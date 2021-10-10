The American Witch Hunt Forestalls The Economic Recovery

holwichaikawee/iStock via Getty Images

Think outside Pandora’s Box ….

The last report’s discussion of the unfolding controversy surrounding US monetary policymakers anticipated the subsequent release of the Pandora Papers. The revelations are slowly occurring and questions are being asked. America is now undergoing a painful analysis of the failings of its system of governance with its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as the case study. The results point to a widening gap between voluntary compliance of the governed with policymakers whose motivations are viewed with increasing distrust.

As the search for who benefited, legally and illegally, from the massive monetary policy response to COVID-19, continues investigative attention is turning to investors and their money managers. The realization that some of today’s monetary policymakers were yesterday’s money managers has yet to occur. Progress has, however, been made on identifying some monetary policymakers as investors who have actively managed their own portfolios whilst, simultaneously, making policy decisions that affected their values. The realization process is slow and exerts inertia on current policymaking decisions.

As the revelations and realizations occur, the credible commitment, of fiscal and monetary policymakers, plummets, and hence, also, the efficacy of the policies that they are making.

The monetary and fiscal policymaking executive is being exposed and found wanting.

Americans’ faith in their own ability to make the political system work for them continues to fall further back towards new all-time lows. Faith and trust in the system of government and governance have evaporated. Economic policy appears to serve only those who make and administer it, rather than those who are governed and administered. The efficacy of future monetary and fiscal policy initiatives has, thus, been undermined by the loss of credible commitment of those who make it. This situation should be compared and contrasted with China, where guilty policymakers are being tried and jailed in order to restore faith in the system.

President Biden now needs to be seen to clean house before he presses on with his economic agenda. This is, no doubt, the last thing that he wants to do as the economy and his agenda decelerate. It is, unfortunately, necessary. If the President does not clean house, the two factions within the Democrats will take it upon themselves to do so and take their opponents out in the process. In doing their destructive house-cleaning, the two factions will destroy their party and the current government. Thus far, the Democrats have eroded most of their post-election political capital. It cannot be said that the Republicans have capitalized on this opportunity, though.

The only good news, for President Biden, is that both political parties poll equally badly. These poll ratings are, however, a thumbs down for any of the policies that either party would like to make.

The Republicans, and Nikki Haley, have seized the initiative, and re-purposed the ideology of Reaganomics, in a form of Trump Lite sans Trump, in order to bring Alt-Right back into the fold without frightening away the middle. The Republicans haven’t run their numbers yet, but this initiative will doubtless run the fiscal deficit further into the trillions, as Reagan did, and pose the question of who pays for it and who benefits from it.

Both parties are dreaming that they can make themselves look attractive, and electable, at a sustainable fiscal cost.

The Republican reflexive default to Reaganomics, and its nostalgic halo-effect, is unsurprising given the latest opinion polls. The GOP is now viewed as the party of National Security and prosperity. All Nikki Haley has to do, therefore, in theory, is press the media’s buttons, to show that she is not as bad as Biden on these two issues, and she’s home and dry. Least worst wins!

In response, to Reaganomics revisited, the Democrats have presented themselves as the party of financial justice. For this representation to be credible, heads must roll; and these heads must be big. If the Democrats are smart, they will link their grand inquisition with the legal prosecution of President Trump. The negative halo effect of the trial of President Trump should reflect well on a Biden Crusade to clean house.

The unfolding American Witch Hunt also has a global agenda. Whilst China is currently cleaning house, America must be seen to be the cleaner of the two superpowers in the global arena.

Chairman Powell must be feeling uneasy with all this house cleaning in the air. To be fair, he is probably feeling vindicated and prepared. His actions, since taking over the Chair position, have demonstrated a level of respect for the law unprecedented by any of his predecessors. Powell’s actions and decisions may be sub-optimal but they are uber legal.

A new American domestic economic fiscal stimulus now, with no faith in the executive, would still be seen as rewarding those who administer it, rather than those that it is intended to support. President Biden’s economic agenda has, thus, been completely decelerated, diverted, and then accelerated off in the distracting direction of governmental and agency reform. The media circus surrounding the crusade, to clamp down on alleged financial impropriety (and the odd Republican at the same time), will degenerate into a resource and time-sapping brawl that will stall the desired reform and also the economy.

The Fed would normally pick up the economic policymaking baton under such stalling-out conditions. Unfortunately, the Fed is dealing with related internal distractions of its own. A wholesale house-cleaning at the Fed, looks warranted; and will occur, in any, case as there are numerous Governor and Regional President positions to be filled.

A timely revisit of the Fed’s new monetary policy framework would, also, be in order, now, given the discredited status of some of the key individuals who created it. The Fed’s ability to respond swiftly to economic developments has, thus, been undermined. This institutional inertia may be structural if the, anticipated, house-cleaning comes with greater Congressional oversight as a consequence.

Understanding that the deck was loaded against him, Powell prepared his legal defense, well in advance, by making monetary policy everywhere a legal phenomenon; and having his FOMC colleagues periodically declare the legality of their actions, in the form of written addenda to their minuted policymaking records.

Let Mr. Market do the tapering for you, whilst you are busy cleaning house ….

The last report discussed how St. Louis Fed president James Bullard has exerted his influence, over Mr. Market, at the expense of Chairman Powell. Bullard is now on a roll, and Mr. Market is pulling summersaults at his bidding.

Bullard has now got his eager market followers to do the monetary policy tightening, in order, to nip the inflation threat that he sees, in the bud, just by his opining that inflation pass-through is getting baked into prices.

No mention, as yet, from Bullard, that aggregate demand is being stripped away and a recession created in the process of inflation pass-through. Mr. Market has exacerbated the recessionary headwind, by happily raising bond yields and the value of the US Dollar. Thus, the US economy has to deal with stagnating demand, a rising US Dollar, and rising bond yields all of which effectively tighten monetary policy ceteris paribus.

Even the latest weak-ish employment situation report failed to shake Mr. Market’s conviction that the taper must be endured, through higher bond yields, before he will start to discount the recession that this portends. Looking on the bright side, this is all good for the Long Bond and yield curve flattening trades that signal the recession is coming. Bullard will soon have the opportunity to opine this signal, from the yield curve, and then Mr. Market will dutifully second-guess his perceived risk from inflation pass-through.

Back to first principles ….

In the controversy surrounding its own personnel, and the credibility of the institution, the Fed has retreated to defend itself rather than advancing to contact with the growing vacuum in economic policymaking and the recession that will occupy it.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta has begun rebuilding the Fed’s consensus and also its credible commitment. The first thing to do, on her agenda, is for the Fed to strip out the structural from variable components of the incoming inflation data. Once stripped out, the Fed can, in theory, make informed consensus decisions that will be accepted by all observers. From her perspective, there is a great deal of current inflation data that can be attributed to pandemic erected structural barriers that will get flattened over time.

There’s nothing like a recession to flatten structural barriers, though!

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans has indicated that he subscribes to Bullard’s prescriptive action. Through so indicating, Evans inadvertently became the first Fed speaker to reveal that at least some of its members are looking at the destructive consumption headwind that the current persistent period of inflation is creating. Thus, whilst seeing the conditions for tapering being met soon, Evans also sees the taper ending quickly by mid-2022. He would not speculate on the need for rate hikes, after the taper has ended, suggesting his worries over how much aggregate demand has been stripped away by the combination of inflation and taper. Evans could, thus, easily pivot from taper to easing again based on his current positioning.

Bullard’s ditching of the Fed’s new overshooting monetary policy framework also got a big thumbs up from ex-New York Fed president Bill Dudley. Since retiring, Dudley has had time to digest and reflect on his you can’t eat an iPhone deflation thesis moment, which used to have him bravely trying to overshoot a 2% inflation target. Apparently, he has spat his iPhone thesis out and now believes that the Fed is fighting the last (for "last" read "wrong") war on inflation. Now, the Fed should be trying to fight inflation rather than deflation in Dudley’s view.

As the stars, charts, and guidance align for the taper, the economic impact of this event, if and when it happens, is more likely to be a tightening. Time, therefore, for Mr. Market to stop following and start thinking outside Pandora’s Box.