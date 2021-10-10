butenkow/iStock via Getty Images

After Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was spun off from Conagra Brands (CAG) in late 2016, the bull case for LW stock centered on exceptionally strong performance from the newly independent company. Within a couple of years, however, that same strong performance, when combined with a sharply higher price (shares rose ~180% in the first three-plus years), underpinned the bear case.

The concern was that Lamb Weston was overearning, thanks to an external environment in which essentially everything was going right. The frozen potato industry, essentially an oligopoly between Lamb Weston, Kraft Heinz (KHC) unit Ore-Ida and privately held McCain and J.R. Simplot, was running at full capacity, keeping prices higher. Demand in quick-service restaurants was strong; a solid U.S. economy kept up demand in the foodservice market. Potato crops were excellent year after year.

For instance, in fiscal 2019 (ending May) Lamb Weston generated 24% Adjusted EBITDA margins. The clear worry at the time was that those kinds of margins simply weren't sustainable over time. It's a worry I raised in early 2019, and it was a key part of the winning short thesis in the Sohn Best Idea Conference later that same year.

Investors would shrug off the skepticism, with LW touching all-time highs in early 2020 before the novel coronavirus pandemic sent the stock plunging. Here in the fourth quarter of 2021, shares are again nearing those lows following sharp declines after each of the last two earnings reports.

The case for stepping in and buying LW at these levels is based on the idea that the pressures affecting fiscal 2022 results are largely driven by the pandemic and its aftereffects. But there's also an argument that the decline here is not an opportunity, but rather a long-overdue correction.

A Stair-Step Decline

Data by YCharts

In two sessions after Thursday's fiscal Q1 report, LW stock dropped nearly 10%. That followed a 13.5% plunge driven by Q4 results in late July.

What has spooked investors has been the company's outlook for this fiscal year. After Q4, Lamb Weston initially guided for a soft first half, citing inflationary pressures in labor, edible oils, and packaging. Following Q1 numbers that badly missed Street expectations, the company extended its timeline, projecting pressure through the full fiscal year.

Combined, the impact of the two releases has lopped off nearly one-third of Lamb Weston's equity value in just four months. Back out the brief, steep lows of March 2020, and Lamb Weston stock is at its lowest level since early 2018.

The Case for LW Stock

Certainly, there's an argument to be made that the sell-off is an overreaction to short-term factors that is leading investors to ignore the long-term case.

For one, it's not as if Lamb Weston is facing some minor challenges here in FY22. Essentially everything has gone wrong. The price of edible oils has more than doubled, according to chief financial officer Bernadette Madarieta on the Q1 conference call. Lamb Weston is paying higher-than-expected wages due to unplanned overtime, but labor markets are still so tight as to cause production inefficiencies that are further pressuring margins.

Transportation rates have soared, and distribution overseas (19% of FY21 revenue came from outside the U.S., according to the 10-K) has been hit by a container shortage. To top it all off, extreme heat this summer led to an exceedingly poor potato crop. Lamb Weston hasn't fully assessed the quality of this year's yield, but Madarieta said on the call the crop was the "worst...we've seen in many years." Chief executive officer Tom Werner was even more negative, saying "this crop is going to be worse than the previously worst crop ever."

The bear case for LW stock that gained some traction in 2019 posited that eventually, something would go wrong for Lamb Weston, whether it was industry capacity increases that pressured price, or a seemingly overdue low-yield crop. What has happened in calendar 2021, however, is that essentially everything has gone wrong. Gross profit margins are expected to come in a whopping 500 to 800 bps below normalized levels. Little, if any, of the pressure seems directly related to Lamb Weston itself, or even its competitive positioning.

Rather, this simply is a time when, as The Atlantic recently put it, America is "running out of everything." Lamb Weston is not immune to those problems. But it should be able to ride them out. Beyond these near-term pressures, the long-term bull case, backed by a track record of impressive performance, global growth potential, and a mostly-successful entry into retail sales remains. That bull case is now 30%-plus cheaper than it was before the last two quarterly reports, and there is an argument that patient investors should at least be able to see the stock regain those losses (and provide total returns of ~50%) as normalcy returns.

What Is Lamb Weston Stock Worth?

Even as a skeptic toward the stock over the past few years, I'm not unsympathetic to the current bull case. I was positive on the stock after the spin from Conagra, and there should be growth going forward. This is, after all, the company that makes French fries for McDonald's (MCD) - 11% of last year's revenue - and the case for increasing penetration outside the U.S. market makes some sense.

That said, even at an 18-month low, there's a reasonable argument as to whether Lamb Weston stock is really that inexpensive, or at least as inexpensive as the recent sell-off might suggest. That argument probably comes down to perspective:

Lamb Weston EV/EBITDA Multiples, FY19-FY23

Year EBITDA EV/EBITDA Multiple* FY20 (post-Q2 guidance) $975M 10.6x FY20 (actual excl pandemic costs) $874M 11.8x FY21 (actual) $748M 13.8x FY22 (author estimate) $620M 16.7x FY23 (author estimate) $750M 13.8x

source: author

* - uses current enterprise value of $10.32 billion

Lamb Weston P/E Multiples, FY19-FY23

Year Adjusted EPS P/E* FY20 (post-Q2 guidance)** $3.57 15.8x FY20 (actual excl pandemic costs) $2.88 19.6x FY21 (actual) $2.16 26.1x FY22 (author estimate) $1.67 33.8x FY23 (author estimate) $2.15 26.2x

source: author

* - uses Friday's closing stock price of $56.39

** - calculated by author using details of Lamb Weston guidance

Reported free cash flow figures actually are more consistent, with Lamb Weston generating $406 million in each of the last two fiscal years. Those results suggest a P/FCF multiple just above 20x, which seems reasonable. However, FY22 results will be depressed by lower operating earnings and sharply higher expected capital expenditures, and the FY21 figure saw some benefit from working capital.

On the other hand, capex has been inflated in recent years owing to capacity expansion; normalized free cash flow expectations at FY20 and even FY21 EBITDA levels suggest the stock is at worst in the range of reasonably priced. Fundamentally, an investor can see LW stock as reasonably cheap, assuming a return to normalcy brings a return to the results driven before 2020. Conversely, she can see it as expensive, with the current multiples to peak pre-pandemic multiples as not all that attractive on their face.

Whatever the time period (and thus multiple chosen), there's a relative valuation question as well: even using the 11x EBITDA and 16x multiples implied by original FY20 expectations, is the stock 'cheap'?

The Multiple Question

It's a question made more difficult by the fact that Lamb Weston doesn't really have direct peers on the public markets. It's also a question summed up well by a Tweet on Thursday:

Particularly at early 2020 highs, Lamb Weston was being treated as a differentiated, branded, food play. And because of that, the stock was being treated as if its earnings were not cyclical, and its margins were defensible.

It's tempting to argue that the guidance for fiscal 2022 shouldn't change the multiple here, or the expectations of consistent, long-term growth. After all, this is an unprecedented environment; the frozen potato sector is hardly the only industry in tumult. But it's worth noting that we saw signs of a cyclical downturn in the fiscal Q3 report back on April 1, 2020, a quarter that ended on February 23, before the pandemic had a significant impact stateside.

If, as the Tweet above argues, Lamb Weston is more of a commodity play than investors realized, then the pre-pandemic expectations were in some sense a cyclical peak. It then follows that, to at least some extent, what's happening now is a cyclical downturn. The poor crop, after all, isn't a result of the pandemic - nor is it unprecedented. (2014 was an awful year, too, according to Werner on the call.) Labor expense pressure was largely nonexistent during Lamb Weston's first three and a half years on the public market - but rising wages may be here to stay.

Overall, some of the current inflationary pressures will prove to be transitory. Some won't. It's that latter issue that suggests there's not a quick and/or simple path back toward 24%-25% EBITDA margins.

Relative to guidance given when those margins were intact, LW stock still is trading at 11x EBITDA, 16x earnings, and a high-teens multiple to expected free cash flow. That's a valuation that, to drive real upside, requires a reasonably quick return to those margins - and to the point made in the Tweet above, pre-pandemic multiples.

No Need to Rush

Assuming lower normalized margins going forward than were priced in pre-pandemic, the longer-term fundamental case here doesn't look hugely attractive. But the near-term case has some question marks as well.

The most obvious is that LW stock seems likely to have a catalyst problem for some time to come. It seems highly unlikely that we'll see inflationary pressures recede in the second half of fiscal 2022. It may well take even longer for this business to stabilize. One piece of evidence for that point is that a notable aspect of Q1 earnings was how much management's attitude changed in the ten-plus weeks between the Q4 FY21 and Q1 FY22 releases.

Commentary after Q4 seemed to reflect a company navigating a challenging environment - but for the most part dealing with short-term pressures. On the Q4 call, CEO Werner was rather optimistic, citing positive trends in restaurant traffic and fry "attachment rate" (how often fries are ordered by restaurant visitors). Notably, Werner projected a decent potato crop and said that, as with restaurant traffic, "the worst of [the pandemic's] effect on our supply chain is also behind us." Werner did cite a new "Win as One" productivity effort, but noted that it would be a long-term effort.

The tone of Q1 was notably different, and not just because of the greater-than-expected challenges along the supply chain. Pricing increases are being ramped up. Lamb Weston is cutting SKUs (something which doesn't have been at all contemplated ahead of the quarter, at least per public commentary). The company is changing schedules and, per Madarieta on the Q1 call, "reviewing compensation levels."

The initiatives detailed after Q1 seem to be far more aggressive and, importantly, far more permanent. Discontinued products aren't likely to be brought back; employee raises aren't going to be reversed. This seems now like a company preparing not for a couple of different quarters, but rather to at least some extent a "new normal."

Pricing increases may ameliorate some of the inflationary pressure, but they risk pressuring demand as well. Roughly 40% of segment-level profit over the last two years has come from the 'Global' segment, which consists mostly of the top 100 quick-service chains and given promotional activity in the space remains a price-sensitive business.

The idea of a "new normal" opens up the case for still more downside from these levels. Inflation drives costs higher; increased capacity (including that coming online from Lamb Weston itself) erodes the pricing power that has held over the past few years. Margins come down even more swiftly - and stay there.

In that scenario, the ~$975 million in EBITDA expected for FY20 becomes an obvious peak. The $748 million generated in the challenging FY21 is no longer a bottom. Earnings per share stay below $2, and it's hard to see LW holding even $50.

It's tempting to dismiss that scenario, and to argue that Lamb Weston isn't a cyclical business, but simply another victim of unprecedented economic volatility. That may be true, but there's quite a bit of evidence that it's not. And the key problem for LW stock, even after the sell-off, is that valuation doesn't look that attractive against that risk/reward framework.