Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

The SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is a relatively expensive, 1% yielding investment vehicle offering exposure to a $20.4 billion portfolio encompassing mid-size U.S. companies.

MDY's portfolio is a mixed blend, with rather similar allocations both to value and growth stocks (discussed below).

The quality of its holdings is acceptable, assuming the specifics of the market segment, though some weaknesses can be spotted upon deeper inspection, like exposure to unprofitable and cash-burning companies.

MDY did perform strongly during the post-recession market recovery in the late noughties and early 2010s, with 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013 being especially successful, but lost its shine later, systematically failing to deliver returns ahead or at least in line with the blue-chip names (SPY) since 2017 given much smaller exposure to the technology sector.

Its most recent performance is also rather soft. Despite a sharp share price appreciation in late 2020-early 2021 buoyed by the vaccine optimism that engendered the capital rotation and the historic shift in investor style preferences, the MDY rally has quickly lost steam in April, so the ETF has been trading rangebound for a few months since then, trailing the S&P 500 (SPY) that has delivered an over 17% gain since the beginning of the year vs. MDY's 16.7%.

Data by YCharts

MDY's essential drawback is its high expense ratio; though 23 bps is below the U.S. equities asset class median of 29 bps, its peers focused on the exact same market segment have fees in single-digit bps, like the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA); I have published a note on the latter just recently.

The findings presented in this note are based on the data from the Seeking Alpha ratings screener, a tool I enjoy using daily in equity research, as well as the MDY holdings dataset downloaded from the fund's website.

Investment strategy

MDY follows the passive investment strategy by tracking the float-adjusted market-cap-weighted S&P MidCap 400 Index, a benchmark that is supposed to reflect the performance of the mid-size echelon of the U.S. market. The index is rebalanced quarterly, in March, June, September, and December.

Deeper delve into the Quant data

As of October 7, MDY was long 400 stocks. The top ten companies accounted for just 6.2% of the net assets. The median market cap of its constituents stood at $5.7 billion.

Despite being mid-cap-focused, the fund does have marginal allocations to large- and small-cap segments (companies with market values north of $10 billion and south of $2 billion, respectively), with around 15.4% allocated to large-caps and 0.14% deployed to small-size players.

MDY's largest holding is Signature Bank (SBNY), a $17.9 billion regional bank trading at a massive premium to the financials sector but with a staggering momentum. However, in terms of revenues, SBNY is anything but the largest in the mix; it's only in 240th place.

Though having a combined weight measly north of 1%, Arrow Electronics (ARW), Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), and Jabil (JBL) are companies with the most substantial sales, from $29.3 billion in the case of JBL to ARW's $32.6 billion.

Regarding factor exposure, MDY is neither a value nor a growth fund. Using the Quant data, I found out that just around a third of the net assets is allocated to stocks with a Value rating of at least B-. At the same time, almost 40% of holdings are significantly overpriced. Growth stocks have nearly the same weight, over 35%. Though far from ideal, that's generally fine, assuming S&P Dow Jones Indices does not apply any style-selection criteria to this benchmark.

Speaking of profitability, the share of stocks boasting decent grades (of at least B-) is acceptable, close to 67%, while those with distressed margins and unsatisfying efficiency metrics (D- or worse) have just 9% weight. As of my calculations, the median net income margin (excluding loss-making firms) is close to 11%, while companies capable of converting over 20% of their revenues into net earnings have an over 22% weight.

Overall, MDY's quality is not ideal as I would like to see 80% or more allocated to highly profitable companies, but since mid-caps tend to have narrower margins and weaker efficiency if compared to their large-cap counterparts, that's just fine.

In the MDY portfolio, there are 49 companies with a weight marginally north of 10% that were incapable of covering expenses, interest, and taxes fully in the last twelve months. The remarkable examples worth mentioning are Axon Enterprise (AXON), GameStop (GME), and Wolfspeed (WOLF). That said, 17 companies with a total weight of 4% failed to produce even a measly net operating cash flow, like Builders FirstSource (BLDR), Sunrun (RUN), and Penumbra (PEN), to name a few. Though cash-burning companies frequently have a slew of other value-trap characteristics, I would not say that they pose a serious threat to the ETF's returns given their meager weight and overall solid risk dispersion of the portfolio.

Expectedly, MDY is cyclicals-heavy. Industrials is its top sector, with around 18.5% of the net assets allocated to 68 stocks. In this group, there are only three EBITDA-negative names, including JetBlue Airways (JBLU), RUN, and AXON. Most industrial players in the basket (accounting for 13.7%) boast margins in excess of 10%; some companies like GATX, IAA, TRN, and GGG convert more than 30% of their revenues into EBITDA while the sector median is just 13.4%.

The financial sector is in second place with a 15.3% share of the net assets. Only 2 out of 64, namely Brighthouse Financial (BHF) and LendingTree (TREE), are currently loss-making. Consumer discretionary is the last sector in the top trio with 15% weight. Most of the 60 consumer discretionary companies in the portfolio have strong EBITDA margins, with a median above 16% (the sector median is 12.8%). In this group, only GME failed to cover the cost of sales and operating expenses with LTM revenues.

At the same time, the fund is underweight in energy, utilities, and communication services; the 34 companies from these sectors have just 7.2% combined weight. That said, MDY has missed the recent oil price rally triggered by the global energy crisis fears. Just for context, all the 10 energy stocks presented in the basket are currently trading at impressive premia to their 52-week lows. For instance, Targa Resources (TRGP) has rallied by ~139% from the 52-week low while Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) is up by 228%. Of course, these gains have had a microscopic impact on MDY's returns given the combined weight of the exploration & production equities and the like is just 2.3%.

Anyway, a small footprint in the energy sector makes the ETF less exposed to the price reset. The basic rule of the cyclical industries is that commodity prices cannot go up ad infinitum (the previous decade with two oil price slumps illustrated that vividly). So we should not forget what happens when fresh supply hits the market while demand drifts lower.

Final thoughts

A verdict? MDY is an interesting vehicle offering exposure to the U.S. mid-cap echelon, with no strong tilt towards the growth or value leagues as illustrated by the analysis of the Quant Value and Growth grades.

Despite a relatively decent-quality portfolio and some bright years in the past, it has one significant disadvantage: its elevated expense ratio of 23 bps which includes the Trustee's fee as well as S&P license fee and marketing expenses (see the prospectus for details). Its peer IJH's expense ratio is 5 bps.

I have briefly compared the IJH holdings dataset with the one from MDY and found out there are almost no differences given they track the exact same index. The existing differences are microscopic. As of October 8, IJH had one share (yes, only one) in Coterra Energy (CTRA), while MDY had not. Another difference is that in the IJH Excel dataset, J2 Global (JCOM) is called Ziff Davis (ZD) since the company announced a name change in August. In the MDY portfolio, the stock still has the JCOM ticker. Their turnovers are also similar: IJH has 20% while MDY has 20.78%.

So in my view, overpaying does not make sense here. All things considered, I am neutral on MDY.