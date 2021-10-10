Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) owns 50% of an exciting gold project in Western Alaska called the Donlin Gold Project. This article is an update of my article published on July 1, 2021.

CEO Gregory Lang said in the conference call:

A special note this quarter is the receipt of $75 million as a second payments from Newmont from the sale of our Galore Creek project in 2018. This has boosted our cash position to $173 million at the end of this quarter. In terms of scale, quality and exploration potential and jurisdictional stability, Donlin Gold's attributes far exceed any other global development stage project.

On September 30, 2021, NovaGold Resources reported its third quarter of 2021 Results.

NovaGold Resources and Barrick Gold USA, a subsidiary of Barrick Gold (GOLD), are developing the Donlin Creek open-pit gold project in Alaska under a 50-50 joint-venture ("JV") partnership called Donlin Gold (2007).

Investment Thesis

The project is well advanced and continues to progress on schedule. However, as I said in my preceding article, I believe it is still too early to enter the game as a full-blown investment, even though Barrick Gold owns 50% of the project, which is excellent.

Thus, the strategy remains the same quarter after quarter. I recommend only short-term trading LIFO using about 70% of your position, in correlation with your core long-term investment until the project the final investment decision.

On a one-year basis, NG has dropped over 30% since October 2020, from nearly $12 to now $7.31. We could perceive this downside as an opportunity to invest long-term at a reasonable price.

Still, investors will have to be very cautious, considering that the company will have to fund over $7 billion CapEx after sanctioning the FID. CEO Gregory Lang said in the conference call:

One key distinction about the Donlin Gold project that it is on private land where the minerals are owned by Alaska Native Corporations who have the mandate to provide economic and social benefits for their stakeholders.

Stock performance

NovaGold Resources 3Q21 (Ending August 31, 2021) - The Raw Numbers:

Note: The company is not generating revenues.

NOVAGOLD Resources 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Net Income in $ Million -12.7 -7.0 -7.96 -10.52 -11.79 EBITDA $ Million -11.0 -7.2 -6.52 -9.04 -10.17 EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.04 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million -1.8 -2.9 -4.29 -1.98 -1.88 Total Cash $ Million 126.4 121.9 114.2 107.6 173.34 Long term Debt in $ Million 108.4 109.8 111.24 107.59 114.22 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 329.60 330.07 331.30 332.50 331.64

Source: NovaGold Resources 10Q filing.

The outstanding diluted and the long-term debt are nearly constant, and total Cash will increase to $173.34 million after the $75 million payment from Newmont Corp (NEM) on July 27, 2021. In the 10Q:

In the first nine months of 2021, total Cash, cash equivalents and Term deposits increased by $51.4 million due to the receipt of $75 million from Newmont, partially offset by $15.0 million used to fund Donlin Gold, $8.4 million used in operating activities for administrative costs and working capital changes, and $0.7 million related to withholding taxes paid on vested performance share units.

The cash situation is still excellent, supporting the 2021 CapEx estimated at $32 million, including $19 million to fund the Donlin Gold project and $13 million for corporate general and administrative costs.

Donlin Gold - An Impressive Project

1 - Mineral Reserves and mineral resources are indicated in the table below:

The mineral reserves P1 and P2 are 33,849K Au Oz with a cut-off grade of 0.57g/t gold, and the total grade including mineral resource is 2.24 g/t with a LOM of 27+ years. In the first five full years, the company expects to produce 1.5 M Au Oz per year.

The initial CapEx for Donlin Gold is $7,402 million. Because of the location, barging will be used as the main transport for goods.

2020 CapEx is expected to be the highest level since 2011.

Long-term debt represents a promissory note payable to Barrick Gold of $114+ million.

2 - Donlin Gold: Permitting Update 3Q21 - State Permitting is still pending.

CEO Gregory Lang said in the conference call:

Donlin is 5x bigger than the average. The scale of Donlin, combined with its grade at 2.25 grams, as shown on Slide 17, is twice the global average for open pit deposits. As currently envisioned, the Donlin Gold project will average over 1 million ounces a year throughout the life of the mine

3 - Donlin Gold LLC (JV NovaGold and Barrick Gold) 2021 drill program. Update in 3Q21.

On September 2, 2021, NovaGold reported initial assay results for 18 completed drill holes, plus additional partial results for 11 holes from the 2021 drill program.

Note: The Donlin Gold LLC approved an additional $3 million in CapEx in preparation for a new feasibility study.

4 - On June 28, 2021, The San Francisco-based activist law firm Earthjustice appealed to the Certification under the Clean Water Act granted to Donlin Gold in 2018.

On May 27, 2021, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation ("ADEC") Commissioner upheld the State of Alaska's Section 401 Certification under the Clean Water Act that had been granted to Donlin Gold in 2018 after a thorough examination.

The Commissioner's decision was appealed in Alaska's Superior Court on June 28, 2021, by a San Francisco-based activist law firm, Earthjustice. Also, the water rights permits have been appealed as well.

CEO Gregory Lang said in the conference call:

Currently, three permits are under appeal. First one, the Clean Water Act or 401 Certification was appealed in Alaska Supreme Court. Second, in June, the project received our water rights permits, and they were appealed by an NGO. We anticipate a decision on this appeal next year. And third, the commissioner upheld the state right-of-way agreements for the natural gas pipeline. And this was an NGO requested an administrative review of this permit.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

NG forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $7.6 and support at $6.7. The trading strategy I suggest is selling 20% between $7.5 and $7.6 and wait for a retracement to buy back below $6.5.

In short, I suggest trading LIFO a large part of your position while keeping a core long-term position.

If the gold price turns bullish, NG could eventually break out and cross the resistance to retest $8.6. Conversely, if gold turns bearish, which is possible with inflation going up significantly, which may force the FED to act sooner, then NG may retest $6.7 and eventually drop below $6.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

