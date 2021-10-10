G0d4ather/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since my last article about Gazprom (OGZPY; GZPFY), two months ago, the stock soared 30% because of a natural gas supply shortage in Europe. The long-term Investment thesis explained the supply & demand circumstances that led to the price surge of natural gas in Europe. Catalysts are the focus of many market commentators but merely represent symptoms rather than causes.

Long-term Investors are poised to profit from a big dividend in 2022. However, short-term speculators are driving prices of natural gas futures and, therefore, the stock price of Gazprom. This could lead to short-term non-sustainable levels of price appreciation, which could collapse quickly. I argue that taking profits along the occurrence of the supply crunch will be beneficial, as (eventually) correcting natural gas prices in Europe will make speculators exit their positions.

For references: stats and projections not linked to are obtained from Gazprom's Investor Relations, website, and/or financial reports.

The Need for an Explanation

The problem with recent shortages is their inexplicability. Market commentators will often oversimplify supply crunches. Often the catalysts are viewed as the cause: Oil prices are only appreciating because of OPEC, soaring shipping rates are only because of Covid and port congestions, natural gas prices in Europe are at record highs because of Russia. While those catalysts stand in relation to the underlying asset price movement, I believe the bigger picture is missing.

In reality, without the right circumstances, none of these catalysts would have severe effects on the underlying assets. Market cycles are everything in that regard. After the Great Financial Crisis in '08, shipping stocks slumped into a 15-year recession which caused underinvestment and resulted in a vessel shortage. With many commodities, the same dynamics of underinvestment due to low profitability applied, now causing higher prices. Energy stocks were the worst-performing stock segment in a liquidity paradise during the last ten years. At some point, the cycle has to shift, and most of the time, catalysts are only precursors. Circumstances don’t raise attention, but catalysts do. The latter is unimportant market noise for an intelligent Investor.

The Circumstances

A little snippet from my last article about Gazprom:

“The production of natural gas in Europe has been in a constant downward trend since 2004. Over 16 years, production has more than halved, while demand was flat. This is primarily because of depleting European natural gas reserves. The supply gap must be filled, which is why Nord Stream 2 is necessary. The alternative would be to import massive amounts of LNG from the USA, which would be cost-inefficient and unecological.”

(Production of natural gas in the European Union 1970 - 2019 in bcm)

(Natural gas consumption in the European Union 1965 - 2019 in bcm)

For several years, natural gas demand has outpaced its domestic supply in Europe. Furthermore, politically motivated actions against big oil majors (e.g. Shell (RDS.A; RDS.B)& BP (BP)) resulted in divestments of parts of their Oil & Gas businesses. Because of this shift, Gazprom was able to gain significant market power in Europe. In 2019, Gazprom’s natural gas exports to Europe were 175 bcm, while annual consumption in Europe was ~460 bcm. Gazprom supplied Europe with roughly 38% of its consumed natural gas in 2019. Thus far, there are no alternatives in sight.

The Catalysts

To satisfy the demand of Europe, Nord-Stream 2 was and still is a necessity. With the additional pipeline, Gazprom will be able to extend the natural gas supply by 12,6% of the total demand of Europe. US politics hindered the completion. They argued that the pipeline would overshoot the threshold of acceptable dependency of Russia. The laying of Nord-Stream 2 paused in December 2020. Under normal circumstances, Nord-Stream 2 would already be able to deliver natural gas to Europe. But with political pressure, the pipeline project had delays. As of now, Nord-Stream 2 is being tested and pressurized. Immediate natural gas supply will not be possible.

Inventories in Europe are far below normal levels for this time of the year. This is partly due to an unusually cold late winter and early spring in 2021, which meant the season to refill storage was shortened. Price appreciation of European natural gas already started several months ago, which incentivized keeping inventories low. In Germany, gas storage facilities hold 50% reserves compared to previous years. Currently, Europe needs ~40 bcm of natural gas to stabilize the situation.

Low inventories are not only a European phenomenon. China is in the midst of an energy crisis with low coal and natural gas reserves. Peking is now aggressively buying LNG at high prices to prepare for the upcoming winter. This took away much of the availability of LNG supply for Europe. During the second quarter of 2021, LNG imports shrunk 6%, while demand rose 25% compared to 2020.

Gazprom is using its pricing power to profit from the low inventories. Throughout 2021, the natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe were stable at ~200-220 million m³ per day. So far, Gazprom produced 378 bcm of natural gas during 2021. That is 17,3% higher than last year. However, the recent offer from the Russian government to provide more natural gas for Europe doesn’t seem realistic as Russia is facing the same demand pressures as Europe and China. The offer managed to revert TTF prices during the last week, but prices remain elevated:

Price appreciation of European natural gas also led to inverting the summer-winter spread at Dutch TTF. The summer 2022 futures contract has moved to a premium to the winter 2022-2023 price because market participants are pricing in exceptionally low natural gas reserves by the end of this winter:

This suggests that the supply shortage will not be short-lived and remain throughout Q4/2021 and Q1/2022. The absurd prices will come down at some point. The central question is not how high spot prices can go but how long they can stay elevated. Just recently, the Russian government pointed at speculators driving European natural gas spot prices. If those speculators decide to exit the market and take profits, the situation can turn quickly.

Dividends & Valuation

The payout ratio of Gazprom in 2021 is set to be at least 50% of adjusted net income, as long as it is fully covered by the FCF. 50% of the first half of 2021 adjusted net income profits amount ~0,55 USD/share, which would represent a dividend yield of 5,4%.

Due to exceptionally high prices in Q3/2021 and expected shortcomings of natural gas during Q4/2021, I believe a much higher dividend yield will be likely. Currently, TTF prices are ~87,61 EUR/m³ which translates to ~1.070 USD/1.000 cubic meters. Dividends are highly dependent on the durability of the natural gas supply crunch during Q4/2021. However, even if prices fall to ~305 USD/1.000 cubic meters, a dividend of ~10% seems reasonable, given the already strong market in Q3/2021. If prices stay around ~800 USD/1.000 cubic meters during Q4/2021, dividends could be much higher. Anything in the range of 15-20% will be possible in such a scenario.

The current EPS Estimate Consensus for 2021 is ~2,53 USD, which would reflect a dividend ratio of 12,4%. With the recent surge in stock price, the P/E ratio of the last twelve months seems elevated at 8,3x. However, the P/E ratio of the estimated next twelve months is at 4,3x, which reflects the upper range of the historical P/E ratio of 3-4x.

The P/S ratio of the next twelve months stays elevated at 0,9x compared to the historical average of 0,4-0,7x. Based on valuation metrics, the price of Gazprom seems expensive when compared to its historical averages.

Some Market participants argue that eastern Oil & Gas majors are being revalued, because of their advantages in comparison to their western peers. ESG mandates and politics weigh heavy on the likes of Shell, Total (TTE), or Exxon (XOM). Currently, the environmental activism in eastern politics remains low, while western policy pressure endangers profits from Oil & Gas majors and incentivizes them to shift towards green energy. This leaves further market share for eastern companies to fill.

In my opinion, we have not seen any of this repricing happening. The recent surge of the stock prices of Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Gazprom, or Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) can be explained solely by their earnings estimates and possible future dividends. As for now, I’m highly skeptical about a valuation shift of eastern Oil & Gas companies.

Going Forward

One cannot ignore that the supply crunch and the short-term speculators are driving prices of European natural gas futures, and therefore, the stock price of Gazprom. That could lead to short-term non-sustainable levels of price appreciation, which could collapse quickly once natural gas prices return to a normalized level in Europe.

However, long-term investors who don’t trade around their positions will be rewarded with a big dividend payout next year anyway. The shifting commodity cycle and geopolitical supply and demand developments, portrayed in my last article, are relevant for investors with a time horizon of 5-10 years. The recent supply shortage will not be of great importance within this time horizon. However, I would argue that taking profits along the way of the supply crunch will be beneficial, as (eventually) correcting natural gas prices in Europe will make speculators exit their positions.