Investment Thesis

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a health care REIT that has approximately 430 facilities and 43,000 licensed beds internationally, and they have been growing at a rapid pace (31% CAGR between 2010 and 2020). I believe MPW provides an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a stock with a solid dividend yield alongside growth potential because:

Impressive revenue/EPS growth trajectory will continue for MPW, but the market hasn’t adjusted for it yet. Looking at Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio, MPW is substantially undervalued compared to peers. MPW has strong liquidity, which will enable them to continue paying a solid dividend even as they pursue their acquisition plan.

Impressive growth trajectory, but market is undervaluing it

MPW has been rapidly expanding their portfolio, and their revenue and profits have kept pace. Furthermore, there is no sign of MPW slowing down, and they appear to be following a pandemic slowdown by expanding more rapidly this year and beyond. During the 2Q 2021 earnings call, the CEO and CFO mentioned that they have invested more than $3.6 B year-to-date and have strong cash position to support the expansion plan. The growth trend of their gross assets is shown below.

The market is expecting that MPW’s revenue will continue to grow (Seeking Alpha estimate at 23.87%) at about the same rate as their 5-year average (23.22%), but, given the acceleration in their acquisition rate and the overall improvement in market condition coming out of the pandemic, I expect their revenue growth to be closer to the most recent YoY revenue growth figure (32.17%). As rents start to increase, rental revenue from existing tenants should also provide organic growth as well. The revenue growth trend is shown below.

Undervaluation compared to peers

Looking at MPW’s valuation metrics, they are definitely undervalued by the market. Their P/E ratio (21.20), EV/EBITDA ratio (16.61), and Price/Cash Flow ratio (16.93) are all below the sector median. Specifically, the Price-to-Book Value ratio, which is a key ratio for a REIT valuation, of MPW (1.41) is 27% less than the average of the peers (1.94). Given the quality of the assets and tenant operations, I believe the market will eventually realize this mispricing and bring the stock price to conform with their peers.

MPW OHI HTA PEAK HR DOC Book Value Per Share 13.94 14.14 13.17 11.83 14.4 11.59 Price-To-Book Value Ratio 1.41 1.75 2.24 2.63 2.18 1.45

Strong liquidity to support acquisition and dividend increases

MPW generates ample cash from their operation, and it has been increasing at a nice pace (18.59% YoY). The strong and increasing cash flow has fueled dividend increases along the way. They have consistently increased the dividend each year over the past 8 years or so, even during the pandemic era, which is pretty impressive. Looking at the past 5 years, they have approximately tripled their total dividend payment from the 2016 level. Their cash from operations and dividend trends are shown below, followed by the quarterly distribution trend.

This strong cash generation ability shows up as nice liquidity on their balance sheet. The current ratio (7.58) is outstanding, and the covered ratio of 2.79 is significantly higher than the peer average (2.04). Given the nature of a REIT, the company carries high debt on their balance sheet, making it critical to maintain liquidity to service debt and investor dividends. MPW certainly maintains sufficient liquidity. A comparison of Altman Z-scores shows that MPW’s financial health is well within the industry norm (given below).

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of MPW. For the estimation, I utilized the current TTM total dividend paid ($599.30 M) and the current WACC of 4.6% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed dividend growth of 4.5% (current Seeking Alpha estimate) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed the dividend growth of 6.5% and 8.5%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards. Given their aggressive expansion plan and expected growth in operating cash flow, a dividend growth of 6.5-8.5% seems within range, especially given the YoY operating cash flow growth of 18.59%.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 10-15% upside along with the solid dividend yields (4-5%). If they can execute their expansion successfully, as I expect them to, I believe these numbers are readily achievable. They have serious cash generation ability to support expansion and maintain the handsome dividend. Also, as I mentioned before, they are undervalued compared to peers, so I also expect the stock price to converge to the industry average over time.

Price Target Upside Base Case $19.49 -2% Bullish Case $21.21 7% Very Bullish Case $23.07 16%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 4.6%

Dividend Growth Rate: 4.5% (Base Case), 6.5% (Bullish Case), 8.5% (Very Bullish Case)

Current dividend payment: $599.3 M

Current Stock Price: $19.82 (10/08/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risks

MPW, like many other REITs, carries significant debt on their balance sheet, and their expansion plan, and overall business health, depends significantly on the availability of the capital and the interest rate. The past several years have seen the real estate market enjoying a significant tailwind from the historically low interest rates, so there has been an abundance of available capital. A substantial increase in interest rates or an economic downturn may negatively impact the business and their expansion plan. However, given the high quality of their assets and tenants, they should be capable of securing funds even in a tougher economic climate. Also, they have a track record of excellence, leaving me little doubt of their ability to generate the cash flow necessary to support growth and service debt.

The health care industry and facilities providing health care are always subject to many government regulations, and individual countries and U.S. states all carry different standards. Therefore, their expansion plan must work around these requirements. However, they have a proven record of successfully executing domestic and international expansion. I believe their experienced management team will be able to guide the team through these challenges and come up stronger after setbacks.

Conclusion

I believe MPW presents a very attractive investment opportunity for someone who is searching for a solid dividend stock with growth potential. I expect their revenue growth trajectory to accelerate due to their aggressive expansion plan, and the dividends will respond. An increase in interest rates or changing government regulations may present challenges to MPW’s growth plan, but, given the high quality of assets, tenants, and management team, I believe in their long-term ability to successfully navigate these challenges. I expect MPW to generate healthy returns along the way.