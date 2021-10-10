designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Base on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below) that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, as well as generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight(of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.)

Trade Signals for 10/11/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Shares Ticker Name SELL 229 SGEN Seagen Inc BUY 50 TDG TransDigm Group Inc Rebalance Buy 38 QCOM QUALCOMM Inc. Rebalance Buy 51 INCY Incyte Corp

iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor's acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 10/17/2021

Holdings for iM-Top10 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 10/8/2021

Current Portfolio 10/8/2021 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 241 10.55% $34,439 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $144 $2,409 (CHTR) 43 9.30% $30,364 09/27/21 ($31,665) - - ($1,301) (DHR) 106 9.74% $31,776 02/01/21 ($28,797) $5,001 $78 $8,058 (FB) 91 9.20% $30,035 08/02/21 ($32,202) - - ($2,167) (INCY) 440 8.88% $28,992 08/30/21 ($33,529) - - ($4,538) (MA) 100 10.88% $35,496 02/16/21 ($29,373) ($4,884) $120 $1,358 (MCO) 92 10.21% $33,329 07/01/19 ($18,860) $1,559 $476 $16,503 (QCOM) 218 8.45% $27,588 08/02/21 ($32,635) - $148 ($4,899) (SGEN) 229 11.36% $37,066 09/13/21 ($34,730) - - $2,335 (V) 145 10.23% $33,389 12/07/20 ($30,865) - $139 $2,663

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 10/8/2021

Current Portfolio 10/8/2021 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 40 1.93% $5,716 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $245 $5,919 (ADBE) 10 1.95% $5,769 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 - $6,416 (AMT) 22 1.95% $5,766 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $400 $3,828 (AMZN) 2 2.22% $6,577 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 - $6,702 (APP) 86 2.51% $7,425 08/23/21 ($6,110) - - $1,316 (BBIO) 104 1.55% $4,587 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 - $4,834 (BSX) 138 2.01% $5,956 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) - $457 (CHTR) 8.1 1.94% $5,746 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 - $4,483 (CNI) 57 2.25% $6,664 08/23/21 ($6,128) - $28 $564 (COUP) 27 2.04% $6,046 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($272) - $2,226 (CRM) 21 1.93% $5,722 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 - $4,213 (CRWD) 28 2.31% $6,860 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 - $6,956 (DASH) 32 2.21% $6,541 05/24/21 ($5,623) $1,664 - $2,583 (DHR) 20 2.02% $5,995 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $41 $4,086 (DIS) 32 1.91% $5,656 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 - $1,965 (DOCU) 25 2.22% $6,576 08/24/20 ($5,118) - - $1,458 (FATE) 90 1.67% $4,944 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($1,851) - ($3,406) (FB) 20 2.23% $6,601 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) - $4,363 (FIS) 50 2.02% $6,002 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $104 ($694) (FISV) 56 2.04% $6,042 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) - ($157) (GOOGL) 3 2.83% $8,387 01/04/16 ($2,281) - - $6,107 (GPN) 36 1.94% $5,738 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($3,163) $39 ($623) (INCY) 67 1.49% $4,415 05/24/21 ($5,577) - - ($1,163) (INTU) 12 2.15% $6,373 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $89 $4,593 (KMX) 47 2.07% $6,135 05/24/21 ($5,377) - - $759 (MA) 16 1.92% $5,679 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $124 $4,790 (MCO) 17 2.08% $6,159 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $216 $5,695 (MSFT) 25 2.49% $7,371 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $319 $6,649 (NFLX) 11 2.35% $6,959 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 - $6,630 (NOW) 12 2.50% $7,411 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 - $5,367 (NVDA) 36 2.53% $7,499 02/24/20 ($3,830) $2,765 $13 $6,447 (PTON) 56 1.63% $4,822 08/23/21 ($5,979) - - ($1,156) (PYPL) 24 2.11% $6,241 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 - $8,069 (QCOM) 44 1.88% $5,568 08/24/20 ($5,106) - $147 $610 (RBLX) 73 1.73% $5,142 08/23/21 ($6,141) - - ($999) (SGEN) 41 2.24% $6,636 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 - $5,033 (SHOP) 5 2.32% $6,890 11/18/19 ($3,233) $3,926 - $7,583 (SNOW) 22 2.33% $6,897 02/16/21 ($6,487) - - $411 (SQ) 26 2.09% $6,201 11/23/20 ($5,408) - - $793 (TDG) 10 2.17% $6,441 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,488 (TSLA) 8 2.12% $6,284 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 - $10,844 (TWLO) 18 1.95% $5,771 08/23/21 ($6,265) - - ($494) (UBER) 151 2.43% $7,213 08/19/19 ($3,500) ($1,235) - $2,479 (UNH) 16 2.20% $6,535 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $262 $3,934 (V) 26 2.02% $5,987 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $137 $4,102 (W) 21 1.72% $5,086 11/23/20 ($5,390) - - ($304) (WDAY) 25 2.16% $6,398 05/26/20 ($4,213) - - $2,185 (ZM) 18 1.55% $4,591 08/23/21 ($6,135) - - ($1,544)

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: