If you're like me, you're constantly searching in the "discard pile" after a correction for high-quality stocks that can be bought for a nice dip. Look no further than YETI (NYSE:YETI), the well-known hard cooler company that has since evolved into an outdoor lifestyle brand.

YETI has thrived since the pandemic started for one reason: e-commerce execution. Once upon a time reliant upon a vast network of reseller partners, YETI now does approximately half of its business through its own direct channel, which has allowed the company to continue growing in the face of store closures and drive significant margin expansion.

YETI shares have been a consistent gainer over the past year, up 68% over the trailing twelve months. Yet I think there's plenty of upside still left ahead for YETI, especially after the most recent correction has YETI stock down by ~20%.

Buying into a fantastic bullish thesis at a reduced price

This price cut, by the way, comes after a huge guidance boost/positive earnings quarter for the company, which we'll discuss in greater detail in this article. Having beat internal growth expectations consistently throughout the year, YETI is now guiding to revenue growth of 26-28% y/y this year, which is a significant lift over prior expectations of 20-22% y/y.

Figure 3. YETI guidance update Source: YETI Q2 earnings materials

Beyond the fact that YETI is succeeding tremendously at printing terrific results, here is a refresher on the longer-term reasons to be bullish on YETI:

Continued strong direct channel execution. Thanks to YETI's focus on social media advertising and digital sales, the company has seen ~50% y/y growth in direct sales, and direct is now about half of YETI's overall revenue mix. This is on top of a reseller channel that has now recovered post-pandemic.

Thanks to YETI's focus on social media advertising and digital sales, the company has seen ~50% y/y growth in direct sales, and direct is now about half of YETI's overall revenue mix. This is on top of a reseller channel that has now recovered post-pandemic. Tremendous margin gains thanks to direct channel mix shift. For consumer products and retail-oriented companies, gains in gross margins are equally as important to investors as overall growth. YETI has been improving its margins at a roughly five-point pace, and with overall gross margins reaching just shy of 60%, YETI's revenue stream is much richer in profitability and scalability than other typical retail names.

For consumer products and retail-oriented companies, gains in gross margins are equally as important to investors as overall growth. YETI has been improving its margins at a roughly five-point pace, and with overall gross margins reaching just shy of 60%, YETI's revenue stream is much richer in profitability and scalability than other typical retail names. The company is extending its immensely popular brand into new products. Drinkware and coolers are still the bread-and-butter category for YETI, but the company is now taking advantage of its rising brand profile to roll out new products. In February, the company announced a new collection of bags, backpacks, duffels, and luggage - another high-margin category that can fuel further growth. A rollout of more women's apparel is another area for planned expansion in 2021.

Drinkware and coolers are still the bread-and-butter category for YETI, but the company is now taking advantage of its rising brand profile to roll out new products. In February, the company announced a new collection of bags, backpacks, duffels, and luggage - another high-margin category that can fuel further growth. A rollout of more women's apparel is another area for planned expansion in 2021. Regional and international expansion. YETI has been primarily popular in the South and Midwestern regions of the U.S., but brand penetration on the West and East coasts as well as internationally is still low and provides YETI with plenty of room for growth. The company's recent tilt toward online and social media marketing also makes it easier for the brand to flower in new places.

The chart below illustrates the point above. As seen below, YETI's brand awareness is comparatively much lower in the Pacific and New England markets, which are home to affluent, young professional communities.

Figure 2. YETI brand awareness by market Source: YETI Q2 earnings materials

In short - there's still plenty of room for YETI to expand, and the fact that it continues to beat earnings forecasts is a signal that expectations are too muted for this company. From a valuation perspective, YETI trades at a ~28x P/E ratio against FY22 earnings estimates of $2.92 (20% y/y growth over this year's midpoint EPS guidance, on 16% y/y revenue growth). These estimates are likely to prove conservative, but in any case I find that a <30x P/E multiple for a company currently growing at a ~50% y/y pace and achieving tremendous margin expansion to be reasonable.

Stay long here and buy into YETI for the rebound.

Q2 recap

Let's now discuss YETI's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. YETI Q2 results

Source: YETI Q2 earnings materials

YETI grew revenue in Q2 at a 45% y/y pace to $357.7 million, dramatically outpacing Wall Street's expectations of $328.5 million (+33% y/y) by a twelve-point margin. At a channel level, the company also boosted direct channel sales at a 48% y/y pace to $196.9 million. This decelerated from last quarter's 59% y/y growth, but considering the fact that YETI is now comping COVID-related store closures last year, we think 40%+ growth in direct is still an accomplishment to be lauded. The company also saw substantial y/y recovery in wholesale sales, up 41% y/y and helping the company achieve total revenue acceleration (45% y/y versus 42% y/y in Q1).

Also of note: YETI's drinkware category, representing roughly 55% of total revenue, saw 69% y/y growth. It's encouraging to see non-cooler products driving YETI's growth, and the company has chalked up success in this category due to an expanded lineup plus customization offerings.

Management notes that growth would have been even stronger in the absence of widespread supply chain constraints. Per CEO Matt Reintjes' prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

On the product side, our second quarter focus was on amplifying our 2020 and Q1 2021 product introduction while working with our supply chain partners on ramping supply. Demand for hard coolers, including our Roadie 24, which launched in the first half of 2020, continued to outpace supply. We remain focused on building inventory across both hard and soft coolers and anticipate these levels will continue to be pressured as demand outstrips supply throughout the second half of the year. Drinkware growth accelerated in the quarter, supported by strong demand, improved inventory positioning and great momentum in our corporate sales business [...] At wholesale, we remain focused on driving inventory replenishment and merchandising productivity with our existing partners. Consumer demand in the channel was very strong in the quarter. While overall channel inventory has improved slightly, this progress continues to be offset by stronger-than-anticipated demand in certain product areas such as hard and soft coolers. While we expect channel inventory to continue to improve throughout the year, our current visibility pushes these full replenishment actions into 2022.

While supply chain challenges are a near-term headwind, the fact that YETI is expecting to fully stock up its channel partners in 2022 makes Wall Street's consensus expectations for 16% y/y revenue growth next year seem quite light.

YETI's mix shift into the direct/online channel, now representing 55% of sales, has also continued to drive margin expansion for the company. Gross margins hit a high of 58.5% for the company, up 280bps y/y and flat to Q1. We note that very few consumer products companies, especially those in the "hardlines" sector, have gross margins this rich.

The company also boosted adjusted operating income to $77 million, representing 21.6% of revenue - a 160bps gain in operating margins versus 20.0% in the year-ago Q2. Pro forma EPS of $0.68 also jumped 66% y/y and beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.56 by more than 20%.

Key takeaways

Yeti's fundamental story continues at full speed ahead, driven by successful e-commerce execution, a buildup in gross margins, and strong growth/product expansion that still leaves plenty of greenfield market opportunity in the U.S. The ~20% dip makes for a very attractive buy point.