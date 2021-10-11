momcilog/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis: Simplifying The Complex

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is a Florida-based real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on multi-tenant retail and mixed-use properties in growing markets of Sun Belt states. Its top markets by rental revenue are Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona.

The REIT also externally manages the relatively new net lease REIT, Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), of which it owns a 16% stake.

Based on a midpoint of adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") per share guidance of $4.10, CTO is currently trading for 13x AFFO. This is pretty cheap compared to most shopping center REITs, which tend to trade between 16x and 18x AFFO.

I think CTO trades at a discount largely because it has historically been a complicated and diversified company, with lots of irons in the fire. A few years ago, it owned a wide variety of single-tenant and multi-tenant retail as well as some office and raw land.

In fact, until 2019, "CTO Realty Growth" was known as "Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.," originally an architecture and development company that evolved to become quite a large landowner, primarily in the Daytona Beach area. With the name change came a honing of the company's focus on income-producing multi-tenant properties, while PINE would be CTO's separately traded investment vehicle focused on single-tenant properties.

CTO is not only shedding its single-tenant properties by transferring them into PINE, it is also selling its non-core assets like raw land to become a pure-play multi-tenant retail REIT.

As such, the complex is becoming simplified. While execution risks and a (currently) high dividend payout ratio remain, the market has priced in all of this risk and none of what I view as probable upside. With its 7.5% dividend yield, CTO looks like a good buy for income investors comfortable with a little risk.

Portrait Of A Mixed-Use Value Investor

CTO is a value investor. The REIT's investment strategy is to acquire value-add, retail-based multi-tenant properties with some ostensible problems that management believes they are capable of fixing in a reasonable amount of time. Sometimes the problem is short lease terms, vacancies, weak tenants, or simply the kinds of properties or tenants that are out of favor.

In exchange for taking the execution risk of trying to fix whatever problems come with these properties, CTO is typically able to make acquisitions at significant discounts to comparable property sales as well as a discount to replacement value.

To mitigate risk, CTO focuses solely on well-located centers in fast-growing and business-friendly regions of the US — namely, the Sun Belt.

Top metropolitan markets include:

Jacksonville (19% of rent) Dallas (16%) Atlanta (11%) Phoenix (10%) Albuquerque (8%) Washington D.C. (7%) Raleigh (6%) Austin (5%) Tampa (5%) Salt Lake City (4%)

Nearly two-thirds of the portfolio is in multi-tenant properties, with over 50% of the rent derived from tenants classified as retail, 30% from office, 15% from mixed-use, and 2% from hotels.

Portfolio occupancy stood at 91% at the end of Q2, but management foresees that rising to 93% once ongoing leasing activity is complete. In the second quarter, CTO collected 100% of contractual rent.

Since the portfolio is in a state of transition, there is a lot of capital recycling going on right now. Management targets full-year dispositions up to $150 million and an acquisition range between $175 million and $225 million.

To quote CEO John Albright from the second quarter conference call:

Year-to-date, we have invested $111 million across 3 multi-tenanted properties in submarkets of our target cities, Dallas, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada. We acquired the properties at a weighted average cap rate of 8.5%, which materially exceeds the top end of our initial acquisition cap rate guidance and has resulted in us increasing our acquisition volume and cap rate guidance for the year.

One example of an acquisition this year is The Shops At Legacy in Plano, Texas, purchased for $72.5 million in June.

The upside inherent in this property is in lease-up, as the center was only 83% occupied at the time of closing. The property makes up 16% of CTO's annual base rent, but that percentage could increase as vacant spaces are leased.

How has CTO financed these acquisitions? Partially, it did so by issuing $75 million of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock that yields 6.375% in June. But the REIT has also raised a significant amount of capital through dispositions:

[W]e sold 8 single-tenant properties during the second quarter for a combined sale price of $61 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.1%. Following the end of the quarter, we’ve since sold 2 additional single-tenant out parcels for $7.6 million at a weighted average cap rate of 4.3%. The year-to-date, through the end of July, we’ve sold 12 properties, 11 of them single-tenant for a combined sale price of $73 million at a weighted average cap rate of 6.8%.

Combining this with the aforementioned preferred equity issuance, we arrive at $148 million of capital raised at a weighted average cost of 6.58%.

As such, the spread between CTO's cost of capital and its 8.5%-yielding acquisitions reaches almost two percentage points, a very healthy and accretive spread.

Now consider that CTO also sold four single-tenant properties during the third quarter for $75.3 million at a weighted average cap rate of 5.0%. Two of these four are the outparcels that Albright mentioned were sold subsequent to quarter end on the Q2 conference call.

(An "outparcel" refers to a piece of land that has been carved out of a larger property, in this case a shopping center. Often, singe-tenant banks or restaurants situated in shopping center parking lots are turned into outparcels and sold individually because they can fetch a higher price than as part of the whole shopping center property.)

If we add these dispositions in the third quarter, we arrive at a weighted cost of capital of 6.1% based on $211.3 million of capital raised YTD. Of that, $140.8 million has been in the form of dispositions at a weighted average cap rate of 6.0%.

Of course, this does not include a 5-year, $65 million term loan issued in the second quarter at an initial interest rate of 1.7%. The rate could go up in the future, but if we include that into the capital mix, the weighted average cost of capital falls to ~5.1%.

What's more, CTO currently has $67.8 million of asset sale proceeds held in escrow for the purpose of executing 1031 like-kind exchanges, which allows all capital gains taxes to be deferred. In other words, this $67.8 million is going to be reinvested in new properties without the need to pay (or pass through to shareholders) any capital gains taxes.

Add to that another $85 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet and you arrive at $152.8 million of cash available for acquisitions. That is equivalent to ~25% of CTO's enterprise value.

Moreover, CTO also recently announced that it has entered into a contract to sell its remaining raw land (~1,600 acres) in Daytona Beach for $67 million. Closing is expected to occur before the end of the year. Now, this land is owned in a joint venture, and thus CTO will not receive all of the proceeds. Even so, it will receive about $26 million, thereby increasing cash available for new acquisitions by that amount.

If CTO is able to accretively reinvest this cash into new properties, as it did in the first half of the year, then it should be able to generate revenue and AFFO growth in future quarters and years.

Risks

The primary risk, of course, is that management is not able to execute the value additions that they plan for these newly acquired properties. Maybe occupancy remains low at its key mixed-use centers. Or worse — maybe vacancies will breed more vacancies. If one or two major tenants vacate, then that could cause a wave of smaller tenants to leave as well.

But I do not believe these downside scenarios are likely to play out, given the growing population and affluence of the areas CTO targets for its major acquisitions. The Shops at Legacy, for instance, is near the intersection of two major thoroughfares in Plano, which is itself a growing and affluent part of the Dallas MSA.

The management team strikes me as having enough real estate experience to be able to execute on CTO's value-add retail/mixed-use investment strategy.

Another risk is the dividend payout ratio. For this year at least, the dividend policy has left little margin for error. With an AFFO/sh guidance range of $4.00 to $4.20, the annualized dividend of $4 represents an expected 2021 payout ratio of between 95% and 100%.

If CTO's capital recycling regime works out as planned, however, it would result in AFFO per share growth in 2022 and beyond. This, in turn, would likely attract more investors and push up the price of the stock, rewarding CTO with a higher AFFO multiple and thus allowing for accretive equity issuance.

Debt is a smaller risk. There are no maturities until 2023. Total debt to enterprise value sits at 38.2%, while total debt and preferred equity to enterprise value comes to 50%. That is higher than I would like to see, but CTO should not need to issue much additional debt or preferred equity as it executes its capital recycling program.

Bottom Line

If CTO is able to execute on its simplification and accretive capital recycling plan, which it appears to be doing, then I believe CTO will reprice at a 15x AFFO multiple once the payout ratio falls below 90%. That could occur as early as 2022.

A 15x AFFO multiple, based on 2021's AFFO, would imply a fair value stock price of $61.50 and 15.4% upside to current levels.

Right now, CTO trades at a 7.7% AFFO yield and 7.5% dividend yield. This strikes me as a good entry point for income-oriented investors willing to take on slightly above-average risk.

If you want to read a little more on the backstory of CTO and how it transformed from a C-corp to a REIT, check out my article "CTO Realty Growth: Cheaply Priced And High-Yielding New REIT."