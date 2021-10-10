zhongguo/E+ via Getty Images

The whole name of the game as a dividend growth investor is to pick stocks that are capable of paying consistent and rising dividends. This is what eventually allows an investor to attain financial independence and pay their bills with their dividend income alone.

One excellent stock that has paid growing dividends is WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC).

Let's revisit WEC Energy Group for the first time since April to better understand why WEC Energy Group will continue to raise its dividend in the years ahead.

A Safe And Reliable Dividend Grower

Two useful tests for determining whether a dividend will continue to grow are comparing the yield of a stock to its industry and the broader market, as well as looking at its dividend payout ratio.

WEC Energy Group's 3.05% yield is more than double the S&P 500's current 1.32% yield, but that's to be expected since utilities generally have payout ratios on the higher end.

The better comparison to make is to the regulated electric utility industry, which boasts an average 3.43% yield per Finviz. WEC Energy Group's yield is moderately lower than its industry, which is a good signal that the dividend is safer than most of its peers.

Next, let's dive into WEC Energy Group's diluted EPS payout ratio for last year and use guidance from this year to predict the direction the payout is trending.

WEC Energy Group generated diluted EPS of $3.79 for 2020 against dividends per share of $2.53 paid out during that time, which works out to a diluted EPS payout ratio of 66.8%.

This falls almost exactly within WEC Energy Group's target payout ratio of 65% to 70% of earnings (according to slide 5 of WEC Energy Group's September 2021 Presentation), which is a nice sweet spot for a utility.

As for this year, WEC Energy Group's guidance of $4.02-$4.05 in diluted EPS equates to only a slight increase in the payout ratio to 66.9% to 67.4% considering the $2.71 in dividends per share that will be paid this year.

Given that analysts are forecasting nearly 7% annual earnings growth over the next five years for WEC Energy Group and that the payout ratio should remain steady, I believe I am justified in maintaining my expectation of a 7% annual dividend growth rate.

WEC Energy Group Has Recovered From COVID With A Strong First Half

Image Source: WEC Energy Group Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release

WEC Energy Group has strung together a couple of impressive quarters to start this year, which is backed up by the fact that the stock beat analyst revenue estimates by $80 million and EPS predictions by $0.08 in the second quarter.

WEC Energy Group generated $1.68 billion in total revenue during the second quarter, which works out to an 8.2% year-over-year growth rate compared to the $1.55 billion in the year-ago period (data sourced from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

The first component that helped WEC Energy Group to advance its revenue in the second quarter was that according to COO Scott Lauber's opening remarks during WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings call, 4,000 electric and 18,000 natural gas customers were added over last June.

Retail deliveries for electricity advanced 7.1% year over year per Lauber.

And WEC Energy Group's operating expenses grew at a slower rate than its revenue growth, which helped diluted EPS to surge 14.5% to $0.87 in the second quarter (per data from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

WEC Energy Group's revenue increased 19.2% to $4.37 billion through the first half of this year (according to data sourced from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings press release), which was again the result of a larger customer base and a recovery in demand.

Even compared to the pre-COVID first half of 2019, WEC Energy Group's revenue was 10.1% higher in the first half of this year (data sourced from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings press release and page 5 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2019 earnings press release).

WEC Energy Group's higher revenue and cost efficiency led its diluted EPS to increase 13.7% year over year to $2.49 through the first half of this year (per data from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

WEC Energy Group's diluted EPS in the first half of this year was a staggering 20.3% higher than it was in the pre-pandemic first half of 2019 (according to data sourced from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings press release and page 5 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2019 earnings press release).

This great performance through the first half is exactly what led WEC Energy Group to up its diluted EPS guidance for this year to a range of $4.02 to $4.05 (data sourced from page 2 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings press release). Compared to the $3.79 in diluted EPS last year, this is a respectable 6.1% to 6.9% year-over-year growth rate.

Image Source: WEC Energy Group September 2021 Investor Presentation

And not only does WEC Energy Group look like it will deliver tremendous operating results this year, but the balance sheet remains a key source of strength.

WEC Energy Group has maintained its respective investment-grade A- and Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's (according to the slide above), which should continue to provide the company with cheap access to capital in the future.

For a better understanding of why rating agencies trust WEC Energy Group, let's look at its interest coverage ratio.

The interest coverage ratio is a measure of how well a stock can cover its interest expenses with its earnings before interest and taxes.

WEC Energy's interest coverage ratio improved from 4.3 in the first half of last year to 4.8 through the first half of this year (per data from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q2 2021 earnings press release). While this would be a somewhat low interest coverage ratio in most other industries, this is very strong for an electric and natural gas utility because of the predictability of earnings.

WEC Energy Group's EBIT would need to fall nearly 80%, interest expenses would need to dramatically rise, or both events would need to occur before the company would be unable to service its interest expenses. Short of a catastrophic repeat of the Great Depression, the probability of this occurring appears quite unlikely.

WEC Energy Group's robust fundamentals are why the stock is a nice buy anywhere close to fair value.

Risks To Consider

While WEC Energy Group is off to a great start this year, investors must occasionally monitor its risks to make sure that the investment thesis is holding up.

That's why I will go over a few major risks facing WEC Energy Group as outlined in the stock's most recent 10-K.

The first risk to WEC Energy Group is that as a regulated electric and natural gas utility, the company depends on favorable rate case outcomes and oversight from state utility commissions (page 22 of WEC Energy Group's recent 10-K).

If state utility commissions where WEC Energy Group has operations (most notably in my home state of Wisconsin, which is where revenue is most concentrated as detailed on page 16 of WEC Energy Group's recent 10-K) go on to lower rates of return that WEC Energy Group is authorized to earn, this could be a significant headwind to financial results.

The next risk facing WEC Energy Group is another one that can be said of the utility industry in general, which is that the company is involved in numerous major capital projects (page 27 of WEC Energy Group's recent 10-K).

If projects are delayed as the Badger Hollow I has been due to COVID-19 or for any other reason like legal challenges or strikes, this could weigh on WEC Energy Group's ability to complete projects and meet its growth target.

This could result in pressure on WEC Energy Group's ability to grow its dividend in the 7% range that I'm expecting, which could hinder the investment thesis.

One final risk to WEC Energy Group is that the company is reliant on its IT systems to conduct its operations and keep its information protected from would-be hackers (pages 27-28 of WEC Energy Group's recent 10-K).

If WEC Energy Group falls prey to a successful cyber breach, the implications could shatter the investment thesis. That's because customers and vendors may seek legal remedy for their data being compromised, WEC Energy Group's reputation could be irrevocably damaged, and the company could face significant fines from regulators.

Even though I have gone over several key risks associated with an investment in WEC Energy Group, the above isn't a complete discussion of WEC Energy Group's risks. For a more comprehensive discussion of WEC Energy Group's risk profile, I would encourage interested readers to check out pages 22-33 of its recent 10-K, in addition to my prior articles on the stock.

A Wonderful Business At A Fair Price

While I aim to pack my portfolio full of high-quality stocks like WEC Energy Group, I want to avoid more than slightly overpaying for such stocks. That's because even with quality, every stock has a fair value, and to achieve the best investment outcome, an investor shouldn't pay too much more than the fair value for any given stock.

Therefore, I'll utilize two valuation models to arrive at a fair value for WEC Energy Group.

Image Source: Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I will use to estimate a fair value for shares of WEC Energy Group is the discounted cash flow or DCF model, which is made up of three inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is a stock's trailing twelve months' earnings figure, which is $4.09 in diluted EPS for WEC Energy Group.

The next input for the DCF model is growth assumptions, which can give an investor the wrong fair value output if the growth input is later demonstrated to be incorrect.

I believe that a 6% annual diluted EPS growth rate over the next five years and a deceleration to 5% in future years is a fair estimate for WEC Energy Group. This is because of WEC Energy Group's 9% annual earnings growth rate since 2004 (slide 3 of WEC Energy Group's September 2021 Investor Presentation), which is impressive and signals that WEC Energy Group is capable of generating solid growth in the future.

The final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which refers to the annual total return rate required by an investor. While this generally varies from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns. This is because I believe that such a return level offers adequate reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and monitoring my investments.

When I plug the above inputs into the DCF model, I arrive at a fair value of $89.69 a share. This indicates that WEC Energy Group's shares are trading at a 1% discount to fair value and offer a 1% upside from the current price of $88.81 a share (as of October 9, 2021).

Image Source: Investopedia

The second valuation model that I'll utilize to arrive at a fair value for shares of WEC Energy Group is the dividend discount model or DDM, which involves three inputs just like the DCF model.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. WEC Energy Group's annualized dividend per share is currently $2.71. But with a likely 7% increase in the annualized dividend per share three months away, I'll assume an annualized dividend per share of $2.90 in this case.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires of their investments.

The third input for the DDM is the DGR or dividend growth rate annually over the long term.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require data retrieval to arrive at the annualized dividend per share and subjectivity to set an acceptable annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the annual dividend growth rate over the long term requires an investor to consider numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long term), future annual earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the health of a stock's balance sheet.

Since WEC Energy Group's dividend is poised to grow in line with earnings and I expect 7% annual earnings growth in the next decade, I'm comfortable with my 7% annual DGR.

When I factor the above inputs into the DDM, I come out at a fair value of $96.67 a share. This implies that WEC Energy Group's shares are priced at an 8.1% discount to fair value and provide 8.9% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Upon averaging the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $93.18 a share. This suggests that shares of WEC Energy Group are trading at a 4.7% discount to fair value and offer a 4.9% upside from the current share price.

Summary: An Attractively Priced Utility With A Dividend Increase Right Around The Corner

WEC Energy Group's dividend is three months away from likely being raised for the 19th consecutive year. My expectation of an increase in the annualized dividend per share to $2.90 would represent a 7% dividend increase, which is also my long-term expectation for dividend growth. A 7% increase in the dividend would be about in line with the diluted EPS growth that WEC Energy Group is forecasting for this year.

Through the first half of this year, WEC Energy Group's revenue and earnings are both considerably higher than last year and the pre-COVID first half of 2019.

WEC Energy Group possesses a sturdy balance sheet, which is evidenced by its respective investment-grade A- and Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. WEC Energy Group's interest coverage ratio of just under 5 further supports this argument.

And WEC Energy Group's quality isn't quite fully appreciated by the market, which is reflected by my inputs into the DDM and DCF model that demonstrate the stock is priced at a 4% discount to fair value.

Put it all together and WEC Energy Group offers an enticing 3% yield with healthy growth potential at a fair price. That's why I'm considering adding to my position in the next week.