -84.54% EV/EBITDA (TTM) 2.23 7.48 7.65 -70.17% -70.85% EV/EBITDA (FWD) 1.09 4.84 5.82 -77.50% -81.27% EV/EBIT (TTM) 2.4 10.55 11.02 -77.24% -78.22% EV/EBIT (FWD) 1.27 6.49 7.99 -80.43% -84.11% Price/Sales (TTM) 0.72 2.42 2.63 -70.30% -72.62% Price/Sales (FWD) 0.52 1.77 2.05 -70.69% -74.63% Price/Book (TTM) 2.95 1.40 1.24 110.41% 137.90% Price/Book (FWD) 1.48 1.20 1.34 22.99% 10.45% Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 1.93 5.04 5.91 -61.72% -67.34% Price/Cash Flow (FWD) 1.08 3.03 3.82 -64.36% -71.73%

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data

But in addition to underestimation, the company has another important catalyst - the opening of a new subsidiary, which has been announced just a few days ago:

The launch of a new service:

On October 6, 2021, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. issued a press release announcing the creation of a new subsidiary, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform offering an online, simple and reliable self-service end to end shipping solution, that will target US & Canadian small and medium-sized businesses importing from China, Vietnam and Israel. Source: From ZIM's recent 6-K filing

This is a very reasonable step on the part of ZIM because the supply problems that have arisen must be solved as soon as possible. There is no point in relying on the supply recovery when ordered ships arrive - this will not happen shortly. The development of the end-to-end shipping solution, especially for North America, will become ZIM's competitive advantage in the medium term. This is quite fresh news, to which the market, apparently, has not yet had time to react.

In addition, due to the rapid growth of EBITDA and earnings, the Net-Debt-to-EBITDA ratio, the key solvency metric to assess, has significantly decreased in 2Q 2021:

Source: From ZIM's 2Q report

In the third quarter, I expect this trend to continue.

Of course, this supercycle will not last forever and must end sometime - probably somewhere in 2023. Then we can try to find the "fair value" of the company by keeping this turn of the cycle in mind.

I assume that the free cash flows (FCF) for the next 2 years will grow at a rate of 10% (rather conservatively, in my opinion). After that, for 5 years, the company's FCFs will be falling by 10% annually - after that, all assets will be sold at book value (which is why I included TBV in the final calculation). Using a discount rate of 13%, which is also very conservative, the DCF model shows an upside potential of ~54% - slightly more than J Mintzmyer's 52%.

Source: Author's inputs, GuruFocus' DCF model

Even if I increase the WACC to 50% (you read right), ZIM will still be underestimated (~14%). That is why, based on a combination of factors, I propose to buy out the prolonged drawdown of ZIM at the current price levels.

Risks to consider and takeaway

The most important thing to keep in mind in such a hot market is that it will crash someday. Nobody knows exactly when and by how much, because the demand, as I wrote above, is growing (or at least remains extremely strong). I don't think this will happen soon, so strong 3Q results from ZIM and other shipping companies can re-energize the market, forcing investors to buy out everything that can be reached. ZIM in this case will be very well-positioned, because the stock is quite liquid, unlike its peers.

Another risk is the fact that the target price has been reduced by a large investment bank. JPMorgan's analysts, perhaps, see the picture from a slightly different angle, and it cannot be ruled out that their downgrade may be justified. However, if this is the case, ZIM is already ~4.3% lower than its target. Moreover, a strong 3Q report, again, will be able to convince analysts to raise their target forecast.

Despite the risks, I see no reason to sell ZIM if you already hold it. The company has corrected strongly from its highs - much stronger than most of its peers:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, in the fourth quarter, or already in 2022, we should see a positive impact from the launch of Ship4wd.

If I decide to sell something from my portfolio shortly, I will definitely add more ZIM and hope for a strong quarterly report (I have almost no doubt that the report will turn out to be strong).

So based on a combination of factors, I recommend holding ZIM and adding more, if possible.