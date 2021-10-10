lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

No man's land is waste or unowned land or an uninhabited or desolate area that may be under dispute between parties who leave it unoccupied out of fear or uncertainty. - Wikipedia (Based on Oxford Dictionary)

The most modern use of a no man's land is the area between the enemy and friendly trenches in WW1. It's the area nobody wanted to be.

In August, I wrote an article explaining why people overestimated the bull case for United States Steel (NYSE:X). Almost needless to say, I poked the hornet's nest, which - believe it or not - gave me some confirmation that the trade was massively overcrowded. Shortly after I published the article, U.S. Steel continued to rally, jumping above $30 on August 18. Then, the stock started to sell off, losing more than 30% of its market cap. This was further fueled by Goldman Sachs becoming bearish.

While my prior article caused a major sh**storm in the comment section, my email inbox, and social media direct messages, this is not an article to boast that I was right. What I want to achieve in this article is to assess the situation and explain why the current situation is favoring bulls despite a tricky risk/reward. After all, steel demand remains high, and steel prices did not follow Chinese commodities during the most recent sell-off. I'm actually seeing some value in X at this point. So, bear with me!

No Man's Land

We're living in extremely challenging - but also interesting - times. Right now, the stock market is impacted by a number of developments. Some of them are interconnected.

Rising supply chain issues across a variety of supply chains

High (and rising) inflation

Pressure on Chinese commodities due to economic troubles overseas

Political uncertainties regarding the debt ceiling and stimulus

In Asia, we're witnessing a number of problems as energy demand is higher than energy supply, which is hurting steel production. Meanwhile, news surrounding Evergrande shows that China's economic heart (construction) is weakening. As a result, Chinese iron ore futures (62% Fe) imploded. Meanwhile, U.S. Midwest hot-rolled coil prices remain very strong (orange line). Please be aware that I do imply that steel will follow iron ore.

Source: TradingView

In the United States, steel producers had a tough time recently. While all of them are sitting on impressive year-to-date gains, the past four weeks have been rough. United States Steel was down almost 19%, which is the worst performance among America's largest producers.

Data by YCharts

With that said, I want to share some thoughts with regard to the graph below. Essentially, what we're looking at is that the price has come down to the median of the past 6ish years. The risk/reward for both bulls and bears is not perfect given the company's volatile and cyclical history. As a bull, you want to buy in the sub-$10 area. As a bear, you really want to sell close to $30 (preferably above). Another issue I have is that IF the stock were to drop lower, we would deal with moves similar to economic downturns in 2016 and 2020. Both saw depressing steel prices and a steep decline in demand. This is simply not the case right now.

Source: FINVIZ

For example, right now, there is a desperate need for steel products. The automotive inventories/sales ratio (as of July) is dangerously close to 1.0, which means inventories are depleted. This won't change anytime soon as manufacturers have semiconductor supply chain problems. Nonetheless, it supports longer-term steel production. Additionally, construction - another source of steel demand - is seeing a 10% growth rate in investments in August.

This is what I found in a recent S&P Global article with regard to the hot-rolled coil and Midwest aluminum prices.

Demand for these products and secondary alloys remain solid, even as automakers' semiconductor chip shortages and lack of staff at plants challenge nonferrous and ferrous market participants. Global scrap grades have started to find support as demand has picked up for most grades.

I believe that production issues in China - caused by electricity shortages - are supporting American production as it is harder for the country to dump cheap steel overseas. While this could return maybe sooner than later, it's now supporting steel prices in America.

Based on this context, we're dealing with even better estimates for 2021 and 2022.

U.S. Steel Is Cheap

The graph below shows financial numbers - including expectations - that I used in my August article.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations) - AUGUST

The graph below shows the latest numbers.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations) - SEPTEMBER

What we see is that the company is now expected to generate $4.2 billion in EBITDA next year. Free cash flow could come in at $2.1 billion, which could make the company net cash positive. That's a big deal as it protects the company in future downturns and allows it to boost investments in new projects without having to accelerate lending. This is possible because X has a 0.2% dividend yield and a potential 37% expected free cash flow yield based on a $5.7 billion market cap. Without looking at any other numbers, if steel prices remain elevated through i.e., prolonged secular inflation trend, the stock is simply too cheap. A $5.7 billion market cap would not make sense in a scenario where money is forced to flow from tech stocks into basic materials, which happens when inflation pushes up rates. Again, I'm talking about a potential longer-term secular inflation trend.

Using the company's $5.7 billion market cap, $208 million in pensions, $92 million in minority interest, and $1.3 billion in expected net cash (opposite of net debt), we get an enterprise value of $4.7 billion. That's just 1.1x expected 2022 EBITDA.

Using the historical EV/EBITDA (based on the next-twelve-months' EBITDA) ratio, we're dealing with a very favorable valuation. It's so cheap that at least one of two things need to happen. 1. X needs to rally hard to price in long-term inflation, or 2. economic expectations are way too high and need to come down significantly.

Source: TIKR.com

Takeaway

U.S. Steel is in a very tricky spot. The risk/reward for both bears and bulls isn't fantastic. Nonetheless, market fundamentals continue to be good. Hot-rolled coil prices have not fallen in recent weeks and steel demand is expected to remain strong. While supply chain issues are a drag on car sales and hurting consumer sentiment, there is little evidence that suggests a steep decline in steel demand over the next few months - or even next year.

Hence, given the valuation, I am now turning bullish. The risk-reward is just more in the bulls' favor. With energy taking off, we're now clearly seeing a shift towards inflation-oriented investments.

Nonetheless, this is not a call to go overweight steel. If you decide to go long, please keep your position very small. X is volatile and extremely cyclical. Do not get carried away by the company's valuation. Yes, this stock could potentially double or triple over the next few years, but risks remain persistent. China is a major risk and inflation could hurt steel demand next year.

Once you keep the risks in mind, I think this 30% sell-off is an interesting opportunity to buy a small position.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!