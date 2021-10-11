J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As most of my followers already know, I typically like to write about solid, under-the-radar community banks. After that, I would consider myself to be more Midwest focused than anywhere else, but I have touched nearly every domestic geographic area. With that being said, I have noticed a recent uptick in requests from my followers to write about a wide variety of banks. If I had to guess, this is likely due to the looming third quarter earnings season.

While I have written about Memphis, Tennessee, based First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) before, my stance on the shares has changed and has become much more tempered (from "Very Bullish" to "Neutral"). While the company looks to be gearing up for a post-deal life with IberiaBank Corporation (the former ticker was IBKC), I can’t help but be dismayed by the continuous operational performance hiccups.

Somewhat out of their control, the bank has recently pushed back its mergers conversation, due to hurricane Ida. Then again there has also been C-suite turn over. Most recently, the former Chief Financial Officer, William Losch, left to join Live Oak (LOB). Finally, the past two quarters of expense trends have been elevated and fee income has been softer than expected.

In my last article I was bullish on the stock, largely due to the combination of a larger balance sheet, stronger than peer EPS growth outlook (due to cost-cutting), and a modest valuation. While the shares have rallied pretty significantly since my last article, I believe it makes sense to take some chips off the table.

From a valuation perspective, FHN currently trades at 1.5x price to tangible book value per share. When reviewing the chart below, one can see that FHN is relatively in-line with its past "average" valuation. On top of that, the bank looks to have modest compression in its core banking fundamentals, which makes the case for a valuation premium rather difficult. While future EPS is likely to be buoyed by an additional loss provisioning recapture, the market is likely to look beyond that and see a limited growth potential (relative to southeast bank peers).

Data by YCharts

Past Results Likely Drives Modest Future Performance

When I originally had the very bullish stance on the shares, my thesis was that the estimated downside revenue risk was very manageable. However, it has become abundantly clear that revenue growth challenges are likely to be higher going forward. The combination of a sluggish loan production pipeline, a sizeable amount of PPP loans being forgiven, and limited help from a flat yield curve likely result in underwhelming core net interest income.

While I believe FHN can deliver slightly better than a 0.9% ROA in the near-term, which should build as the continued efficiency efforts materialize, it is going to take a few quarters before everything falls into place. To be a little more specific, FHN has a large mortgage warehouse lending business, which typically wanes in the winter months and the fee income associated with bond trading is likely to compress without a rapid change in rates. In my mind, both of these are likely to work against core revenue growth for the next six months.

While a quick snap higher in the long-end of the yield curve would likely result in FHN’s stock outpacing both peer banks and the market average, I have a hard time seeing the bank’s core operational performance doing better than average. Since the bank can only control their own operational strategy, independent of rates, it's hard to see a better than peer prospect going forward (at least in the near-term).

That said, FHN's core portfolio is geared well for a steepening yield curve. If rates do increase, I believe FHN is better positioned than most. Even with that being said, there are a few asset sensitive banks that are doing well from a core operations perspective that will likely see their stocks perform better.

Since limited core loan growth and the weakest period of fee income are likely to be matched with cost cutting efforts over the next six months it comes out to a (roughly) net 0 effect. From my modeling, this combination alone only results in sustainable profitability, but nothing improving for the foreseeable future. To get a little more granular, I am modeling the core return on tangible equity to be in the 14% to 15% range, which is significantly lower than what was produced in 2019 (17% to 18%, when rates were higher).

I think investors should also take note of the core credit outlook, which is one of the bigger silver linings for the bank. Due to the recent merger, I believe FHN is significantly over-reserved for its core lending portfolio. While the bank is likely to have a sizable loan loss provision recapture in either the third or fourth quarter, it is unlikely to be rewarded with a higher share price. In my opinion, any recapture will create a bit of a "head fake" that will show a very strong EPS data point, but shares are likely to trade off the combination of revenue and expense management (relative to consensus expectations).

Concluding Thoughts

While I don’t view FHN to be in a poor position financially, I just find the share to be appropriately valued when comparing it to peers. When looking to the southeast banking landscape, there are a lot of smaller, community banks that are in FHN’s footprint producing sizable amount of loan growth.

When looking back at my last article (and its timing), the first leg of the sizable move higher in stock price was likely predicated on valuation expansion. The stock was in a very "discounted" territory and has since doubled to become much more in-line with peers. Going forward, however, it will likely take improved loan growth trends or a steeper yield curve to see another leg higher in the stock.

If you are a shareholder, I think the silver lining to all of this is that there are many areas of potential improvement. If loan growth does improve, or if fee income is better than expected, or if rates start to increase, I think FHN has a chance to do better than the banking index. That being said, I think there are better options today that don't require an operational shift.