The price of gold is approximately down 8% year to date and the gold mining complex (NYSEARCA:GDX) has declined roughly 15% since the turn of the year. When greenhorn investors see these types of returns, they usually steer clear and prefer to find a stock or asset class which has been reporting steady gains. Suffice it to say, because the appreciation or depreciation of the share-price is something these investors can understand, this is where the majority of their focus is spent.

The problem with having share-price action at the core of one's investing strategy is that it can lend itself to not knowing the fundamentals or the story behind the stock. We have touched about this in recent commentary when we stated that the gold mining sector should really be looked at closely by investors because of the money these companies have been making. Take, for example, Caledonia Mining (NYSE:NYSE:CMCL) which is a gold mining company based out of its sole mine in Zimbabwe. Shares of the miner are down approximately 20% year to date but management is just off the back of increasing the quarterly dividend payment for the sixth time running. Obviously astute investors know that Caledonia is swimming in cash which is why they do not confuse the fundamentals of the company with its recent share-price action.

In order to ascertain the fundamentals or the “story” behind a stock for a potential long-term play, we look at three pillars which are profitability, valuation and shareholder compensation. Astute investors who want companies for the long haul monitor the trends of these three pillars closely after quarterly or annual reports. Therefore, from this standpoint, let´s look at how Caledonia has been faring with these three pillars whilst at the same time ignoring the ugly lower lows in the stock which have been taking place for some time now.

First from a profitability standpoint, companies such as Caledonia essentially create value for their shareholders by prudently investing its cash now so it can pay handsome dividends in the future. This means our core focus with Caledonia will continue to be...

How much free cash flow Caledonia can spin off every quarter

How good the company is in investing these very same cash flows into more revenue-producing assets

On the income statement, for example, in Caledonia's recent second quarter, investors can get sidetracked somewhat when one solely focuses on the bottom-line number which came in at $2.7 million for the quarter. This number obviously on the surface looked pretty weak especially when compared to the $4.6 million net profit number in Q1 as well as the comparable (Q2-2020) number of $5.1 million. We acknowledge that net-profit in the number one indicator of sustained share-price gains in the long run but there were valid reasons for Caledonia's reduced bottom-line profitability in the quarter.

First, there was the $3.5 million loss on exploring the Glen Hume mine in Q2 this year (which Caledonia will now not be proceeding with), a meaningful swing in forex as well as the one-off $1.5 million government grant which was issued to Caledonia in the second quarter of last year. Therefore, given the nature of what Caledonia was up against in Q2 this year, investors need to look far more closely at revenue and cash flow trends instead.

Revenue, for example, of $28.5 million increased by over 30% and operating cash flow of $12.7 million was an $8.7 million increase over the same period of 12 months prior. $7.1 million of this cash flow was ploughed into the central shaft in Q2 and $1.8 million was paid out in dividends in the quarter. Suffice it to say, with the $3.6 million of surplus cash which was generated in Q2, we see Caledonia in a very strong position with respect to growing its asset base. We acknowledge that Glen Hume did not work out but the other side of the coin here is that an option was used initially to begin exploring. This meant that Caledonia was never going to get burned badly even if the project did not meet Caledonia's high standards which in the end they didn't.

The company has a similar exploration option set-up in another initiative (Connemara North exploration) and is also investing in other brownfield opportunities (Maligreen). We deem this action appropriate as multiple projects over time will take the pressure off Blanket and diversify Caledonia into more revenue streams. Nevertheless, despite increased spending, we see no issues with affordability based on what is coming down the track with increased gold production. Furthermore, the solar project's bill (where spending will begin to ramp up now) will still not make much of a dent in Caledonia's cash flow and will provide 27% of internally generated electricity for Blanket. It will be interesting to see if this percentage can be increased which again would be an excellent investment for the company in the long run.

The pay-out ratio for the dividend came in at approximately 50% in Q2 and management cited that it foresees continued increases in the pay-out for shareholders. The lack of debt, an interest coverage ratio of 82, and 20%+ expected EPS growth in fiscal 2021 and 2022 should lay fears to bed that the dividend cannot keep on increasing here. On the valuation side, although the miner's sales are in line with the average sales multiple in this sector, Caledonia's assets, earnings and cash flow are all well discounted compared to the industry. Suffice it to say, we continue to see significant upside in this name.

Therefore, to sum up, although net earnings in Caledonia's recent second quarter may not have turned many heads, the company's annual guidance remains on track to meet guidance. Production and sales should continue to be investors' barometers here for this company. We look forward to continued coverage. Remaining long.