Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

We saw a "scary" selloff that saw the S&P fall 5.2% and Nasdaq 7.5% late last month. And October has been give-or-take, hit-or-miss so far.

It's clearly still playing out, so we'll see where we're at after Halloween. But one way or the other, we could see further falls in November.

The reason why the market rallied so hard and fast on Thursday was because of well-received news out of D.C… with a major caveat.

The Senate passed a short-term debt-ceiling spending bill to keep the government operating through early December. But that means shutdown jitters will begin all over again before the quarter and year-end.

Most likely then, we'll see another showdown over a possible government shutdown on December 3. So a 10%-20% correction - which has happened before during such fierce fights - may have been postponed by 4-6 weeks.

Fortunately for us, we have Benjamin Graham wisdom to rely on:

Basically, price fluctuations have only one significant meaning for the true investor. They provide him with an opportunity to buy wisely when prices fall sharply and to sell wisely when they advance a great deal.

Put another way, volatility isn't something to be feared but celebrated. Or, to quote Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management,

Volatility isn't risk. It's the source of future returns.

That's why we're pointing out three reasons why Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) could be a safe high-yield choice to buy today. Most people have admittedly never heard of it, but this dividend aristocrat utility could help investors ride out the year's remaining volatility.

And beyond.

Reason 1: Sustainable Safety and Quality at Your Service

Here's how Atmos Energy scores at Dividend Kings:

(Source: Dividend Kings, FactSet Research Terminal)

And in the next year or two, Dividend Sensei expects its safety score to rise to 83%. Since that bumps it up to a 5/5 in that category, we would be looking at a 12/13 super SWAN (sleep well at night) stock.

Why isn't it there already?

Well, it was last year, but the February Texas freeze did temporarily stress ATO's balance sheet. This resulted in a modest decrease in safety and quality.

Even now though, Atmos is the 349th highest-quality stock out of 507 on Dividend Kings' Master List. That puts our feature company on par with:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

(FRT) FedEx (FDX)

(FDX) U.S. Bancorp (USB)

(USB) Crown Castle International (CCI)

(CCI) Duke Energy (DUK).

So let's look at what Atmos Energy really is.

Founded in 1983 in Dallas, Texas, it provides natural gas to over 3 million customers in eight states. This is a recession-resistant business model that's helped it raise its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

That includes through four recessions, including the two worst in 75 years.

(Source: investor presentation)

Morningstar writes:

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States… About 70% of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas, including Dallas, and has a 5,700-mile intrastate gas transmission pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

And Atmos' safety and quality don't end with its dividend streak or defensive business model. Not by a long shot.

That's why S&P gives it an A- credit rating and Moody's gives it an A1, both with admittedly negative outlooks. That's because they're a bit concerned about the impact of the Texas freeze on Atmos' balance sheet.

Moody's in particular writes that its:

… A1 rating reflects its business profile as a regulated, low-risk natural gas local distribution company ("LDC") and a pipeline and storage business, which operate in constructive regulatory jurisdictions. Atmos' credit profile also considers its scale and diversity operating across eight states where its LDC businesses and its pipeline and storage businesses generate approximately 66% and 34% of net income, respectively. The company's financial metrics were weakened due to the Texas February 2021 winter storm event. Subsequently, the state enacted legislation to allow for securitization, which should improve the company's financial metrics once issued.

But that's just a short-term concern. Neither ratings agency nor analysts expect this trouble to last long.

Even the "frozen" spike in leverage didn't make ATO's debt/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) unsafe. Nor did it harm the company's very strong interest coverage ratio.

ATO Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) Interest Costs 2020 $4,532 $21 $4,511 NA $1,254 $824 NA 2021 $7,374 $50 $7,282 $89 $1,387 $909 1.21% 2022 $8,064 $75 $7,601 $101 $1,567 $1,036 1.25% 2023 $8,725 $92 $8,370 $122 $1,740 $1,163 1.40% 2024 NA NA NA $188 $2,014 $1,356 NA 2025 NA NA NA NA $2,241 $1,515 NA Annualized Growth 24.40% 63.63% 22.88% 28.31% 12.31% 12.95% NA

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Like most utilities, ATO's debt rises over time. And it doesn't hold a lot of cash on the balance sheet. The regulated monopoly nature of its business doesn't require that.

In addition, ATO's average borrowing cost is 1.15% and analysts expect it to remain under 1.5% for the next few years. This is one of the lowest costs of capital in the industry.

ATO has a well-staggered debt maturity portfolio and the "smart money" on Wall Street - bond investors - are confident enough in its prospects to lend to it for 28 years at just 3.1%.

It also has $3 billion in liquidity, which is actually massive for a $12 billion utility. For context, if Duke Energy (DUK) had the same liquidity/market cap, it would equate to $19 billion worth of short-term spending and investment power.

Meanwhile, when it comes to profitability, ATO's industry-leading position has been stable for nearly 30 years. This is why it has a 3/3 business model score: because it's one of the few wide-moat utilities available.

That profitability is expected to improve in the coming years, including with a net margin of 25% by 2025 - which is almost unheard of in this sector and triple its industry peers.

Keep in mind that 75% is a safe payout ratio for regulated utilities. That and ATO's management has a policy of paying out just 50% of earnings.

This is one of the most conservative payout ratios in the industry, and a testament to a corporate culture that retirees can trust. Morningstar assigns it an "Exemplary" capital allocation rating as a result:

… due in large part to the fact that future capital spending is for regulated operations where returns are for the most part predictable and operating risks low. The company sold its no-moat businesses and distribution systems in jurisdictions with less favorable regulatory frameworks. In addition, management has improved the regulatory framework in most of its existing jurisdictions.

It's also done a noteworthy job working with regulators over the last decade. This has put it on a significant journey to update its pipeline materials, which is costing it quite a lot. But Morningstar adds:

The good news for investors is that Atmos worked with regulators to modify existing regulatory frameworks such that these investments are quickly recovered in rates. Today, about 90% of capital expenditures are recovered in rates within 6 months following the test year-end. This significantly reduces regulatory lag and, combined with strong customer growth, allows Atmos to consistently earn above its allowed returns. These regulatory frameworks are some of the best in the industry and demonstrate management's commitment to stewardship of shareholder capital...

We like the sound of that!

Reason 2: A Solid Growth Plan in Place

Morningstar also likes Atmos Energy's "clear near-term growth trajectory."

Texas just recently prohibited its cities from banning natural gas in new construction. As such, it forecasts:

… Atmos will invest $12.3 billion during the next five years, above management's $11 billion-$12 billion targets. Over 85% of the total investment is for safety and reliability, replacing bare steel, cast iron, and vintage plastic pipes... Atmos Energy operates in highly constructive regulatory environments, supporting our near-term growth outlook. Atmos enjoys an average allowed return on equity of approximately 10% covering about two-thirds of operating earnings and an 11.5% allowed ROE for its Texas intrastate pipeline and storage business.

Like most utilities, its growth thesis lies in infrastructure investments.

(Source: investor presentation)

Management plans to invest $11.5 billion over the next years, primarily to replace existing gas transmission lines. And it recoups 90% of its investments through increased customer rates within six months.

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the long-term, management thinks it can deliver 6%-8% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR"). And here are some more in-depth numbers to consider going forward:

Analysts think those estimates are reasonable and expect some of the best and steadiest earnings and dividend growth of any regulated U.S. utility. That's why 11 of them give it an overweight rating, a $109.78 target price, and a 7.4% long-term growth rate.

For those who like knowing the consensus CAGR range, that would be 7.1%-7.8%. And management expects 6%-8%.

Smoothing for outliers, the margin of error is 5% to the downside and 10% to the upside. This gives a 6%-9% CAGR adjusted growth consensus range.

As for its past, ATO has grown at 7% CAGR for the last 20 years, putting most other utilities to shame.

Reason 3: A Wonderful Company at a Good Price

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In our modern low-rate era - which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future - 18.5x-21x earnings is market-determined fair value for ATO. There's therefore a 90% probability that this applies today as well.

This means it's an 11% discount, which admittedly isn't a screaming bargain. But it still easily qualifies ATO as a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price."

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ATO is a potentially reasonable buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Moreover, it's one of the least volatile companies on Wall Street - something retirees can appreciate when the market gets spooked and starts sliding.

The average standalone company has a 28% average annual volatility, and the average dividend aristocrat comes in at 23%.

Atmos, however, sits at a solid, safe 17.5%.

The way we see it, this company is a very reasonable and prudent high-yield aristocrat - no matter what happens with the debt ceiling in two months.

Also keep in mind that the S&P 500 is 26% overvalued right now, which doesn't bode well for its mid-term and longer-term returns. Plus, higher corporate taxes are supposed to hit next year, which could reduce 2022 earnings-per-share ("EPS") growth by 7%.

Aristocrats, for their part, are expected to deliver about 6.4% CAGR returns over the next five years. Yet investors buying ATO today can reasonably expect 9%-14%.

Risk Profile: Why Atmos Energy Isn't Right for Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with each purchase's fundamental risk profile.

In this case, there is definitely regulatory risk since - to quote Morningstar - "almost 100% of operating earnings come from regulated natural gas distribution utilities or regulated gas transmission and storage."

Then again, it's a large enough company that it could probably handle any one new rule well enough.

There's also environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") risk being that it's in the industry that it's in. Then again, it operates mainly in "old energy" friendly states.

Morningstar does also point out that Atmos' growth could slow from here considering the push toward green energy. And there is always bad press from the odd natural gas explosion.

On the plus side, Morningstar adds this thought:

Atmos is also working to reduce emissions and is targeting a 50% reduction in methane emissions from its natural gas distribution systems by 2035. Atmos is also working to increase the amount of renewable natural gas, currently about 2% of distribution sales.

All told, ATO's risk profile includes:

Regulatory/political risk (mainly tied to return on equity)

Litigation risk (from accidents)

Worker injury risk

Pipeline breakage risk

Weather risks

Talent retention risk

Long-term energy transition risk

Commodity price risk.

That's all very important to know. But so are CEO John Akers' thoughts from the Q2 conference call:

Over the last year, we have highlighted the progress we are making in the five key areas of our environmental strategy, which is focused on reducing our carbon footprint and environmental impact in areas of gas supply operations, fleet facilities, and customers... One element of the strategy has been to evaluate opportunities to expand the amount of RNG [renewable natural gas] re-transport across our system to help customers reduce their carbon emissions...

He also mentioned the company's "demonstrated investment in technologies like renewable natural gas and combined heat and power supporting the low carbon research initiative." These "further [reinforce] our commitment to the environment through a global platform of collaboration and innovation."

(Source: investor presentation)

As for RNG, that's methane generated from landfills. Methane generates 31x more warming than CO 2 over the first 100 years and 85x more over the first 20 years.

However, landfills release methane anyway, so it's prudent to collect and use it for heating and energy… converting it into less-damaging CO 2 by burning it.

You can also burn RNG to capture and sequester the carbon dioxide. So basically, RNG is a form of recycling.

(Source: investor presentation)

In Conclusion…

Regardless of how well or how poorly the next few months go concerning the debt ceiling, Atmos Energy should do pretty well. That's the good news.

The great news is that we're still highly unlikely to actually default and trigger another great recession.

And the best news is that the coming showdown late next month could trigger a 10%-20% correction… creating bargain-hunting opportunities galore for smart investors.

But again, that's an unknown, so let's focus on just the "good news" part - which is that Atmos Energy represents a world-class gas utility that's proven its dependability for income investors for nearly four decades and through four recessions.

Not even another Great Recession triggered by an (unlikely) debt default is likely to sink this generous and steadily growing yield.

Not when it's protected by an A-rated balance sheet and one of the most conservative payout ratios in the industry.

If you're looking to sleep well at night in all economic and market conditions, then Atmos Energy is one of the most reasonable and prudent aristocrats you can consider in today's overvalued market.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.