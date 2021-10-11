jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough year thus far for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the largest gold producer globally, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), has not provided much of a sanctuary from the sector-wide carnage. While the stock did make a new all-time high earlier this year, the stock has since plunged to new 52-week lows and is down nearly 30% from its recent highs. Last week's guidance cut at Boddington did not help matters, but we saw a minor change in character. Instead of Newmont selling off on the news, the stock was up 1.4% for the week, and we often see bottoms when stocks stop falling on bad news. With Newmont sporting industry-leading reserves, a massive development pipeline, a ~4.1% dividend yield, and much lower costs ahead, the stock looks dirt-cheap at current levels.

(Source: Nevada Gold Mines Presentation)

Newmont released an update for its massive Boddington Mine in Australia last week, announcing that its Autonomous Haulage Fleet has been commissioned in record time, with a fleet of 36 trucks now operational. This is expected to improve mine safety and productivity and provide a boost to mine life at this massive open-pit mine, with the benefit of not needing dual-lane haul roads, steeper walls, improving the economics of the pits. Unfortunately, this impressive ramp-up during unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19 was overshadowed by a guidance cut at the mine, with production expected to come in at ~690,000 ounces of gold, down from ~840,000 ounces previously. This is not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, given that the 140,000-ounce cut represents just ~2% of annual gold production.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the guidance cut stemming from unusually severe weather and operational delays related to managing bench hygiene is not ideal, the reaction to the news is often more important to the news. Given the negative announcement in a sector already seeing significant bearish sentiment, we could have easily seen Newmont plunge 4% or more on the week, dropping below $52.00 per share. However, the stock found immediate support after hitting a new 52-week low on Wednesday and actually closed up 1.40% for the week, even with the gold price sinking by 0.20% last week. The first sign of a potential trend change is when a sector or individual stocks stop sinking on bad news, and it's quite possible that the 52-week low for Newmont may have been a shakeout, with more weak hands exiting their positions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Currently, Newmont is tracking slightly behind its ~6.5 million-ounce production guidance for FY2021, with the production of ~2.9 million ounces of gold in H1 2021. This points to a high likelihood of a slight miss on guidance this year. However, this has not led to a deterioration in the company's financial results. During the most recent quarter, revenue was up 30% year-over-year to ~$3.07 billion, and quarterly earnings per share were up 159% to $0.83. Notably, annual earnings per share are still expected to increase meaningfully on both a one-year and two-year basis, despite continued headwinds related to COVID-19 at its Canadian, Australian, and South American operations. Besides, as I will argue below, Newmont is the cheapest it's been in years when factoring in its impressive all-in sustaining cost margin [AISC] profile (FY2021 AISC margin estimates: 42% - 43%), suggesting that the guidance miss is already priced into the stock.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Newmont has seen a meaningful improvement in its earnings trend over the past several years, with FY2020 annual earnings per share up 128% from FY2016 levels and ~28% growth expected in FY2021 based on current estimates ($3.40). Looking ahead to FY2023, we should see further growth in annual earnings per share ($3.85), with FY2021 being a higher-cost year with slightly lower production than planned, mostly related to COVID-19 related headwinds. This would translate to a compound annual EPS growth rate of 15%. It's worth noting that this 15% (+) compound annual EPS growth rate is expected to be maintained despite unprecedented headwinds for the business, with productivity much lower at some mine sites due to temporary shutdowns (Tanami, Musselwhite). As vaccination rates improve, we should see lower costs, slightly higher production, and increased earnings per share.

(Source: Company Filings, Multpl.com, Author's Chart)

Given the significant improvement in annual EPS, Newmont has boosted its dividend significantly over the past 18 months and is currently paying $0.55 per share quarterly and $2.20 per share annually. While Newmont is the industry leader from a yield standpoint among 1.5+ million-ounce producers, it's worth noting that industry-wide discipline has made the sector more attractive as well. This is because most large producers are focused on cost control, have shied away from aggressive and non-synergistic M&A, which has led to a massive increase in the average dividend yield. As shown above, the average million-ounce gold producer is now paying a dividend yield more than twice that of the S&P 500 (SPY), with an average yield of 2.85% vs. 1.35% for the S&P 500.

Newmont leads the pack (pink bar) at ~4.10%, and I would argue that there is room to increase this dividend over the next two years. This is because Newmont is currently paying out an annualized dividend of $2.20, which is at the lower end of its range for an average gold price of $1,800/oz. I would not be surprised if Newmont moved its dividend to the middle of this range once COVID-19 headwinds are behind the company, which could boost the dividend to $2.40 - $2.50 by Q3 2022. This would translate to a 4.45% to 4.62% yield on cost from a current share price of $54.00, which would give Newmont of the highest dividends in the S&P 500 and boost expected total returns. This conservative payout also provides investors with comfort that it's highly unlikely we'll see a dividend cut, with Newmont being smart and staying to the low end of its range until it had further clarity on the COVID-19 situation and a better idea of how gold might act after hitting a new all-time high last August.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Valuation & Technical Picture

As shown in the chart below, Newmont has typically traded at well above 25x earnings over the past 20 years but currently trades at just 16x earnings and barely 14x FY2023 earnings estimates of $3.85. This is a massive discount to its historical earnings multiple, even though the company is enjoying the highest margins relative to this time period. As shown in the chart below, dips towards the orange line have typically provided very low-risk buying opportunities, and the stock has regularly traded above its normal PE ratio in bull markets for gold. Even if we assume a more conservative earnings multiple of 21 (20% below the stock's normal PE ratio), we come up with a fair value of $80.85 based on FY2023 earnings estimates of $3.85.

This assumes that the gold price does not head back above $1,925/oz, suggesting further upside if the gold price can recover from its current correction. A fair value of $80.85 translates to nearly 50% upside from current levels to its 18-month target price, pointing to a potential annualized return above 30%, and this does not include upside from dividends on a total return basis. So, from a valuation standpoint, I would argue that Newmont is the most attractive it's been in years and even more attractive than 2018, given that the margin profile was completely different with gold below $1,350/oz.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that Newmont had sold off sharply and recently made a new 52-week low. However, a look at history shows us that 52-week lows over the past six years have generally been much more bullish than bearish for Newmont, especially when they've been accompanied by violent corrections. As the lower pane denoting oversold signals shows below, each time Newmont has dipped below the green line, this has provided a low-risk entry point into the stock, and we are now less than a week away from a potential oversold signal. There's no guarantee that this instance plays out like previous ones, but the past four signals have produced the following results:

Average 3-Month Forward Return: ~22%

Average 6-Month Forward Return: ~25%

Median 3-Month Forward Return: 18%

Median 6-Month Forward Return: 22%

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Newmont recently came very close to this oversold signal on March 1st, 2021 (shown above) and produced similar results, returning ~35% on a 3-month forward return basis. This suggests that while a dip into this oversold zone is more favorable, even tests within 2% of this oversold zone can produce solid forward returns, and we are currently in this zone after Friday's close. As noted above, history does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes, and this is because human nature never changes. When investors are throwing away gold stocks and wouldn't touch them with a ten-foot pole, it's time to start nibbling, at a bare minimum. When we have incessant calls for price targets 50% above current levels, as we did last August, it's time to get out of the trade and stay out, or at a bare minimum, have the restraint to stop adding exposure. I would argue we're currently in the former instance, with complete despair in the sector. The key, however, is buying the best and not the junk, and Newmont easily makes the top-5 list sector-wide for its mix of margins, diversification, liquidity, and yield.

(Source: Newmont 2012 Full Year Results)

Historically, 30% plus corrections in Newmont's stock are quite rare, and in some cases, things have gotten worse short-term before a bottom was struck. The one thing the company has going for it this time around, though, is that the gold price is sitting at its highest levels in history on a 2-year average basis, given that the 2011 price rally was ephemeral. In addition, Newmont's cost controls are much better, making the margin difference night and day from a fundamental standpoint. In the full-year 2012 results, ~18 months after the gold price peak, Newmont's AISC margins came in at a mere $513/oz or ~31%. Based on FY2021 guidance, and assuming a $1,775/oz average gold price in FY2021 and $1,010/oz AISC, margins will come in at $765/oz or 43.1%. This suggests that the business is much stronger than it was at the past gold price peak, despite the 13-month correction in the gold price. In summary, I see this pullback in Newmont as a low-risk buying opportunity, and I may look to add to my position on further weakness.