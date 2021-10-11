Rule Of 40 For SaaS Companies - 'R40 Scorecard' Strategy Performance YTD

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

Volatility seems to be the new norm for markets, or at least for the last 18 months or so. 2021 started hot out of the gate for equity returns, only to be rangebound for the last 6 months, with daily returns whipsawing from as high (low) as 3% (-3%).

This volatility has been more extreme for SaaS companies. The year started off well, with software stocks outpacing the market by a wide margin, but then hit by a sharp sell-off in March, followed by a rally in Q2 & Q3, and another violent sell-off in late September and early October.

Last year, I wrote a series of articles on SaaS stocks, particularly those passing the Rule of 40. I also developed two different Scorecards for software type stocks, the "Rule of 40 Scorecard" for those passing the Rule of 40, and the "SaaS Scorecard" for those regardless of Rule of 40 score. Both scorecards were developed in Portfolio123.

In this piece, we will look at the performance of SaaS stocks year to date, and how our R40 and SaaS Scorecards have performed. We will also take a closer look at valuations, momentum and size factors in our stocks.

The Rule of 40 and SaaS Scorecards - A Recap

We've covered much ground in the last year, so allow me to recap my research to date.

The Rule of 40 is a unique rule of thumb providing guidance on an acceptable balance between growth and profitability for these types of companies. Originally coined and developed by angel tech investor Brad Feld, the rule simply states that sales growth and profitability should sum up to be at least 40% for a "healthy" SaaS company.

From Feld himself:

So, if you are growing at 20% (sales), you should be generating a profit of 20%. If you are growing at 40%, you should be generating a 0% profit. If you are growing at 50%, you can lose 10%. If you are doing better than the 40% rule, that's awesome.

Source

I specifically define the Rule of 40 as follows:

Sales growth (TTM to PTM, %) + Free Cash Flow Margin (TTM, %) => 40%

I developed the R40 Scorecard to help identify the best stocks within the R40 universe. I wrote about R40 stocks over the multi-piece series I mentioned above:

Part 1 - Rule of 40 as an investment strategy

Part 2 - The pitfalls of very high growth

Part 3 - Valuation

Part 4 - Key Factors for R40 Outperformance

Part 5 - The R40 Scorecard

Part 6 - The SaaS Scorecard (moving past the Rule of 40)

In summary, the R40 Scorecard is comprised of several fundamental factors. As discussed in Part 5, for those stocks passing the Rule of 40, they are then scored on:

Cash flow accruals, lower the better

Sustainable improvement in Customer Acquisition Cost, higher the better

Free cash flow margin growth, higher the better

Current Ratio, higher the better

Long term debt to equity, lower the better

All stocks are ranked, and given a score from 0 to 100 (the higher the better).

For the Scorecard, stocks are assigned R40 Star Ratings based on the fundamental rank, as follows:

5 Stars = Ranked 80-100

4 Stars = Ranked 60-80

3 Stars = Ranked 40-60

2 Stars = Ranked 20-40

1 Star = Ranked 0 - 20

The table below summarizes performance of the R40 Scorecard compared to the broader universe of stocks passing the Rule of 40 (2005 thru 2020):

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

As shown above, the higher scoring stocks have outperformed the broader R40 stocks (and lower scoring stocks).

The SaaS Scorecard is an extension of the R40 Scorecard, ranking all software stocks (not only those passing the Rule of 40) on several factors:

Sustainable reduction in customer acquisition costs

High free cash flow margin growth

Strong financial health

Low accruals

Market Expansion - New

Operating Leverage Trend - New

Beating Expectations - New

Founder's Factor (Insider Ownership) - New

Let's now see how these stocks have performed in 2021.

2021 YTD Market Performance

As prefaced in this piece, this year has been volatile for markets. The various indices and benchmarks have performed as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author table

The major indices (SPY, QQQ, DIA) have managed an average return of 16% for the first three quarters of 2021, with varying volatility and drawdown over the period. Tech had a higher drawdown/sell-off as shown by the higher drawdowns, particularly for the Nasdaq and our SP1500-IT index (our benchmark).

For SKYY, a popular SaaS ETF, performance lagged all of the indices, and with higher drawdown. An even poorer performer, Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), while not exclusively SaaS but does hold many of our stocks, has had a very rough 2021 YTD with negative returns, and a drawdown of more than 1/3.

Let's now get into our All Software Stocks and Scorecards to see how they have fared.

All Software Stocks Performance, Q1 thru Q3 2021

To recap, we define our All Software Stocks universe as those with "software" related RBICS industry codes, a minimum of $50M in annual sales, and must pass liquidity rules to be tradeable (see Part 1 for more details). Performance of simply holding all of these ~290 stocks resulted in the equity curve below for 2021 YTD:

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

Over the period, these stocks have underperformed our SP1500-IT index benchmark, experienced a much more extreme max drawdown, with higher volatility (as measured by standard deviation and alpha). These stocks had a strong performance the first few weeks of 2021, only to see a drawdown bottoming in May, followed by a period of rangebound performance the last three months.

Let's see how our Rule of 40 stocks has performed YTD.

Rule of 40 Performance, 2021 YTD

Below is the equity curve of all stocks passing the Rule of 40 Jan 01 of this year, re-balanced quarterly:

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

We see similar performance to the broader All Software Stocks universe, with slightly higher returns and lower drawdown. However, these R40 stocks still trail the SP1500-IT by a wide margin in terms of return.

Now let's pull out our Rule of 40 Scorecard, and look at high scoring stocks, those scoring 4 or 5 (out of 5 maximum) stars:

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

Higher return, but still not enough to keep up with the benchmark, with both higher drawdown and volatility.

Here is the equity curve YTD for low scoring R40 Scorecard stocks, ranked 2 stars or less (out of 5):

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

This group essentially lagged the benchmark for the entire year, with gap only widening as time has gone on. Recall that the R40 Scorecard looks at the fundamentals of our SaaS stocks; so the performance spread above between high and low scoring stocks would suggest that fundamentals really have mattered this year (although strong fundamentals still have not beat the benchmark).

SaaS Scorecard Performance, YTD 2021

Recall that the Rule of 40 universe looks only at those stocks who have a combined sales growth and profitability of 40% over the last year, however my SaaS Scorecard looks at several additional factors:

Sustainable reduction in customer acquisition costs

High free cash flow margin growth

Strong financial health

Low accruals

Market Expansion

Operating Leverage Trend

Beating Expectations

Founder's Factor (Insider Ownership)

For a deep dive into this strategy, I encourage readers to read Part 6 of the series.

Now let's take a look at SaaS Scorecard performance, with those stocks scoring 4 stars or greater YTD:

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

These high scoring stocks are still underperforming the benchmark. The SaaS scorecard universe is broader than the R40 Scorecard stocks, with roughly 250 and 50 stocks respectively, at any given time. If we look only at the highest scoring stocks with 5 stars, we get a very different picture:

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

This group has outperformed the SP1500-IT index, but still with higher drawdown and low alpha. In terms of absolute return however, this group so far, has been the SaaS winner YTD.

The table below summarizes performance of all of our groups of SaaS stocks:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

There are a few notable takeaways here. Of all the indices and groups and ETFs, the highest performer (in terms of absolute return YTD) is the 5 Star SaaS Scorecard stocks, followed closely by the S&P 500 (however with significantly less drawdown). The worst performer, by a wide margin, perhaps not surprisingly, is ARKK.

With the exception of our 5 Star SaaS Scorecard stocks, all other SaaS stock groups underperformed our benchmark of the SP1500-IT, and with considerably higher max drawdown.

Valuation, Size and Momentum Factor Performance, YTD 2021

Recall that Star Ratings for the R40 and SaaS Scorecards are mostly comprised of fundamental business factors, however it should be noted that we have other factors at play in stock returns. The scorecards also include scores for valuation, size and momentum.

First off for valuation, long time readers may be familiar with the valuation method I use for SaaS stocks. For new readers, the section below provides an outline.

For valuation, I use a relative valuation method, detailed here, which measures the overall price to sales multiple against sales growth. To recap, this graphical method assumes that the market assigns a valuation multiple (to sales), based on sales growth of the stock. The regression plot that we looked at in Part 3 is shown below for our All Software Stocks universe (plot shown for early November 2020):

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Graph (MS Excel)

The basic concept here is that those stocks with valuation multiples along the average (or trendline) should be fairly valued. Those with valuations above the trendline are receiving a higher valuation for a given sales growth, and those below a lower valuation:

Source: Portfolio123 data, MS Excel

To re-cap previously from the series, we can consider stocks as follows:

"mid valued" - valuations within +/- 1 standard deviation of the mean (68.2% of stocks),

"highly valued" - valuations 1 standard deviation greater than the mean (15.9% of stocks), and

"low valued" stocks, valuation of more than 1 standard deviation less than the mean (15.9% of stocks).

Historically, for these high growth types of stocks, "highly valued" is not necessarily synonymous with "overvalued". Some of these highly valued stocks continue to outperform, beat expectations and maintain high valuations over long periods of time. On the flipside, "low valued" is not always "undervalued", where stocks are bound to recover, in the principle of classic value investing. Market preference for valuations varies over time, but on average I have found that for high growth stocks, those stocks with low valuations are typically deserving of such valuations.

We will now look at our All Software Stocks universe YTD for each valuation group.

All Software Stocks, "low valued":

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

Low valuation SaaS stocks had a good start to the year, but have really lagged since, with high drawdown and negative alpha. Also note the increasing spread between the two equity curves in the last 3 months.

All Software Stocks, "mid valued":

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

Slightly improved absolute return compared to low valued stocks, but significantly underperforming the SP1500-IT benchmark (and with higher drawdown and volatility). While not as profound as with our low valuation group, but the spread between the equity curves of the benchmark and the midvalued stocks appears to be increasing the last few months.

All Software Stocks, "highly valued":

Source: Portfolio123 data and output, Author Screen

Still underperforming the benchmark by a wide margin, however slightly less drawdown than the low and mid valued groups. Also note that this group did well in early 2021, however did not reach the highs of the low and mid valued groups; perhaps it had less room to fall post February, and the reason for the lower drawdown. Also note the performance since May, where the gap between the two equity curves is more or less constant, with our high valued stocks trying to keep up with the benchmark.

The table below summarizes performance of these valuation groups. Also included is performance based on size (1 smallest, 3 largest) and momentum (1 lowest, 3 highest) for our All Software Stocks Universe.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Bottom line, all stocks in all groups underperformed the SP1500-IT in terms of return. Compared to our specific All Software Stocks universe however, those stocks with mid and high valuation, momentum and size ratings managed to outperformed the broader group, some just marginally. This is also interesting, as we saw the lower rated stocks in terms of valuation, momentum and size outperforming at the beginning of the year, only to be violently brought back to earth.

Multiple Expansion & Contraction

Let's look at valuation of our stocks from a different angle. Above we saw how those stocks ranked on a relative basis in terms of valuation (where we use a regression of the price to next 12 month sales (P/S.ntm) to next 12 month sales growth). In other words, how much the market is paying up for future growth.

On a relative basis, those stocks with the highest valuations actually tended to outperform those with the lower valuations, which is not uncommon in this universe. However, let's take a look at what's happening on an absolute basis. The plot below shows the median (P/S)/growth ratio for the All Software Stocks Universe over the last year.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Series

Our multiple ratio (green trendline) was expanding late 2020 into early 2021, only to peak in February at roughly 57, and dropped to 43 by mid-year, and has been trying to expand again.

Our universe of stocks passing the Rule of 40 shows a similar trend, but with some differences:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Series

These stocks peaked at a multiple ratio of 72 in February, and has dropped to 55 by midyear, and has remained mostly constant until today.

In both cases, we have seen multiple contraction at play for most of the year, potentially explaining some of the lower returns compared to earlier this year. Why? Perhaps the "WFH" (work-from-home) narrative is fizzling out, or the threat of inflation is knocking down valuations, or the market is looking at other areas for alpha (commodities are becoming a hot topic at time of writing).

Putting It All Together

In terms of returns, 2021 has not been a bad year for the major indices. Returning almost 16% between the major indices, there has been much volatility as well. Our SaaS stocks had a very strong early 2021, but have struggled since. High scoring Rule of 40 and SaaS Scorecard stocks have outperformed low scoring stocks, but in aggregate have mostly trailed the SP1500-IT benchmark and other Cloud based ETFs (with the exception of the 5 star rated SaaS Scorecard stocks). That said, all of our groups have outperformed the high profile ARKK ETF, which has returned a dismal -11% YTD.

Markets are nearly always unpredictable in the short term, and we have several forces at play today: the threat of inflation, rising rates, slowing growth, potentially new COVID strains, China crackdowns, and an "awakening" of commodity stocks entering a supercycle, which may be pulling liquidity away from our SaaS stocks as well. How all of this will impact returns on our SaaS stocks still remains to be seen, but there are still 3 months left in the year, in which a lot can happen. I'll return with an overall yearly performance in early 2022.

Until then, happy investing!

But Before We Go…

I've developed a public screen at Portfolio123 to identify stocks passing the Rule of 40 in our All Software Stocks universe, which can be accessed here:

Rule of 40 Stock Screen

Alternatively, here is the Rule of 40 Scorecard for stocks as of today:

Rule of 40 Scorecard, 5 Stars

AVLR, BOX, CARG, CRWD, DCBO, ESTC, FROG, JAMF, NET, PINS, SMAR, SNAP, SNOW, TWLO, ZS

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Rule of 40 Scorecard, 4 Stars

ABST, DBX, DDOG, DOCU, DT, EGLX, FVRR, GDRX, MIME, OKTA, RMBS, SHOP, TEAM, OTCPK:UBSFY, WDAY, ZM

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Rule of 40 Scorecard, 3 Stars

ARBK, CLVT, DSGX, FB, GOOGL, OTCQB:INVU, LPRO, LSPD, MITK, NOW, NTES, PERI, QLYS, SCPL, SPSC, ZI

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Rule of 40 Scorecard, 2 Stars

BAND, CHKP, OTCPK:CNSWF, COUP, CRM, OTCPK:DASTY, HHR, INTU, LVO, OTCPK:RTMVY, SNPS, TTGT, TWTR, VMW, WIX, ZD

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Rule of 40 Scorecard, 1 Star

ADBE, ADSK, ANSS, APPS, ATVI, BILL, CDNS, DDI, FICO, FTHM, MSCI, MSFT, PRGS, PTC, SPGI, VRSN, ZNGA

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Stocks Not Included:

I often get asked about other SaaS stocks that are not included in the quarterly R40 Scorecards. Here are some of the excluded stocks and the reason(s) why:

Asana (ASAN) & Palantir (PLTR) - both only went public in October 2020; strategy requires minimum 12 months of financial data.

Semler Scientific (SMLR) - not classified as "software" per RBICS, rather "healthcare/medical".

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Missed the R40 score cutoff, score of 24.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Strategy excludes any stocks involved in corporate actions such as mergers. Even though the Zoom acquisition was recently not approved by Five9 stakeholders, the financial data still classifies FIVN to be acquired.