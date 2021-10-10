zodebala/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There are few index funds out there that can beat Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ). Up 208% in a mere five years, it has easily outperformed the S&P 500--as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). If you had invested $10,000 in SPY five years ago and held on, you'd be sitting on $30,000 today. Not a bad return for an ETF.

But with all those frothy gains comes a question:

How long can this go on for?

QQQ has been rising high for so long that it's only natural to wonder if it's due for a correction. Unless you count the very brief correction of 2020, tech stocks have been in a raging bull market for over a decade. QQQ - which tracks the NASDAQ-100 - has been a main beneficiary of that trend. According to Invesco (IVZ), the average bull market lasts 4.83 years. QQQ has been mostly rising for more than twice that time. History would tend to suggest that it's in for a correction.

And there's more than just a very long bull market to suggest that QQQ is due for a correction. There's also the matter of multiples. According to the Wall Street Journal, the NASDAQ-100 had a 35 P/E ratio on October 1. That is higher than average though not the highest ever. In late 1999, the NASDAQ-100 was trading at 73 times earnings ((some estimates put the multiple over 100)). Today, it trades for less than half that - although the current multiple is historically fairly high.

So, QQQ bears have two main points on their side:

The fund has been running very hot for an unprecedentedly long time. Its holdings trade at a relatively high multiple.

These two factors together seem to suggest that some kind of correction is on the horizon. Perhaps, we are in the midst of one right now. QQQ dipped about 5% in September and is currently down 5.5% from its all-time high. If it fell another 14%, it would be in bear market territory.

So we've got a fairly strong bear case against QQQ. So much so that sentiment is arguably turning negative. According to Swaggy Stocks, QQQ had evenly matched levels of positive and negative social sentiment in the 24 hours prior to this article's publication. Indeed, if you look on platforms like Twitter (TWTR) and Reddit, it's not uncommon to hear people talking about QQQ "peaking" or being "overheated."

Despite all that, I believe that QQQ still has room to run. When you look at the earnings growth of its top constituents, the numbers suggest that a high multiple is justified. If the strong growth observed in Q2 can continue into Q3 and Q4, then QQQ's underlying earnings will rapidly catch up with the ETF's price. Accordingly, I will develop a bullish thesis on QQQ in this article, arguing that it still has room to run from here on.

Competing Funds

The first thing you want to look at when considering a fund like QQQ is whether there are similar funds that are better. Surprisingly there aren't many exact equivalents to QQQ. There are two other Invesco funds that are pretty close:

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), the exact same portfolio but with less volume and lower fees.

(QQQM), the exact same portfolio but with less volume and lower fees. The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) which invests in the 101st to 200th biggest NASDAQ stocks instead of the top 100.

QQQM and QQQJ both have 0.15% fees, which is lower than QQQ's 0.2%. The downside is that they have much lower trading volume than QQQ, so the spread is higher.

Which effect is predominant, QQQ's better liquidity or the other two funds' lower fees? According to Seeking Alpha Quant, QQQ has beaten QQQM and QQQJ over the last six months. In the case of QQQM, that implies that QQQ's liquidity wins out, in the case of QQQJ we also need to consider that that fund has a different portfolio.

When it comes to Invesco funds, QQQ is the clear winner on historical returns.

Now we can look at some other companies' tech funds. Two worth mentioning are:

The Vanguard IT Index ETF (VGT). This is an actively managed tech ETF that pretty closely resembles QQQ. This fund has a different mandate than QQQ does - it's not limited to NASDAQ stocks and doesn't exclude financials. However, there's a lot of overlap, and VGT's 0.1% MER is much lower than QQQ's.

(VGT). This is an actively managed tech ETF that pretty closely resembles QQQ. This fund has a different mandate than QQQ does - it's not limited to NASDAQ stocks and doesn't exclude financials. However, there's a lot of overlap, and VGT's 0.1% MER is much lower than QQQ's. Ark funds like the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). This is a family of actively managed funds that, like QQQ, focus on high-tech innovation. ARKK has a 0.75% MER, so it's much pricier than QQQ, but it has performed well over the last several years.

QQQ and VGT are pretty comparable funds. VGT has the better five year return, but QQQ has a narrower bid ask spread and is slightly outperforming VGT over one year.

The comparison between QQQ and Ark funds isn't so cut and dry because the funds aren't identical. In general, ARKK is much more volatile than QQQ, with a 1.56 beta coefficient. However, it has more than doubled the QQQ's returns over the last five years.

QQQ Fund Holdings

Having looked at QQQ in comparison to its peers, we can now move on to a review of the fund's holdings.

In essence, QQQ is built on the NASDAQ-100, the largest 100 NASDAQ stocks by market cap. The NASDAQ-100 excludes financials. This means that you skip some NASDAQ banks like the Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) when you buy it. This does not mean that QQQ doesn't track its index. The NASDAQ-100 itself excludes financials, because the NASDAQ publishes a separate index (the financial 100) for financials. Still, it's important to note that QQQ does not include any banks, whereas NASDAQ does. The fund does include fintechs like PayPal (PYPL) though, so if you're looking for exposure to that sector, QQQ could be right for you.

Because QQQ is market cap weighted, it will give you heavy exposure to the FAAMG stocks like:

Apple (AAPL).

(AAPL). Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

(GOOG) (GOOGL). Facebook (FB).

(FB). Microsoft (MSFT).

In this sense, QQQ is very similar to any S&P 500 fund, which also includes those stocks. However, QQQ is much more concentrated than the S&P 500, with just 100 stocks. So these big tech players make a much larger impact on QQQ than on SPY. For example, the FAAMG stocks alone are 37% of QQQ based on the fund's holdings sheet, but are only 22% of the S&P 500.

Is the NASDAQ-100 Very Risky?

Now we can get into the matter of risk. QQQ technically has a low beta but its standard deviation is a lot higher than that of the S&P 500. Some key risk metrics include:

Beta. QQQ has a beta coefficient of 1.03. This is relative to the S&P 500, not the fund's own benchmark, the NASDAQ-100. SPY has a 0.97 beta. So, QQQ is riskier than S&P 500 ETFs.

QQQ has a beta coefficient of 1.03. This is relative to the S&P 500, not the fund's own benchmark, the NASDAQ-100. SPY has a 0.97 beta. So, QQQ is riskier than S&P 500 ETFs. Standard deviation. QQQ has a standard deviation of 20, far higher than SPY's 13.

QQQ has a standard deviation of 20, far higher than SPY's 13. Diversification. QQQ has 100 stocks, which is pretty diversified but not nearly as diversified as an S&P 500 fund. Diversification can be considered a risk metric because diversification reduces unsystematic risk. The more concentrated your portfolio, the more exposed you are to this category of risk.

QQQ has 100 stocks, which is pretty diversified but not nearly as diversified as an S&P 500 fund. Diversification can be considered a risk metric because diversification reduces unsystematic risk. The more concentrated your portfolio, the more exposed you are to this category of risk. Valuation. According to the Wall Street Journal, the NASDAQ-100 has a P/E ratio of 35. This is a historically high P/E ratio but not the highest in the NASDAQ's history.

By most common risk metrics, QQQ is riskier than the S&P 500. However, it isn't extremely risky. Its beta coefficient is above 1 but only barely. Its diversification is not the highest out there but is pretty high. Finally, its valuation is steep but nowhere near the valuation seen before the early 2000s' dotcom crash. So we've got a modestly risky fund here with the potential for big returns.

Risks and Challenges

Now it's time to look at the risks and challenges facing QQQ investors. We've already looked at the "textbook finance" risk metrics (i.e. volatility and diversification metrics), but we still need to look at scenarios and possibilities that present specific risks investors need to look out for. These include:

Tech stocks missing on earnings in Q3. Part of what has driven QQQ so high is a string of earnings beats from FAAMG stocks. Companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet beat massively on earnings in Q2. However, analysts expect deceleration and even sequential declines in Q3. For example, the Q3 consensus for Facebook is $3.18, down from $3.61 in Q2. Expectations are already low, if many of these stocks actually miss, then QQQ will probably take a tumble.

Part of what has driven QQQ so high is a string of earnings beats from FAAMG stocks. Companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet beat massively on earnings in Q2. However, analysts expect deceleration and even sequential declines in Q3. For example, the Q3 consensus for Facebook is $3.18, down from $3.61 in Q2. Expectations are already low, if many of these stocks actually miss, then QQQ will probably take a tumble. Investors rushing to other sectors. QQQ is highly concentrated in tech stocks. This has worked out well over the last decade as investors have been buying more and more of these stocks. But if investors start looking elsewhere, then things are going to get tough for QQQ. There have been a lot of rumours lately that the Federal Reserve is about to raise interest rates. If that happens, then we could see a rush into bank stocks - which QQQ explicitly excludes - and away from tech.

QQQ is highly concentrated in tech stocks. This has worked out well over the last decade as investors have been buying more and more of these stocks. But if investors start looking elsewhere, then things are going to get tough for QQQ. There have been a lot of rumours lately that the Federal Reserve is about to raise interest rates. If that happens, then we could see a rush into bank stocks - which QQQ explicitly excludes - and away from tech. Higher interest rates. This was touched on briefly in the previous points, but high interest rates are thought of as bad for tech stocks. Higher interest rates give you a higher discount rate when discounting future payoffs, making growth less valuable. This effect can be exaggerated though: FAAMG stocks are growing much faster than any widely followed interest rate or treasury yield. But if we see a sudden sharp spike in rates, that might hurt QQQ stocks a little.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on QQQ is this:

It's a high quality ETF with reasonably low fees whose holdings still have room to run. If the FAAMG stocks miss in Q3, then we could see some short term downside, but on the whole, the future looks bright for the stocks that make up QQQ. I've bought this fund several times this year and I would buy it again - especially on a big enough dip.