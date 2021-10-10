My Dividend Growth Portfolio September Update: Time To Start Buying Again

Jeff Poe/iStock via Getty Images

I became a dividend growth investor at the end of the Great Recession. Having watched my portfolio devastated multiple times over the years as I struggled with finding the correct strategy, dividend growth investing just made sense. You see, the part that challenged me most was understanding what my end goal should be - should I try to accumulate $1 million, $10 million, as much as possible?

Investing without a clearly defined goal in mind wasn't working for me. I needed something I could measure and see progress to keep me motivated. Thinking of my goals from a wealth standpoint didn't cut it. Once I shifted to a cash flow mindset, everything began to fall into place.

At the time, I had a well-paying, high-stress job. I don't have expensive tastes and recognized that replacing my work income with passive income would allow me to live the lifestyle I want on my terms. Finally, I had a goal that made clear sense and was easy to measure. I began exploring ways to create passive income and dividend growth investing became a key component.

Today, I have four dividend growth portfolios: My IRA, which also contains my non-dividend companies, an ETF dividend growth portfolio created as an experiment, a taxable account that I put new capital in and also sell covered calls and puts, and the one I write about here.

This portfolio has been closed to new capital since 2016. I found that constantly adding new funds made it difficult to measure the overall success of the strategy. Although dividend growth investing has been a raging success for me by probably the most important metric - I sleep well at night! I don't worry even the tiniest amount about possible market crashes. The lack of stress is probably the best sign that dividend growth investing is right for me.

As I wrote about here, the portfolio targets a 10% annual income growth and has been remarkably predictable. The goal is to reinvest dividends in companies paying a 3% dividend with the potential to grow the dividend by (at least) 7% for decades. This 3% initial yield plus 7% annual growth creates the 10% yearly increase. At a 10% increase rate, my income will double approximately every seven years.

The 7% annual increase is a crucial component of my strategy. Someday, I will begin withdrawing the dividends rather than reinvesting. At this point, I want my income to continue to grow. A 7% growth rate will equate to doubling my income approximately every ten years. Depending on my future situation, I will always have the option to convert to higher-paying slower-growing companies. However, the tax situation at the time will likely play an essential role in making that kind of determination.

While my targets are 3%/7%, sometimes I just can't find a stock that fits my requirements. For this reason, I will hybrid a purchase of a higher-yielding slower-growing company with a lower-yielding fast-growing one. For instance, I purchased Prudential Financial (PRU) at a 4.5% yield earlier this year. While PRU may raise the dividend at 7% consistently in the future, I believe 5% is more likely a safe number. Hence, the company doesn't meet my dividend growth goal of 7%. I need to pair this purchase with a faster-growing company to meet my overall goals.

In September, I initiated a position in Best Buy (BBY) to pair with Prudential. Best Buy has a 5-year dividend growth rate of over 18%; however, that high rate is unlikely to be maintained over a long period. I am projecting a forward dividend growth rate of 10% for Best Buy.

The following table shows the resulting annual dividend calculations and the delta from my target of a 3% initial dividend with 7% annual dividend growth.

Invest Initial yield Initial div % inc Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 PRU $1,000 4.5% $ 45 5% $ 47 $ 50 $ 52 $ 55 $ 57 BBY $1,000 2.6% $ 26 10% $ 29 $ 31 $ 35 $ 38 $ 42 Combined $2,000 3.6% $ 71 $ 76 $ 81 $ 87 $ 93 $ 99 Target $2,000 3.0% $ 60 7% $ 64 $ 69 $ 74 $ 79 $ 84

source (Wyo Investments)

I try to be conservative in my estimated numbers. The only fixed variable in the equations is the initial yield. Choosing companies to create a hybrid with tiny initial yields requires a very high dividend growth rate to meet the 10% overall growth target. Combinations using low initial yields and very high dividend growth rates will often take several years to catch the 3%/7% model.

This time component adds another layer of risk that I try to avoid. Of course, if the fast-growing dividend can maintain the growth rate for a long time, it will blow away my targets. In the example above, it takes four years for the combined dividend growth rate to meet and then exceed the 7% target.

How I am doing in 2021

By the end of May, I was projecting achieving my income goal for the year of $13,202. Today my projection stands at $13,605! Of course, as I have written about before, a large chunk of this came from the 80% dividend raise from Blackstone (BX). I am currently projecting BX to maintain this rate of increase into quarter four as well (Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020).

Source: (Wyo Investments)

While tracking the overall performance is not a goal of the portfolio, I report it as many readers are interested. Thru the end of September, the return is still ahead of the S&P 500, but the lead narrowed. The portfolio is up 16.9% year-to-date. Again, the goal of the portfolio is to grow the income by 10% with dividends reinvested. Any price appreciation is great but not the goal.

September's Dividend Increases

The 4th quarter is a big one for raises, and September is a huge month for announcements. All of the companies announcing in September brought increases in line with my projections. There was one surprise announcement at the end of the month. Starbucks (SBUX) announced on 9/29. I had been expecting the announcement in October. Below are the changes:

Philip Morris (PM) increased by 4.2% on September 15th. This was slightly higher than the 3% I use in my projections, but the difference is significant to my portfolio. PM is the second-largest income contributor, so anything better than my prediction is very welcome!

Texas Instruments (TXN) increased the dividend by 13% during the month. This was huge! I use a conservative cap of 7% in my projections, although I expected the TXN increase to be closer to 15% when reviewing the company's results last month. TXN is projected to be a top ten income producer for me in 2022 and will only grow going forward.

Microsoft (MSFT) increased by 10.7% in September, right in line with its average increase. Microsoft has been a fantastic investment! I purchased it for its nearly 3% dividend and deep undervaluation in 2011. While its value has increased more than 10X since purchase, its real power is the dividend increases, which should continue well into the foreseeable future.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) stuck with the $0.20 raise (per quarter) they have done for the past few years. This equates to a 7.7% increase. I have held LMT since 2012 and added to the position early this year and again in September. These additions, coupled with the dividend increase, will make it a top ten income producer in 2022.

The Starbucks increase came right at the end of the month and was a mild surprise on the timing. SBUX is a bit sporadic with its raises. I was extremely pleased with the 8.9% increase. Although it was a smaller increase than in recent years, I feel like this was generous given the ongoing pandemic. While the position size is average in this portfolio, I have a substantial position across all portfolios.

Honeywell (HON) announced an increase of 5.4% on October 1st. This was in line with my projections but considerably below its 5-year average. HON is a micro-position in the portfolio at about 0.5% of the total value.

October Expected Increases

This month continues the expected strong announcements for the end of this year and the beginning of next. There are three companies I am expecting increases from this month:

A. O. Smith (AOS) has a 5-year dividend growth average of nearly 21%; however, last year was smaller at around 8%. This year the company is guiding towards significant growth. However, I believe they will maintain a conservative stance given the current supply chain situation. I think we will see an increase of around 10%.

Last year Visa (V) increased by a disappointing 6.7%, far below its 5-year average of about 20%. Given the state of uncertainty around the pandemic at the time, this was expected. While we could see a rebound closer to the 5-year average this year, I expect an increase in the 15% range.

AbbVie (ABBV) is one of the largest income producers in this portfolio. Therefore its raise is vital to meeting my goals. The company has consistently blown away my projections. Last year's increase of 10% was much better than my projection, and they could certainly do it again this year. However, I am going to stick with a 7% projection. At some point, I think they will begin conserving cash as we approach the Humira patent cliff.

Purchases and Sales in September

As usual, there were no sales last month. While this year had an unusually high number of sales at four, I rarely sell any stock. Companies I do sell are generally on significant overvaluation coupled with low dividend growth, companies being acquired, or dividend cuts. Micro-positions, those that are less than 0.5% of the portfolio, are always up for review.

Over the summer months, I wasn't doing any buying. Prices were not appealing in existing positions, and bargains that did appear in target companies were evaporating quickly. Instead, I opted to accumulate dividends so I would be able to initiate a new position should an interesting opportunity present itself.

In September, I began adding to my Lockheed Martin position as the price fell below $350 and crossed the 3% yield barrier. With the expected dividend increase, this was a great place to add. If you have been following me for a while, you may recall that I was adding LMT earlier in the year but stopped as it crossed the $345 mark, expecting better yields in the future. I still think we could see 4% yields on the company again in the upcoming years, given the current political climate.

Towards the end of the month, I did something I'm not particularly eager to do. I started a new position without enough funds to buy at least 1% of the portfolio value. However, when Best Buy dropped into the $105 range, I began buying.

Source: (fastgraphs.com)

Best Buy has quietly racked up 18 consecutive years of dividend growth. And with a 5-year dividend growth rate of over 18% and a ten-year growth rate of 14%, it certainly meets my target dividend growth. More importantly, the company has grown the dividend with earnings, not by expanding the payout ratio. Best Buy has maintained a consistent payout of about 30% since 2013.

While the company has probably benefited from the pandemic and may be due for a down year in the next year or two, they have proven to be a strong retailer in the Amazon era. Best Buy, along with Home Depot (HD), and Tractor Supply (TSCO), are retailers I want to own into the future.

The one drawback to buying a new company without the funds to initiate a full position is the commitment to buying more as I collect dividends. However, I was comfortable doing this for two reasons. I am expecting better prices for BBY in the coming months as I think we are in for some volatility for a change. And two, having met my goals for the year, hitting my 3% starting yield goal isn't as necessary. I would rather add a faster-growing dividend to fuel future dividends.

Summary

After many months of consistently marching higher, the markets finally appear to be taking a break. I am committed to building out my position in Best Buy through the rest of the year. Hopefully, I will continue to get reasonable prices for the company. These purchases won't add anything to this year's income as the 4th quarter dividend has come and gone but will be included in 2022's projection.

The remainder of the year doesn't hold many dividend increase announcements. So, the income projection won't change much. I am beginning to build out predictions for 2022 and the companies I want to target for the year. Of course, the market will dictate my actual pursuits.

As always, I would love to hear your thoughts and ideas! Best of luck, and thanks for reading!