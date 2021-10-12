anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Pipelines ((PLs)), are just not the cat's meow in the investing world these days. In some ways they are the Joe Btfsplk's of the industrial world, with perpetual rain clouds over their heads that keep the sun from ever shining through. And, from an investor's perspective, like Charlie Brown trusting Lucy to hold the football while he kicks a field-goal, and having it snatched away at the last moment, and in spite of bullish forecasts based on fundamentals, these stocks just never seem to deliver. Growth that is. If you can be satisfied with a well covered distribution then a PL, like Enterprise Products Partners, (NYSE:EPD) might make sense in your portfolio.

Last August I put out a really compelling thesis for Energy Transfer, (ET)... it's gone nowhere since. In September I sang the praises of Enbridge, (ENB)... it's not done much since. Given that track record, this month's pipeline subject, EPD would probably pay me nicely not to write about them, but where's the fun in that? Besides, an article appears about EPD about once a day or so on this site, so how much harm can one bullish article do? Bring it on Joe Btfsplk! We like EPD, and think its a bargain at current prices.

And, like we did in the ENB article we will compare some of EPD's financial metrics with those of a high flying "Green Energy" oriented utility company, Duke Energy (DUK), in this case. DUK is so hot that investors are willing to pay 20X earnings to own it. What gives?

Finally, we will look at a potential catalyst that might give EPD units a boost higher. I say units, as EPD is an MLP with a special capital structure that compels high payouts to unit holders, but carries substantial tax implications and reporting requirements for investors. Caveat emptor. Consult your tax advisor for details.

The thesis for EPD

I think as with many of the PL companies we have looked at recently, the market is discounting them for reasons entirely unrelated to their business fundamentals. You want cash flow? They got it. You want stock/unit repurchases? They're doing it. You want a well-covered dividend/distribution? Free cash is the answer and once again, they got it. So why are investors only willing to pay 10X earnings to own them? We have some ideas. The market may think they are Joe Btfsplk's, and they may be... but they are Joe Btfsplks with money!

By contrast, the market views green energy utility companies like DUK as though they were modern-day Beowulfs. Apple-cheeked young lions with fire in their eyes, staring down the carbon monster with wind and solar farms at the ready. Recently problems with power delivery have caused people shivering in the dark in some places, to wonder if these "heros" are actually Grendels. And the worst thing...they aren't making near enough money to justify those lofty multiples, or pay the tasty dividends currently offered. We will peek under the hood at their fundamentals for comparison.

The core thesis for EPD is pretty straight-forward as with its competitors. As you can see EPD has a massive footprint of oil, gas, and products transfer, processing, and storage facilities that deliver needed energy supplies to intermediate and final destinations. And, like its competitors EPD benefits from largely long-term, fee based contracts that insulate them from sudden movements in commodity prices.

EPD

When you compare EPD's footprint and business model with the rising market we have at present for hydrocarbons, you have a strong case for growth in EPD's units. Jim Teague, CEO of EPD comments on their view of the present market conditions

The global inventory excess is that came with the global pandemic for the most part been exhausted. And it’s nice to see both supply and demand participating in what we believe will be a very strong extended recovery cycle. We expect continued upside in demand, both in the U.S. and globally, and appropriate production increases from the healthy U.S. E&P industry.

Finally the company is simply underpriced relative to its prospects, cash flow, and resource base. That is the next aspect we will review. Let's look the financial snapshot for EPD and DUK for guidance.

A tale of two balance sheets in Q-2, 2021

EPD generated ~$2.0 bn in operating cash flow (OCF), in the second quarter. After capex of $622 mm, they were left with ~$1.4 bn of free cash, often referred to as Distributable Cash Flow (DCF), about $700 mm of which came from working capital adjustments. $983 mm of this amount was used to pay their nearly 8.0% yielding distributions for the quarter, leaving a little over $400 mm to pay down debt and buyback units. LT debt was reduced by $115 mm for the quarter, and by $1,325 bn for the half. And, speaking of unit buybacks, Randy Fowler, CFO comments-

We do plan to opportunistically buyback common units in the second half of this year. The amount of the buyback would probably be comparable to the $200 million we purchased in 2020.

EPD sits on $27 bn of long-term debt, with maturities spread over the next 16-20 years, and an average carrying cost of 4.5%. Its liquidity of $5.4 bn consists of $400 mm in cash and credit facilities.

By contrast DUK generated $1.785 bn in OCF in Q-2. Capex ran $2.4 bn, and their 3.9% yielding dividend obligation added another $760 mm, leading to a shortfall in free cash of about ~$985 mm.

LT debt for DUK is $57 bn, driven by the capital intensity of wind and solar farm building, as well as EV infrastructure buildouts from their eTransEnergy subsidiary. They have about $360 mm in cash and liquidity of $4.4 bn with about $3.6 bn drawn against their $8.0 master credit facility.

I will draw the same conclusion about DUK's dividend that I did about NextEra Energy's (NEE). If it's not funded with OCF there are problems on the horizon.

Catalysts

As previously noted, the gas liquids business, ethane, propane, and butane is a seller's market these days, with prices doubling or tripling for these key petroleum derivatives. Last summer EPD acquired the ethylene storage business of Nova Chemicals, (Private) and the storage and trading hub it operated. The cost for Nova was not disclosed.

As you can see, petrochemicals are a bright spot YoY, driven by the demand for plastics. Getting the ethylene storage and trading assets from Nova adds to EPD's petrochemicals strategy buildout, as noted by management in the call.

We couldn’t be more pleased with the market fundamentals and momentum that we see in our petrochemicals business. Our petrochemicals and refined products segment. We recently closed on a transaction acquiring the ethylene storage business from NOVA. This transaction, although it didn’t take a lot of cash is meaningful in that it is yet another milestone and the development of our petrochemical hubs, which is a key in furthering our petrochemical growth strategy. We feel very good about our strong position and our momentum in the midstream petrochemical space.

The strength of the petrochemicals business and EPD's leadership position in the Mont Belvieu area are a strategic advantage that could propel movement in the stock over time. This is an ongoing growth business that is immediately accretive to earnings, and consolidates the company's position in the petrochemical business.

So what's the catalyst for DUK? Its most recent step on the way toward 3,100 MW of wind energy deliverability is the 207 MW Ledyard Wind Farm in Iowa. DUK will place 46 4.5 MW wind turbines in a 12,000 acre patch of Iowa farmland. Verizon, (VZ) is the anchor tenant for the output from Ledyard under a 180 MW Virtual Power Purchase agreement that is a furtherance of its own zero-carbon goals. If you take a ~$6 mm cost per windmill, you have a capital outlay of $270 mm or so. Have a look at what DUK reports from renewables below, and you see there is a wide disparity. Enough on this. It's obvious DUK isn't making money outside government kickbacks... I mean well-intentioned government programs to encourage clean energy, in this sector.

DUK 2-Q 10Q

Risks

As I noted in the beginning of this article pipelines don't have a friend in government at present. Even as bureaucrats and politicians absent-mindedly begin to nudge up their thermostats confident that the energy required to warm them will be there, they cancel the industry's expansion projects like Keystone XL. Logic is a commodity in short supply in the halls of bureaucracy these days, so in-spite of the compelling thesis I've put forward in this article, EPD stock could just be stuck where it is or decline.

Even though PL companies are insulated from declines in commodity prices, they are not immune to them. In the heart of the pandemic last year, EPD was selling in the mid-teens. It could go there again in a similar scenario.

Your takeaway

I maintain that pipeline companies sell at a serious discount to their real value. Today EPD is selling at a 10X multiple- EV/EBITDA. With its diverse portfolio running at near capacity, with the growth projects it has on the horizon and the nearness of most of them to completion, this company represents a real potential for capital appreciation in the quarters to come, subject to the risks I mention above.

Investors looking for growth and a solidly covered, high-yielding distribution, which they have grown consistently, should consider taking a position in EPD at current prices. The market has ignored them for quite sometime relative to other sectors of the energy cadre, but cash flow like this won't be ignored forever.

Joe Btfsplk-EPD, may have a cloud over his head, but his wallet is bursting with cash, and at 10X earnings is selling at a discount. Beowulf-DUK, has been living on credit cards, and faces a reckoning with creditors at some point. At 20X earnings, DUK is priced for perfection, and a wind shift in the halls of government could compress that multiple quite a bit.

EPD is trending higher in recent trading perhaps suggesting that the cloud may be lifting off Joe Btfsplk's head. DUK is down about 5% from recent highs, perhaps on the news of recently discovered fact in European government circles that... the wind doesn't always blow.