guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

About

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) is a “late-stage pre-revenue” medical diagnostic solutions company developing innovative and minimally invasive products that provide laboratory quality results in “near-patient-care” situations. Bluejay’s tests are affordable and time-sensitive, enabling life-saving decision-making for treatments with a rapid sample-to-result time frame of less than 25 minutes. The Company’s lead product is the Symphony platform, an exclusively licensed, patented, low-cost, table-top system that uses indication-specific, single-use test cartridges. The Symphony platform technology was developed over 12 years by Toray Industries, Inc. Bluejay licenses the technology from Toray, who are also invested as shareholders in the Company since 2020.

(Image: the table-top Symphony; source: company website)

Technology

The Symphony diagnostic detection platform utilizes intermitted centrifugation and precision microchannel technology to perform complex clinical laboratory tests with unprecedented simplicity.” All the reagents and blood processors are contained within a single-use Symphony Cartridge. Highly specific antibodies which capture only one region (epitope) of the capture biomolecule, are used to facilitate a fluorescence enzyme immunoassay (‘FEIA) for highly sensitive and specific results. Antibody technology offers the flexibility to rapidly include a new biomarker detection in the Symphony cartridge library.

(Image: the Symphony cartridge technology; source: company website)

Symphony technology is being used successfully in Japan by selected clinical institutions, since three years as a Research Use Only (‘RUO) product, to measure Interleukin-6 (‘IL-6) in rheumatoid arthritis (‘RA) for monitoring disease progression.

Pipeline

One of the main inflammatory cytokines with significant roles in both innate and adaptive immunity, IL-6 is released during trauma or infection, many hours or even days before conventional downstream biomarkers like procalcitonin (‘PCT) and c-reactive protein (‘CRP). Although IL-6 concentrations correlate with severity of sepsis, cancer progression, RA and other severe conditions, it is not utilized due to long wait times in getting lab results depending on conventional biomarkers with late onsets. Early detection of IL-6 at near-patient-care settings can enable physicians to make better therapeutic and treatment decisions at par with hospital systems and centralized testing labs, which routinely utilize IL-6 testing for its clinical significance. Recent observations have found elevated IL-6 concentrations in blood of patients with COVID-19-associated systemic inflammation and hypoxic respiratory failure, further highlighting the importance of IL-6 testing at points-of-care.

(Image: product pipeline; source: company website)

The Company’s lead development candidate is the diagnostic test for triage of sepsis utilizing IL-6 as the target biomarker. The Company is also developing a pipeline of diagnostic tests for Symphony including triage of myocardial infarction (‘MI), congestive heart failure (‘CHF), neutropenic sepsis in cancer, and other disease diagnostic indications using the same IL-6 testing. The Company plans to involve certain laboratories to utilize Symphony as an RUO product for their laboratory-developed tests (‘LDTs), while parallelly pursuing a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (‘FDA) to use Symphony for in-vitro diagnostics. The Company has commenced additional clinical trials in September 2021 to support the pre-submission application to the FDA anticipated in January 2022. The 510(k) premarket notification is planned by the end of 3Q-2022. Some of the Company’s clinical study partners have Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (‘CLIA) certified labs, which can adopt Symphony IL-6 tests as LDTs, supporting an emergency use authorization (‘EUA) application with the FDA, especially for the diagnosis of COVID-19 related sepsis.

Financials

Bluejay has funded its operations from incorporation in 2015 to date primarily through sales of preferred stock and convertible notes. The Company anticipates increased expenditure over the next two years for its research and development activities, to develop additional diagnostic tests, and to expand its sales and marketing infrastructure. The Company has filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. SEC on 10/4/2021, to raise additional funds from its initial public offering (‘IPO) of approximately 1.8 million units of shares of common stock & other securities, priced $10 per unit. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “BJDX.” Certain stockholders are reselling their shares numbering $4.5 million, also at the same public offering price. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the resale. The gross proceeds of approximately $18 million anticipated from the IPO, together with its cash balance of $2.3 million as of 9/24/2021, is expected to provide cash runway to the Company through the last stages of product development, establishment of manufacturing facilities, regulatory approval, establishment of distribution network, marketing of the sepsis test, and reaching commercialization.

Risks

Bluejay is an “emerging growth company,” and a “non-accelerated filer” and a “smaller reporting company,” and has elected to take advantage of reduced reporting requirements.

As of 6/30/2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $5 million, and total capitalization of approximately $2.4 million. The shares outstanding before the IPO are 10,477,880, putting the average price per share at $0.44. After the IPO, shares outstanding will be 12,277,880, at adjusted net tangible book value per share of less than $2, effectively eroding over $8 per share from the new shareholders' investment, unless the stock trades substantially higher.

The Company is dependent on third parties for both its in-licensed technology for which it is liable to pay royalties and milestones, and for manufacturing of the products involving substantial expenses. The Company may have to cease operations resulting from any failures on the part of any third parties.

Bottom line

Bluejay is at the threshold of penetrating the niche market of IL-6 testing for sepsis triage, worth $934 million in 2020, and estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2025. The potential total market for sepsis triage testing is approximately $2-$3 billion annually. The global in vitro diagnostics market was $67 billion in 2019; and is projected to reach $91 billion by 2027. We see a long-term play here, if the company is able to rapidly expand its testing suite to cover more in vitro diagnostics.