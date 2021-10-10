NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

One feature of sharp corrections is that they have a tendency to sink stocks that had already been losers. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), one of the hottest pandemic trades of last year and an e-commerce titan specializing in pet food and supplies, has been stuck in a downtrend since hitting a peak at ~$120 earlier this year in February. The post-pandemic era has reversed the fortunes of basically all e-commerce companies not named Amazon (AMZN): now competing against the reopening of brick-and-mortar rivals, e-commerce stocks are also dealing with much tougher y/y comps versus the peak pandemic era last year, and investors haven't taken so kindly to decelerating growth rates.

Chewy, in particular, has lost nearly 50% of its value, and is down ~30% on the year. I used to be a bear on Chewy owing to its valuation, but the sharpness of its recent declines merits a re-evaluation.

Data by YCharts

Investors are angsty about the fact that Chewy is no longer adding active customers at the same pace as it did in the past, and that the company's revenue growth has decelerated below 30% y/y. In my view, these risks are more than well compensated for by Chewy's more modest valuation.

There are several reasons as well to maintain confidence in Chewy's fundamentals. Autoship is a big one: Chewy didn't just sign up a lot of one-time customers during the pandemic because their local pet stores closed. Chewy also dramatically grew the proportion and size of its Autoship business, meaning that a lot of Chewy's customers are now receiving regular, clockwork shipments. The company has built up a large, durable base of core customers - and even though new customer adds are slowing, it's still growing impressively relative to other retail companies. At the same time, added scale is also giving Chewy a chance to extend its margin profile and improve its bottom line.

Here's a refresher on what I believe to be the key points of the Chewy bullish thesis:

Expanding wallet share. A Chewy customer, especially those on Autoship, tend to be very loyal. The company notes that a customer in Year 2 tends to spend $400 per year, $700 in Year 3, and $900 in Year 4. As pet needs and the willingness to spend for pets continues to rise, Chewy is there to capture that growing wallet share.

A Chewy customer, especially those on Autoship, tend to be very loyal. The company notes that a customer in Year 2 tends to spend $400 per year, $700 in Year 3, and $900 in Year 4. As pet needs and the willingness to spend for pets continues to rise, Chewy is there to capture that growing wallet share. Pet ownership is taking off. The trend of "pandemic pets" is still driving increased pet ownership in the U.S., and a lot of those new pet parents skew young and are highly disposed toward convenient online services like Chewy.

The trend of "pandemic pets" is still driving increased pet ownership in the U.S., and a lot of those new pet parents skew young and are highly disposed toward convenient online services like Chewy. Beloved consumer brand. Chewy has built up quite a lot of brand equity around being a very customer service-oriented company.

Chewy has built up quite a lot of brand equity around being a very customer service-oriented company. Margin expansion driven by expanding product categories. Chewy's push to grow its own brand (Tylee's), plus focus more on selling higher-margin hardgoods, has proven very effective at producing margin expansion for Chewy. Gross margins in the first quarter rose by more than four points. Considering Chewy's mid-20s gross margin profile, this isn't a small lift.

Chewy's push to grow its own brand (Tylee's), plus focus more on selling higher-margin hardgoods, has proven very effective at producing margin expansion for Chewy. Gross margins in the first quarter rose by more than four points. Considering Chewy's mid-20s gross margin profile, this isn't a small lift. Nascent opportunities in pet telehealth. The craze in telehealth and doctor consultations via your mobile device is spilling over into the pet world, too. The company's "Chewy Health" offering has built out a "Connect With A Vet" service, and it has also rolled out a pet pharmacy as well. This is a broad, new opportunity for Chewy that can both accelerate its growth and grow its margins.

We note as well that Chewy, like many other consumer products companies in the market, cited supply chain difficulties as a growth constraint, especially in key categories like wet dog food. This gives us some hope that growth deceleration may partly ease once supply-chain woes subside.

All in all, I think it's a rare opportunity to buy into Chewy at a fraction of its former price. At current share prices near $63, Chewy trades at a market cap of $26.15 billion and an enterprise value of $25.43 billion, after netting off the $725 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet. This represents a valuation multiple of just 2.3x versus Wall Street's consensus revenue expectations of $10.89 billion for next year (representing 20% y/y growth; data from Yahoo Finance). This compares to valuation multiples well above 4x revenue when Chewy was enjoying its pandemic rally.

Stay long here and hold out for the rebound.

Q2 download

Let's now discuss Chewy's latest Q2 results, which were the major impetus behind the recent correction, in greater detail. Let's start with the company's growth trends:

Figure 1. Chewy revenue trends

Source: Chewy Q2 shareholder letter

In Q2, Chewy grew its overall revenue at a 27% y/y pace to $2.16 billion, ever so slightly missing Wall Street's expectations of $2.17 billion (+28% y/y). Perhaps more painfully, however, Chewy's revenue growth decelerated from 32% y/y in Q1 (though with tougher pandemic-era comps in Q2, that should have been more or less expected).

Still, I find encouragement in the growth of Autoship sales. Autoship revenue grew 30% y/y to $1.51 billion, and represented a 70% mix of overall sales - two points higher than 68% in the year-ago quarter. Given the loyalty and recurring nature of Autoship customers, plus the fact that these customers tend to increase their overall spend on Chewy over time, I think 30%+ growth in Autoship sales is a great reason to remain optimistic on Chewy.

We note as well that even though Chewy's net customer adds may not have lived up to Wall Street's expectations, the company's 20.1 million active customers as of the end of Q2 still represented very strong 20% y/y growth.

The largesse of Chewy's industry, a >$100 billion market for pet supplies/food, plus a $35 billion market opportunity for pet health, makes us unconcerned about this minor growth blip. Chewy CEO Sumit Singh also reinforced on the Q2 earnings call that average sales per customer continue to climb, fostering an important avenue for growth. Per his prepared remarks on the call:

In addition to the number of customers we add, customer spending is equally as important to our growth equation. Second quarter net sales per active customer or NSPAC increased 14% to $404. This is a meaningful acceleration over the growth we reported in the first quarter and the first time in the Company's history that NSPAC has surpassed $400. We have increased share of wallet from every cohort we've added to our platform over the past 10 years, and our long-term revenue retention levels from each cohort remain well above 100%. As a result, our base of recurring revenues grows over time as the revenue produced by each cohort stacks on top of one another, like the layers of a cake. Because revenue retention is above 100%, each new cohort's contribution to net sales is completely incremental to the base. This dynamic, combined with our ability to consistently improve margins, creates a powerful long-term growth and profitability flywheel.

Chewy also turned in strong progress on margins. Gross margins in Q2 hit a high 27.5%, rising 200bps y/y and roughly flat to Q1 margins of 27.6%. The company notes that it has also set up its fourteenth fulfillment center, plus designed proprietary software to increase its logistics efficiency. These moves combined are expected to deliver 70-110bps of future margin gains.

Figure 2. Chewy gross margins

Source: Chewy Q2 shareholder letter

Chewy's adjusted EBITDA, similarly, grew ~50% y/y to $23 million in the quarter, hitting a 1.1% adjusted EBITDA margin (20bps higher than the year-ago quarter). Greater scale, plus higher-margin services like Chewy Health, will continue to drive further profit expansion for Chewy.

Figure 3. Chewy adjusted EBITDA Source: Chewy Q2 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

Yes, Chewy's growth is not as impressive in raw terms as it was last year, and the miss versus Wall Street expectations is a new issue for this once-highflying growth stock. Yet with Chewy shares down ~50% from peaks, it's evident that investors are treating Chewy's slight misses as existential crises, when in fact the company is still driving growth, retain a massive Autoship/subscription base, and has meaningful levers to further margin expansion. Stay long here.