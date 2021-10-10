fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I think Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) presents an excellent opportunity to sell covered calls given the good operating performance and push into online retail, offset by a 19.5% YTD gain in the share price. In its key US market the company has valuation upside compared to peers such as Kroger (KR), with the caveat that it manages to defend its high operating margins. In Europe, investors who do not mind the Latin America exposure may consider diversifying into smaller peer Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY). I also present an alternative way to gain exposure to Ahold Delhaize via landlord Wereldhave (OTCPK:WRDEF). A COVID-19 resurgence may boost performance to 2020 levels, punishing investors who have sold the upside via covered calls. Alternatively, the upcoming November 15 Investor Day may create some unwanted volatility.

Operational Overview

Despite being headquartered in the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize actually derives 59.2% of its sales and 63.8% of its underlying operating income from the United States as of H1 2021:

Source: Ahold Delhaize H1 2021 Results Press Release

Looking at the capital structure as of H1 2021, the company had a net debt of 12.9B EUR and a market capitalization 29.8B EUR as of the time of writing. If we extrapolate Q2 performance for the rest of the year, Ahold Delhaize should deliver underlying EPS of 2.15 EUR making the P/E of 13.5 quite attractive given that just 30% of the enterprise value is funded by debt. However, the company is making additional investments to facilitate online retail, as well as acquisitions, such as the recent closure of the purchase of DEEN in the Netherlands, and has a free cash flow forecast at 1.6B EUR for 2021, or approximately 1.45 EUR per share, making the price-to-free cash flow multiple around 20.1:

Source: Ahold Delhaize H1 2021 Results Press Release

Importantly the company ended the DEEN purchase press release on September 13, 2021 with the following sentence:

Financial details have not been released and Group financial guidance remains unchanged. Source: Ahold Delhaize Press Release on DEEN Acquisition

Another thing to note is that the free cash flow forecast incorporates a 100M EUR impact from the DEEN acquisition as CFO Natalie Knight highlighted on the Q2 conference call:

I'll take your question on free cash flow and Frans will come on inflation. And essentially when we look at the free cash flow for the year, what I would say on that one is we are anticipating now the remodeling costs of DEEN, which we've talked about, the 38 stores coming online. We expect that in Q3 and we're going to have them all remodeled and up to the Albert Hein standards by the end of the year. And that's something that is going to have a cost to us of almost €100 million. And in addition to that, we continue to have the unwind of our working capital. So that's something that it's been almost a €1 billion that we saw as an impact. And we feel - expect a good piece of that to unwind between now and the end of the year.

Source: Ahold Delhaize Q2 2021 Conference Call

In essence, it is safe to say the 1.6B EUR is a depressed level and is likely to improve into 2022.

I will now compare Ahold Delhaize to Kroger, which I think is a decent US peer, as well as Carrefour, which is a somewhat smaller European peer.

Kroger vs Ahold Delhaize

I think Kroger is an excellent peer of Ahold Delhaize given the similar market capitalization at 29.3B USD and net debt of around 12.3B USD. Drawing parallels with Ahold Delhaize, strong performance prompted Kroger to boost its FY 2021 Guidance:

Source: Kroger Q2 Earnings Presentation

Taking the low point of the guidance, Kroger is currently trading at a P/E of 12.1, a bit lower than Ahold Delhaize. If we take the low point of the cash flow guidance of 1.9B USD, it comes in just 99 cents per share, which at the current price of $39.47 makes for a price-to-free cash flow multiple of 39.86, quite higher than Ahold Delhaize. Using the 2-year average takes Kroger's free cash flow to $1.62 per share, or a price-to-free cash flow multiple of 24.36, again higher than Ahold Delhaize.

Overall, Ahold Delhaize looks like the better pick based on free cash flow, but its 4.3% underlying operating margin forecast may come under pressure in the coming years. For example, Kroger had an operating profit margin of just 2.3% YTD and 3% in the bumper 2020.

Carrefour vs Ahold Delhaize

Carrefour is a smaller peer of Ahold Delhaize, with a market capitalization of 12.6B EUR. However the capital structure is quite similar, with net debt of 5.5B EUR funding approximately 30% of the enterprise value. Extrapolating the underlying H1 2021 performance would bring EPS to 84 euro cents, meaning Carrefour currently trades at a P/E of 19.1, quite higher than Ahold Delhaize. For the full year, Carrefour expects free cash flow comfortably above 1B EUR:

Source: Carrefour H1 2021 Results Press Release

Assuming 1B EUR as a minimum, it would result in 1.22 EUR of free cash flow per share, and a price-to-free cash flow multiple 13.1 at the current share price. In this regard, Ahold Delhaize seems to be trading at a premium compared to its smaller peer, ignoring working capital impacts or acquisition costs.

Wereldhave - a listed Benelux landlord of Ahold Delhaize

A somewhat alternative way to gain exposure to Ahold Delhaize, albeit with a different risk-reward profile (high retail real estate exposure, as well as more interest rate risk and a debt heavy capital structure, with around 495M EUR in equity (current market capitalization) and approximately 790M EUR in net debt (post France sale)), is to invest in shopping center operator Wereldhave, which as of June 30th, 2021 had Ahold Delhaize as its biggest tenant at 4.6% of the annualized rent:

Source: Wereldhave H1 2021 Results Presentation

Currently Wereldhave is trading at a market-implied rental yield of approximately 8.08% and 8.8 times the lower end of management's 1.4-1.5 EUR direct result forecast for 2022. If I've sparked your interest you may check out my Wereldhave article here. Recently most REITs, Wereldhave included, have taken a beating following the uptick in global bond yields, so I think it is a great time to start building a REIT position if you've been at the sidelines until now. Furthermore, following an exit from France Wereldhave will likely have an exposure of over 5% to Ahold Delhaize.

Investor Takeaway

Taking all of the above into consideration, I think Ahold Delhaize is a great way to add a defensive tilt to your portfolio. However after a 19.5% run YTD I think the best course of action is to sell calls against your stock instead of chasing further upside. The main drawback of this strategy is that Ahold Delhaize will hold an investor day on November 15 which may produce some short-term volatility. Furthermore, a resurgence of COVID-19 may reproduce the stellar 2020 results, pushing the stock higher. Alternatively, if you don't mind Carrefour's Latin America exposure you may diversify your holdings with the smaller peer, or even switch sectors with Wereldhave. I think the main risk facing Ahold Delhaize is margin compression in its key US market. However if the company manages to maintain its high margins there is upside to the valuation. Personally, I will continue to monitor Ahold Delhaize and may initiate a position on weakness.

