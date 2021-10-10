Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Today we are posting our first article around a developmental name on the west coast. The stock is in 'Busted IPO' territory after emerging from a reverse merger a few years back. The share has a nice rise earlier this week following acceptance of an upcoming presentation of some pre-clinical data. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is a San Diego, California-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company went public via a reverse merger with GTx in 2019. GTx was a Tennessee-based biotech whose stock faltered after a failed Phase 2 trial of its lead product candidate for post-menopausal women with stress urinary incontinence. Oncternal shareholders received 75% of the merged company and GTx shareholders received 25% and have rights to a portion of the proceeds if Oncternal sells or develops products using the programs and technology it received as a result of the merger. Oncternal is focused on developing novel therapies aimed at a broad spectrum of cancers with large unmet medical needs. Essentially, the company's drugs work by exploiting pathways absent or minimally expressed in normal cells or tissue in order to inhibit cancer cell growth while reducing potential harm to healthy cells.

The company's lead product candidate is called Cirmtuzumab, which is being tested in three indications: mantle cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and breast cancer. Additionally, the company has one other early-stage clinical asset called TK216 that's in Phase 1 for Ewing Sarcoma, and the company also has a pre-clinical asset called ROR1 CAR-T for heme cancers and solid tumors. Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of approximately $200 million and trades for around $4 a share.

Source: August Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: August Company Presentation

Cirmtuzumab:

Cirmtuzumab is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to a biologically important epitope on ROR1. ROR1 is a type 1 transmembrane protein that is expressed on the plasma membrane. When expressed by hematologic malignancies, ROR1 acts as a receptor for the tumor growth factor Wnt5a. When Cirmtuzumab binds to ROR1, it inhibits Wnt5a from being activated, causes differentiation of the tumor cells, and stops tumor cell proliferation, migration, and survival. Cirmtuzumab binds to a variety of cancer cells but does not recognize most normal adult tissues. In June, the company presented encouraging interim clinical data for Cirmtuzumab in combination with ibrutinib in patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. One important highlight was that the combination produced an objective response rate of 83% for heavily pre-treated patients with MCL, which is superior to the historical ORR of 66% for ibrutinib as a monotherapy.

Source: August Company Presentation

The drug is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma. In July, Oncternal opened a new treatment cohort in the trial to evaluate Cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib in up to 34 patients with MCL who are refractory to prior BTK inhibitor treatment, or who are at high risk for progression, having had an insufficient response to ibrutinib. Also, there's an investigator-initiated Phase 1 study of Cirmtuzumab in combination with paclitaxel for women with metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer that is taking place at UC San Diego. The trial completed enrolment in Q2, and the results are expected to be presented at a scientific conference or publication. Finally, there's an investigator-sponsored study of Cirmtuzumab consolidation for treatment of patients with detectable CLL on venetoclax at UC San Diego that is active and enrolling patients.

Source: August Company Presentation

The Cirmtuzumab program has caught the attention of other biotech companies. Recently, on September 20th, the company announced a collaboration with Celularity to explore the potential of Cirmtuzumab in combination with Celularity's natural killer cells, and they will also evaluate ROR1 targeted chimeric antigen receptor gene modification in Celularity's CYNK natural killer cell and CyCART T cell platforms. Looking ahead, an update for patients with MCL and CLL treated with Cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib in the ongoing Phase 1/2 study should be released in Q4. Also, the company expects to get some clarity from the FDA in regards to a potential registration trial of Cirmtuzumab in patients with MCL.

Source: August Company Presentation

TK216:

TK216 is a first-in-class small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins in a variety of tumor types. The ETS-transcription factor family of genes includes nine members that have been identified as important for the development or progression of cancer. TK216 was developed based on the discoveries of Jeff Toretsky, MD, at Georgetown University. His work identified a small molecule that both killed Ewing sarcoma cells and inhibited the growth of tumors in preclinical studies. TK216 is being developed in a collaboration with Georgetown University.

Source: August Company Presentation

Currently, the drug is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination with vincristine in a Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, which is a pediatric bone cancer. Ewing sarcoma is the second most common pediatric bone tumor. The five-year survival rate is between 18% and 30%. In June 2021, the company presented interim clinical data for TK216 in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma in an oral session at ASCO 2021. The data was encouraging in that it confirmed and extend previous results. In July 2021, the firm added a new Phase 2 expansion cohort targeting up to 21 Ewing sarcoma patients to evaluate clinical responses to single-agent TK216 using an optimized dosing regimen, to intensify the amount of TK216 dosed. Looking ahead, a clinical update from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study is expected to be announced sometime this quarter.

Source: August Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2021, Oncternal Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $104 million. Research and development expenses for Q2 of 2021 were $5.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in Q2 of 2020. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $3.3 million, compared to $2.3 million in 2020. The company generated $883,000 in grant revenue for the quarter, compared to $623,000 in grant revenue for the same quarter in the prior year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $7.6 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million in Q2 of 2020. The company expects its cash position to fund operations well into 2023.

The company gets sparse coverage from Wall Street at the moment. The latest recommendation came from HC Wainwright on September 21st. The firm reiterated its buy rating and $9 price target. In addition, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on April 6th with an outperform rating and a $14 price target. The analyst at Oppenheimer is optimistic about the company's prospects for Cirmtuzumab in mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Brookline Capital ($16 price target) and Northland Securities ($21 price target) have also put out Buy ratings on ONCT so far in 2021.

Verdict:

I am not generally a fan of reverse mergers in general in this space. Oncternal does have multiple 'shots on goal'. In addition, the company is well-funded at the moment. What little analyst coverage the company has received also has been positive, with ambitious price targets given the stock currently trades near $4.00 a share.

Insiders have held their shares tight and there was significant insider buying in the stock last summer when shares were trading around $2.50 apiece. The company's pipeline is also early stage and the company is years away from any potential commercialization. Given this, I plan to keep on the name and will probably revisit it when Oncternal advances its pipeline to late stage development. Other than that, I have no investment recommendation on this name.

