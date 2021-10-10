nilanewsom/iStock via Getty Images

I covered ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) twice in the last couple years. In 2019, I discussed the company’s leadership position in ADC technology and its list of licensing partners. I discussed why it failed the FORWARD 1 trial, and the then soon-to-begin SOROYA trial in patients with high FRα expression. In my February 2021 article, I talked about data from FORWARD 2 which is predictive of a positive result from the SOROYA trial. Now, almost 8 months later, this is a follow-up article on all that has happened with IMGN since February, and upcoming catalysts.

ImmunoGen’s plan for 2021-2022 is broadly thus: they plan to release topline data from the pivotal SOROYA study in the fourth quarter of 2021 and submit the biologics license application in the first quarter of 2022 to support potential accelerated approval in 2022. Their next program is to announce topline data from the MIRASOL study, sometime in the third quarter of 2022. This is a confirmatory trial of mirve in the same indication as SOROYA. After this, there’s PICCOLO, a single arm trial designed to support potential label expansion for mirve in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer with high FRα. The company planned to enroll the first patient in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

One other important data readout is going to be at ASH in December, for the AML combination data of IMGN632.

So there are a couple of very important catalysts in the coming few months. The first is the topline data from the pivotal SOROYA trial, which will lead to a BLA submission in 1Q 2022, and a possible accelerated approval in 2022. Second is the initial data from the AML trial of IMGN632 to be read out at ASH 2021.

The SOROYA trial is the critical catalyst, because this is the company’s first chance at approval in a decent sized market. Interestingly, in every analysis of data in patients with high FRα, the molecule has shown excellent efficacy. Just recently, the company announced some data at ASCO 2021. Although this was a combo trial with mirvetuximab as well as bevacizumab, while SOROYA is a monotherapy, the data is indicative of mirve’s efficacy in FRα-high patients.

These ORR results in FRα-high patients are superior to historical data by a large margin. Some idea of the competitive difference can be found here and here. The only worry I have is that while mirve apparently combines well to Avastin and does better work than Avastin alone, SOROYA is going to be the first pivotal monotherapy trial for mirve, and it is going to be a highly binary event here for the stock. It can succeed, in which case approval will be all but certain; or it can fail, and then, even though it did well in combo, the market will punish the stock invariably.

Financials

IMGN has a market cap of $1.2bn and a cash reserve of $239.5mn as of June 30. As to expenses:

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $44.3 million, compared with $33.4 million for the same quarter in 2020. The increase was largely driven by research and development expenses, which were $34.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $22.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was due to greater clinical trial expenses driven by costs related to the MIRASOL, SORAYA, and IMGC936 studies, greater personnel and temporary staffing costs, and higher external manufacturing costs and third-party service fees in support of commercial readiness. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $9.7 million, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

So they have a 5-quarter runway which is decent but not great. The company expects funding to last till the second quarter of 2022. The company will potentially have one product in the market in these 5 quarters, but they will probably need a longer time to generate a meaningful revenue stream from that product. They do make money from licensing their ADC technology; this quarter they made $16.9mn from royalties on that technology.

Bottomline

IMGN has been trading sideways for most of this year, except for a brief spike around February. The data catalysts up ahead make for an interesting investment angle at current prices. While I make no predictions about the long term prospects of the R&D venture of this company, I think the current lows coupled with the catalysts make for an attractive opportunity.