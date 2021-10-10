SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

The correction over the past few weeks has certainly taken a great slice out of many growth stocks, but most are still trading at elevated valuation multiples. This is not the case, however, with Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), a collaboration and workflow software tool that has seen a consistent downtrend this year. Smartsheet, which has been perennially popular with growth investors since its IPO in 2018 at less than $20 per share, has stalled this year despite the fact that its growth simply hasn’t. In my view, the rare combination of declining share prices plus improving fundamentals makes Smartsheet a fantastic stock to add to your buying list during this correction.

As of Q2, Smartsheet passes what is commonly known as the so-called “Rule of 40” test. As software investors are aware, the Rule of 40 is the sum of a company’s revenue growth plus its pro forma operating margin. It’s a useful metric to highlight enterprise software names that have successfully balanced growth with profitability, and is a way for investors to measure a company’s efficacy and earnings quality as it scales and growth rates decelerate.

For a software stock that has achieved the Rule of 40, Smartsheet is trading at incredibly attractive valuations. At current share prices near $65, Smartsheet has a market cap of $8.21 billion. After we net off the $442.8 million of cash on the company’s most recent balance sheet, Smartsheet’s resulting enterprise value is $7.77 billion.

For the next fiscal year (FY23, the year ending in January 2023), meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have pegged a consensus revenue target of $680.7 million for Smartsheet, representing 29% y/y growth over this year’s revenue consensus estimates. This puts Smartsheet’s valuation at a surprisingly modest multiple of 11.4x EV/FY23 revenue.

One of the best comps we can offer to Smartsheet is Atlassian (TEAM). Atlassian is a direct competitor to Smartsheet, offering collaboration software through its Jira brand. Similarly growing at a ~40% y/y clip, Atlassian trades at a substantially higher ~31x multiple of outer-year revenue. Most other stocks in Smartsheet’s ~40% growth bucket trade at mid/high-teens multiples of revenue - clearly, there’s a misalignment between Smartsheet’s fundamental quality and its price, which is the perfect entry point for a value-conscious (but patient) investor.

Here is a refresher on all the longer-term reasons to be bullish on Smartsheet:

Remote work is going to continue being the "new normal". Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that.

Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. Smartsheet is moving to bigger and bigger deals, and expansion rates remain high. As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. In its most recent quarter, its count of >$100k ACV customers grew 73% y/y, and there are now just shy of 750 of these customers. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 130%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks.

As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. In its most recent quarter, its count of >$100k ACV customers grew 73% y/y, and there are now just shy of 750 of these customers. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 130%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks. Horizontal software and broad use cases. Smartsheet is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making its addressable market wide.

Smartsheet is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making its addressable market wide. Slowly diversifying its product platform. Smartsheet made its first major acquisition in 2020 of a company called Brandfolder, which helps companies manage and run analytics on their digital web content. Continued product rollouts could lead to expanding use cases and a larger TAM for Smartsheet.

Take advantage of the recent slide in Smartsheet to build or add to a position in a very decently-valued growth stock which is also about to break even for the first time, at least on a pro forma operating income basis. This stock has a long runway left.

Q2 download

Let’s now cover Smartsheet’s most recent earnings quarter in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Smartsheet Q2 results Source: Smartsheet Q2 earnings deck

Smartsheet’s revenue in Q2 grew at a 44% y/y pace to $131.7 million, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $125.4 million (+38% y/y) by a robust six-point margin. Revenue also accelerated versus 37% y/y growth in Q1.

Even better yet: Smartsheet’s billings also echo the company’s strong growth story. As software investors are aware, billings represent a better long-term picture of a company’s growth trajectory as it captures deals signed in the quarter that are not to be recognized as revenue until future quarters. The fact that Smartsheet’s billings grew at a 47% y/y pace in Q1 to $142.9 million, on par with the last two quarters and higher in both an absolute dollar and growth percentage terms versus revenue, indicates that Smartsheet’s growth rates won’t be slowing down materially anytime soon. Wall Street’s consensus calling for 29% y/y growth in FY23 may be too conservative. Companies like Atlassian have amply demonstrated that the collaboration/workflow space is so vast that a company as large as Atlassian, which is ~5x Smartsheet’s scale with about ~$2.5 billion in annual revenue expected this year, can still grow at a ~40% y/y clip.

Figure 2. Smartsheet billings trends Source: Smartsheet Q2 earnings deck

The company will hit a tougher comp in Q3, when last year’s acquisition of Brandfolder will get lumped into the prior-year comp. Last year also had a deferred revenue timing shift into Q3 that won’t get repeated this year. But when adjusting for the latter impact, Smartsheet notes that it’s still guiding to strong 38-39% y/y billings growth in Q3 (which the company may well surpass, given recent strength).

Equally important is the fact that Smartsheet is sourcing a lot of this growth from its own installed base. Smartsheet’s dollar-based net retention rates hit 128% this quarter, a three-point improvement versus 125% in Q1. Investors prize this metric because all else equal, it’s much more efficient from a spend perspective for a software company to grow revenue by upselling existing customers rather than by trying to land new ones.

Smartsheet’s pro forma operating margins also hit a near-breakeven -4% mark in Q2, up 4 points from the year-ago Q2. This was driven largely by efficiencies on sales and marketing and R&D, and positions Smartsheet well to potentially hit breakeven at some point in FY23 (which will be an upside catalyst for this stock). With 44% y/y revenue growth on top of -4% pro forma operating margins, Smartsheet merited inclusion into the “Rule of 40” club this quarter.

Figure 3. Smartsheet operating margins Source: Smartsheet Q2 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Growth, a path to breakeven, a vast market opportunity that has been enhanced by the pandemic/remote work trend, and a great valuation - these are the many merits to investing in Smartsheet at a rare low point. Buy now and wait for Smartsheet’s consistent “beat-and-raise” cadence to help drive the stock into an upward rebound again.