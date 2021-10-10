ansonsaw/E+ via Getty Images

While the federal government and Wall Street would love to put everyone to work, I believe retail investors should focus on putting their cash to work, especially in the inflationary environment that we find ourselves in today.

In fact, strong wage gains have cast doubt on whether if inflation is going away anytime soon, and the Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, remarked at the end of September that inflation is lasting longer than expected, with consumer prices in recent months posting 12-month gains as high as 5.4%.

This brings me to BDCs, which are good vehicles for investors to essentially invest in America while getting a high yield and inflation protection. In this article, I’m focused on the high-quality BDC, Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) which could be a strong pick to fulfill these requirements, so let’s get started.

Why CSWC Is A Buy

Capital Southwest is one of just a few internally-managed BDCs that’s based in Dallas, Texas. It’s a comparatively smaller BDC, with 23 employees and $836 million worth of balance sheet assets. Notably, CSWC partners with peer Main Street Capital (MAIN) to manage the I-45 Senior Loan Fund. I-45 is short for Interstate 45, which runs from Dallas to Houston, where MAIN is based.

What CSWC lacks in size, it makes up with robust growth. This is reflected by the rapid growth in CSWC’s lower middle-market credit portfolio, which has grown by an impressive 147% since 2018, to $671 million at present.

The LMM portfolio represents 87% of CSWC’s portfolio, and it appears that management is following the playbook of MAIN, considering that the LMM portfolio is highly fragmented and underserved, leading to more attractive investment opportunities from which to choose. This is reflected by CSWC’s relatively high portfolio yield of 10.1% on its LMM portfolio.

CSWC also maintains a safe investment profile consisting primarily of first lien debt. First lien debt, in combination with the I-45 SLF portfolio (comprised of 96% first lien), represents 84% of CSWC’s total portfolio value. Plus, as seen below, CSWC’s portfolio industries are well diversified, with no one industry representing more than 11% of portfolio fair value, and it does not have cyclical industries such as energy and hospitality among its top industries.

CSWC has a strong track record of creating shareholder value through both a steady net asset value and increasing dividends. This is reflected by CSWC’s strong track record of growing and never cutting its regular dividend, along with a steady $0.10 special dividend that’s been paid every quarter since June of 2018. This has resulted in a total shareholder value of $26, based on the current NAV/share of $16.58 and $9.42 in accumulated dividends paid, resulting in a 47% return from the $17.58 NAV/share at inception.

I’m encouraged by the continued improvements in CSWC’s NAV/share since the early pandemic months, including the latest $0.57 sequential QoQ improvement in Q1’22 (ended Jun’21). I also see CSWC building its economy of scale as it continues to grow. This is reflected by the continued drop in CSWC’s operating expenses as a percentage of total assets, from 4.9% in FY’16 to 2.3% in the latest reported quarter.

While CSWC’s operating leverage is still above the 1.3% of industry champion, Main Street Capital, it does sit comfortably below the ~3% range of most externally-managed BDCs. This relatively low-cost operating structure makes CSWC better prepared to handle economic adversity while enabling greater capital returns to shareholders.

CSWC’s portfolio also remains overall healthy, with 92.2% of investments carrying an internal risk rating of 1 or 2 (on a scale from 1-4, with 4 being highest risk). It’s also well-prepared for a rising rate environment, as 96% of the debt portfolio is floating rate. Looking forward, I see continued growth for CSWC, as its management sees an attractive deal funnel, as noted during the recent conference call:

Our investment pipeline as we have mentioned on previous calls has also been robust and continues to be in both volume and quality of deals. The deal team continues to do an excellent job broadening the top end of our deal funnel, which maximizes the number of deals in the market, for which we have the opportunity to review and consider. As we have always said this is a critical component of building and maintaining a quality investment portfolio in a competitive market. This activity has presented Capital Southwest with what we believe to be some very interesting investment opportunities. Based on dialogue with our portfolio companies, we also believe that the active market will result in elevated prepayments for Capital Southwest over the remainder of this year.

Meanwhile, CSWC maintains a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23x, sitting below the 1.5x level that I prefer, and below the 2.0x regulatory limit. While CSWC may not have too much room to take on additional debt in order to grow, its share price premium to NAV does provide an attractive and accretive funding source from the equity market.

At the same time, CSWC pays an attractive 7.1% dividend, while providing 110% NII to TTM Dividend coverage. If we were to bake in the $0.10 per quarter special dividend, CSWC’s yield rises to 8.7%.

Risks to CSWC include the fact that two loans (one LMM and one UMM – upper middle market) were placed on non-accrual during Q1’22, representing 1.8% of the portfolio. While CSWC has maintained virtually no non-accruals in the 2 preceding quarters, this is something worth monitoring. In addition, total portfolio yield for Q1’22 was 10.04%, down from 10.76% in the prior quarter, signaling interest rate sensitivity and potential increased competition for deals.

Considering all of the above, I see value in CSWC at the current price of $26.30. Using NII as a proxy for earnings, I see CSWC’s forward PE ratio of 16.4 as being reasonable, especially with analysts expecting 18% NII/share growth next year. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on CSWC, with an average price target of $27.71.

Investor Takeaway

Capital Southwest is a fast, up-and-coming BDC that focuses on the largely underserved lower middle-market companies. It has a robust record of shareholder returns with improving NAV/share, and maintains a safe risk profile. CSWC is also efficient at converting investment income to the bottom line through its efficient, low-cost operating structure. As such, I see CSWC as being a solid BDC on which to put investment capital to work. CSWC is a Buy.