Introduction

In this article we return to Canada, the Montney basin story, and of course the surging natural gas story and related heavy liquids stories. ARC Resources, (OTCPK:AETUF), has staged an impressive 30% rally in the past month on the strength of natural gas prices-it's Canada's third larger producer of this commodity, and gas liquids which also are surging strongly. Since it was first published in the Daily Drilling Report last month its continued higher still toward the $10.00 level. We still like it for continued growth and income.

The analysts are solidly behind ARC at current levels. Their second quarter results seem to have energized the community, with 15 of 18 covering ARC giving it a thumbs up for accumulation. The average estimate is CAN$ 11.55 or about where it is now, and the most optimistic of the bunch are tagging it with a CAN$15.91 tag, raised slightly since this article first came out.

A noteworthy acquisition was accomplished earlier this year with ARC's acquisition of Seven Generations Oil Corp, earlier this year. In this move ARC nearly doubled their footprint in the Montney. This was done in a share swap that did not create new debt. We will discuss this further in this report.

They also sold some non-core assets in the Pembina/Cardium areas to Ricochet Oil for CAN$100 mm.

We will review Q-2 financials and other company materials to see if this optimism is justified, or if there is/are catalyst(s) that might take it even higher.

The thesis for ARC Resources

We have discussed the Montney on numerous occasions. It is a world class basin with ample gas, gas liquids, and crude oil assets. There are ample basin exits by pipeline for its production west to toward the nearing-completion gas liquefaction plants at Kitimat, and south to the Gulf Coast refining complex.

One of the critical aspects of the merger with Seven Generations is scale. Petroleum is a business that requires infrastructure and high priced inputs for E&P costs. Scale permits the more rational and economically advantaged development of these assets. Whether it's proximity to better utilize field inputs like water handling, or performing simulfracs, or it's being able to drill longer horizontal legs, scale permits cost reductions, opex efficiency and ultimately production results that can't otherwise be obtained.

With thousands of identified new drilling locations on their premiere acreage blocks, ARC has a long runway of internally generated revenue streams. At a development rate of ~150 wells per year the company can adjust its plans to meet market surges or declines without resorting to the capital markets.

So with a Montney acreage footprint of ~1.1 mm acres, and production in the 340K BOEPD range, with slightly over 60% of it as gas, with the supportive environment surrounding this commodity in place presently, shares of ARC should find additional support to go higher.

Another driver. Lack of new ethane supplies from shale drilling curtailments. We also are seeing tremendous support in key gas liquids, with propane, butane and ethane being the most sought after for various reasons. In the case of ethane, both Gulf Coast and Overseas buyers are creating demand for this plastics building block. As the linked article notes, the Chinese are scooping up millons of tons in VLEC's (Very Large Ethane Carriers) of U.S. ethane for delivery to China's new plastics plant in Zengjiang province. Energy Transfer, (ET) has a long term supply contract for 52.8 mm bbls annually.

A WSJ article from July notes that, low inventories of propane from the same causes, weather events, international demand leading to a ten-fold increase in exports over the last decade, people staying home and barbecuing have all contributed to the present demand.

The footprint they have established, combined their internally owned infrastructure and increased demand for the full range of their products establish a sound thesis for ARC Resources.

A near term catalyst-Nest

The Nest area of the Kakwa will receive about 2/3 of ARC's development budget for 2021. Something to the tune of about CAN$650 mm. Currently producing about 450 mm scfd the internal gas processing will handle about twice that, feeding in the current demand for gas. As shown below the legacy Seven Generations team had optimized future development plans that will lead to cost reductions. ARC plans about 70 wells in the Nest area this year.

As you can see in the slide above Nest is rich in gas, wet gas, and other liquids and was a priority for Seven Generations. Marty Proctor, former CEO of Seven Generations, and now Vice Chair of ARC comments in the Q-3, 2020 call regarding the capital allocations at Nest.

We are very strong believers in the price of condensate and we need to kind of balance our drilling with all of the different commodities as well as our best economics are always drilled to fill with the infrastructure that we have. We have the largest amount of condensate production in Canada. And looking forward, we're seeing as we expected condensate pricing improving relative to WTI. Our condensate production isn't as big as it was in 2019 neither are most of our competitors. And we're seeing the outlook for more condensate demand coming through the egress solutions that are being put together: the Trans Mountain Expansion, Enbridge Line 3. Those will add more egress for the heavies that require condensate for blending. So yes, our long-term outlook is still going to involve a lot of Nest 2 development and Nest 1 because they do supply the condensate that the basin needs.

That tracks with what we are seeing in the condensate market now.

A longer term catalyst-Attachie

ARC took a measured "FID"-type approach to sanctioning this development. A final decision is expected in Q-4, 2021. One of the things you note about this asset is its blocky structure. As we have previously discussed, a big chunk of dirt such as Attachie provides developmental advantages:

Optimized landing zones for casing exits. This is a little wonky, but compromises here can have big impacts on the stability of the well.

Longer laterals. It doesn't take much imagination to figure out that if a 2-mile lateral is good, a 3-mile lateral is even better.

Optimized logistics. Why frac one well, when you can frac two? Well paths can be targeted to avoid faults and structure changes that can impact completion strategies and costs.

Other things too. Remember what I said about scale. This is where it starts.

With over 2,000 drilling locations identified, Attachie is the vehicle for the next several years that will maintain and grow production as market conditions dictate.

Q-2 report out

ARC generated CAN $995 mm in revenues from which CAN$542 mm in FFO resulted. After capex of CAN$292 mm FCF was CAN$249 mm. The company allocated this free cash to debt reduction of CAN$270 mm, and funded the CAN$0.06 dividend to the tune of CAN$43.5 mm. The Pembina asset sale netted CAN$100 mm as previously noted. Funding capex, the dividend, and reducing debt from internally generated funds is the hallmark of a healthy company.

Hedging on the gas side, held down net income and caused a loss on the quarter in relation to the value of contracts due to price improvements on the retail side.

The company does not keep much cash on the books, and relies on cash flow to fund day to day operations. ARC has access to an undrawn credit line of CAN$1.9 bn and presents no near term liquidity concerns.

Guidance is essentially flat for the rest of 2021.

Your Takeaway

So far in ARC we have a company that successfully merged with its next largest competitor in the Montney play, creating scale. We also have a supportive environment for gas, gas liquids, and crude that will underpin the two developments we see as catalysts. As long as that lasts my bullish sentiment will prevail.

ARC pays a $0.21 dividend which is well funded by OCF, a 2.7% yield which good potential to be raised. ARC has been consistently raising its dividend, and just increased it 10% to $CAN$0.066 per share.

ARC is attractively priced on a flowing barrels basis at $21K per barrel. And, only 5X OCF. I think there are reasons as we have discussed for the company to hit and push through analyst targets in the coming months.