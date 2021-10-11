ElenaPhoto/E+ via Getty Images

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares have risen from a low of $2.20 per partnership unit on March 18th 2020 to current price around $31.50. Even with the meteoric rise from the dead, the mid-cap midstream name has room to run. A fair value is about $45/unit based on an 8% return rate. Let’s walk through the details to show why.

How are DCP’s volumes doing?

One of the key facets when determining a midstream company’s health is produced and transported volumes. It is important to look at these volumes overall, but also basin to basin to see if they are growing, shrinking or staying flat. Falling or rising commodity prices can quickly muddy the waters in terms of earnings (especially with those that hedge), but volumes tell us which way the company is truly headed, and DCP’s operations show that volumes are stable, neither growing nor falling too much (see figure 1 – red squares). On a region-to-region basis, we see the same story.

Figure 1, source: DCP Midstream 2nd quarter 2021 Earnings presentation

Although the chart calls out the quarter-over-quarter growth, 2021 Q1 volumes were negatively affected due to storm Uri, which temporary shut-in some production and affected their operations primarily in the Permian, Texas and Oklahoma. The key comparison in this chart is the Q2 year-over-year (YoY) comparison. Their natural gas liquids pipeline flows are flat YoY, and gathering and processing volumes are down 3.3%. Given the depths from which we’ve climbed, losing only 3% of G&P volumes is remarkable.

Growth Capex and Debt Level

The next question is how much expansion capex was required to keep that volume roughly flat? Adding up the expansion capital spent in previous 4 quarters (from the 10K and annual reports) starting with Q3 2020 and ending with Q2 2021, we have $47MM which is exceptionally low. This is roughly 4% of net EBIDTA and tells us they didn’t build any major projects like intrastate and interstate pipeline systems, natural gas plants and major header systems. The $47MM is primarily well connects from infield drilling. This is key because it leaves a lot of free cash flow to pay down debt. It also means that once commodity prices stabilize (if there is such a thing), this pace of investment won’t grow their earnings. You can see that their adjusted EBITDA levels have stabilized around $1200MM and it has taken remarkably little growth capex to maintain it. Although their net debt to adjusted EBITDA hasn’t moved, this will improve in the quarters to come (see figure 2).

Figure 2: Author with data from DCP’s annual and 2021 Q2 reports. Figures are in millions of dollars except the Net Debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio

Net debt is long term debt plus current liabilities minus current assets. This is a very straightforward and consistent way to measure debt levels across companies. The net debt figure includes $90MM in unrealized hedging losses which will be offset with higher realized prices for physical barrels in future quarters.

How is the macro energy picture?

The macro energy picture is extremely favorable for the energy sector. The price of WTI crude bottomed out at negative $38/bbl on April 20th of 2020 and zoomed to a hefty $79/bbl as of this writing – a level last visited in late 2018. The global surplus crude inventory accumulated in 2020 (about 1 billion barrels) has been consumed. Inventory is tight and demand is gradually growing on a global scale. Rotary rigs as reported by Baker Hughes show that the US rig count which bottomed out in Aug of 2020 at 243 have since climbed back to 533 as of this week’s reporting. The US needs roughly 500+ rigs drilling new wells to support current volumes. Producers have been living on drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) for over a year.

Another well publicized US figure is the Primary Vision Frac Spread Count which is currently at 263 and has been steadily rising since bottoming out at 50 in May of last year. A “Frac Spread” is all the equipment needed to fracture and complete a well, and it’s a great indicator of producer activity. A healthy number to maintain production is around 250 spreads. In early 2020, this figure ranged between 300-350 spreads. One other key metric that is not well publicized is the number of US oil and gas service rigs. Severe downturns in oil and gas prices lead producers to cut back on maintenance which allows them to reduce both costs and the amount of oil and gas flowing from their wells. Although the impact is not as great as rotary rigs or frac spreads, it too tells a story. Maintenance rigs bottomed in April of 2020 at 456 and have since risen to 960 as of June of this year. The US needs roughly 900-1100 maintenance rigs to help keep volumes flat.

The growth trajectory in rotary rigs, frac spreads and maintenance rigs, show an industry that is modestly growing at best. This will keep production growing in the 5% per year range and keep prices high. For midstream companies like DCP, this will keep capex low and free cash flow high.

Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids

The Henry Hub monthly natural gas spot price has risen from the fire-sale price of $1.63/MMbtu in June 2020 to an astonishing $5.16/MMbtu in September of 2021. Stock levels are below the 5-year average for this time of year and export volumes are at an all-time high. The international spot prices for natural gas are north of $30/MMbtu in Asia and Europe – a record level. While the market is screaming for additional volumes, producers are taking a laissez-faire approach to increasing volumes. US natural gas production volumes are flat over the previous 21 months (see figure 3) with producers remaining disciplined. This means natural gas prices will remain supportive above $3/MMbtu, and this will keep the cash flowing for DCP.

Figure 3: Source EIA Weekly Natural Gas Update

The Mont Belvieu Natural Gas Liquids composite price hit a low in June 2020 at $4.21/MMbtu and has soared higher over the past 16 months to $12.61/MMbtu (dashed black line in figure 4). We haven’t seen a price like this since February of 2014. Again, this is a jaw dropping figure considering the lows we reached last year.

Figure 4: Source EIA Weekly Natural Gas Update

How much of DCP’s volumes are hedged?

Although DCP’s earnings are heavily fee based (75%), a portion of their natural gas and NGLs are exposed to commodity prices (figure 5). Of that, only 52% is hedged at lower prices, giving them some exposure to the rise. The Mont Belvieu composite price for October 2022 is trading at $1.11/gal, roughly double the price of their Q2 hedging book for NGLs. Although mid-to-late 2022 NGLs prices are weaker, their hedging book is still severely underwater across the curve and will remain so through the third quarter at least.

Commodity prices continued their furious pace higher in Q3 of 2021 which will only add to their hedging losses. The good news is that these underwater hedges are not speculative losses. They are hedging physical barrels, so the losses will be offset with higher prices received for the physical barrels. The unhedged portion of their production is all uplift. Also, as their low-value hedges are realized and replaced with new ones, the higher prices will gradually lift returns. This bodes well for 2022.

There is a yin-yang relationship with production volume and commodity prices. The NA market can’t have it both ways. Either producers generate more production which lifts the volume of commodities flowing through pipelines and in turn, lifts midstream returns, or prices remain high and those with commodity price exposure like DCP will reap higher sales prices on their equity barrels. It’s a nice hedge regardless of which way the market goes.

Figure 5, source: DCP Midstream 2nd quarter 2021 Earnings presentation

How about 13F data?

Institutions with over $100MM in assets under management must report their fund holdings once a quarter in what is called a 13F report. They have a full quarter in which to report the previous quarters' data. Characterizing this data as slow is an understatement - it's glacially slow because it takes the full 3 months for the previous quarter's data to arrive, and the data is nearly useless until the final company reports. However, multi-quarter accumulation or distribution tells you how well a stock is likely to be supported.

DCP has 208MM units outstanding, and they aren’t diluting the partnership with employee awards. That is good news for unit holders. Of the 208MM units, 118MM units are held by the General Partner, and the rest, about 90MM, are available to trade publicly. Back in 2018 when the partnership traded in the $35 to $45 range, large institutions held 80MM of them. By Q3 of 2019, institutions held 77MM units, but with the 2020 Q2 wash-out, heavily leveraged institution coughed up 21MM units (for details on this, see DCP Midstream – It’s A Steal At $22). They have since bought back 10MM shares as of 2021 Q2 reporting and are now holding 66MM units.

The pace of buying via large institutions has slowed in the last two quarters, but DCP appears to be well supported with an additional 3MM units purchased by large institutions in the last two quarters. If they continue this pace, the stock will continue to rise slowly. Retail investors and smaller funds holding the excess 24MM shares have been remarkably patient, slowly selling their shares at ever higher prices.

DCP 2021 returns

With the strong commodity price backdrop, DCP will certainly hit the very upper end of their guide. Here’s how that works out from a returns perspective (figure 6).

Figure 6, author with data from DCP Midstream 2nd quarter 2021 Earnings presentation

In today’s overvalued stock market and zero rate environment, most companies aren’t yielding an 11.5% return. DCP is currently distributing $325MM to unit holders and retaining the rest to pay down debt. This is a common theme among these mid-cap midstream names. As the available pool of capital assets shrinks, equity values should rise. However, these names are not immune to broader market pullbacks, and some argue we are due for one. Should we get another taper tantrum, it will represent another extreme buying opportunity. Until that bomb drops, DCP has room to run.