Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Of all the dividend aristocrats (NOBL), Albemarle (ALB) stood out for its performance and is in a league of its own. It has returned over 300% since the pandemic-induced low of March 2020.

Data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

Nucor (NUE), Lowe's (LOW), Pentair (PNR), Sysco Corp (SYY), and West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) have all returned over 200% since their lows in 2020. Given the extraordinary performance of the market since the COVID-19 crash of March last year, one would think there are no bargains in the dividend aristocrats. There are quite a few bargains in this group. I wanted to focus on companies that had sold off recently, had not run up much in the last year, and have good balance sheets. I ended up with a list of 12 dividend aristocrats that all had negative one-month returns and negative or flat one-year returns.

Exhibit: Dividend Aristocrats with Poor 1-Year Returns

(Source: Data provided by IEX Cloud, formatted by the author)

Exhibit: Dividend Aristocrats with the Best 1-Year Returns

(Source: Data provided by IEX Cloud, formatted by the author)

Exhibit: Remember the time when oil companies were uninvestable, a dividend aristocrat - Chevron - delivers a 50% return in the past year

(Source: Data provided by IEX Cloud, formatted by the author)

I focused my attention on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Hormel Foods (HRL), and McCormick (MKC). All three of these companies have strong brands and most of them have a good, strong balance sheet as measured by debt to EBITDA ratio. But, I was most impressed by Colgate (CL) at the current levels.

We are in uncertain times, governments across the globe have taken on record levels of debt to fight COVID-19 and consumer debt in the U.S. is at record highs. The Evergrande crisis shows that China may be in worse shape than what investors presume. Japan, with its rapidly aging population, is heavily indebted.

(Source: AXIOS)

Given these circumstances, balance sheet strength is important for both companies and consumers. So, I am not investing in companies whose debt to EBITDA ratio is greater than 2. I am also avoiding companies that spend more on share buybacks than on dividends. Yes, share buybacks have their tax benefits and they are touted as returning capital to shareholders, but, in my opinion, it benefits management more than it benefits the shareholders. There are many companies overdoing share buybacks - spending vastly more (in percentage terms) of their free cash flow on share repurchases than paying in dividends - and, it is a form of financial engineering that makes short-term EPS look great at the expense of organic investment and innovation in people, processes, and products. For those companies overdoing buybacks (you know who you are), winter is coming. Because of the high debt levels across the board and a huge run-up in technology stocks over the past decade, I am more bullish on consumer staples than any other sector. Another concern is that I am already invested in tech via my 401-K, I do not need more exposure to that sector. Besides consumer staples, I am also looking to pick up bargains in the industrial, materials, and healthcare sectors.

In an article titled “Don’t believe the hype and look to valuations” (Market Insights, FT, Oct 6, 2021), Richard Bernstein talks about rich valuations in technology and worries about investors forgetting the lessons of the technology bubble of 1999. He also says that dividends are a critical component in building long-term wealth. I cannot agree more with Richard’s assessment of the prevailing market conditions and the importance of dividends. By the middle of next year, the tailwinds that the consumers experienced from the government stimulus should vanish and the Federal Reserve may have already started reducing their bond purchases. On the positive side, many workers in retail and other sectors got much-deserved pay raises this year. But, if there is sustained wage growth, that may be bad for inflation. Overall Investors should proceed with caution and protect their hard-earned principal by being patient and looking for bargains.

One wild card is productivity growth. Productivity growth was a lackluster 1.4% between 2007 and 2019. BLS data shows that productivity increased by 2% in the second quarter. This higher productivity growth may be due to an almost complete revolution in how and where people work. Megan Greene said this in her column in FT (Thursday, September 2021): The ability to produce more with the same or fewer inputs “isn’t everything”, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman says, “but in the long run it is almost everything”.

But, can this growth in productivity be sustained? If productivity can keep growing at 2%, that should ease inflationary pressures, while lifting wages. Cathie Wood - the famous stock picker behind the ARK Investment Management - believes that inflation will not be a problem.

(Source: BLS.Gov)

(Source: BLS.Gov)

Colgate Palmolive is a Buy

Colgate delivered growth on all fronts - organic sales, net sales, operating profit, and net income in both the second quarter and year-to-date. Given the supply chain and raw material inflation challenges facing all companies, this is no small feat. Organic sales grew in every geographic division, except North America. Raw material inflation caused gross margins to decline but the decline, in my opinion, was negligible compared to their gross margins. Year-over-year, gross margins declined by 80 basis points in the second quarter. Gross margins came in at 60% for the quarter and 60.4% for year-to-date. Colgate had good pricing power with price increases adding 90 basis points to the margin. This shows that demand is resilient for Colgate, and inflation grew faster than pricing to offset the gains from the pricing. The raw material was the primary cause of inflation and it decreased gross margins by 370 basis points.

The operating profit margin was 23.3% in Q2 2021 compared to 24.2% in Q2 2020 and 22.9% in Q2 2019. Overall operating profits increased by 5% due to leverage provided by sales growth, reduced SG&A ratio, and savings programs.

Colgate remains a strong and innovative brand in oral care with organic sales growth of 10%. The company’s pet nutrition division delivered 15% organic sales growth. It generates 70% of its revenue from markets outside the U.S. The company may have a much stronger brand presence and recognition in markets like India and Africa. On the innovation and sustainability front, I love what Colgate is doing. A good example is the Colgate Keep toothbrush with its replaceable brush heads and its aluminum handle. According to the company, it cuts down plastic waste by up to 80%. I need to try this toothbrush to get a first-hand experience of the pros and cons of this product.

(Source: Colgate Website)

Colgate's EBITDA margin is at around 23%, which is comparable to Procter & Gamble’s (PG) EBITDA margin. But its EV to EBITDA multiple is at 15.8 compared to Procter & Gamble’s 17.5. There may be room to run for Colgate in terms of valuation. Its debt to EBITDA ratio is about 1.6 - a low ratio - and very similar to Procter & Gamble’s 1.5x ratio. The company pays a dividend of 2.38% and has a payout ratio of 61%. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 57%. So, not much difference there. The company paid $796 million in dividends in the first six months of FY 2021 and did share repurchases of $713 million. I bought Colgate at $74.31 and plan to hold it for the long term.

The 1-year price chart indicates that Colgate has good support around the $74 level, it was bouncing off of oversold levels in both the relative strength index and the money flow indicator. It seems like I got lucky and may have bought at the lows. That does not happen often. So, we will see. It closed at $75.59 on Friday, October 8, 2021. But, if there is a market sell-off in the coming weeks, I would look to load up more on Colgate.

Exhibit: Colgate-Palmolive Bouncing off Oversold Territory

(Source: Colgate 1-Year Chart by TradingView, SeekingAlpha)

In short, Colgate will help you get rich carefully.