Reathing, Rithing And Rithmatic

In mid-August, when the yield on the 10-year Treasury was hovering around 1.25%, I suggested to sell some or all of your bond positions and go into some carefully selected closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds and notes. With the 10-year now yielding around 1.61%, I believe it was a good call.

Take a look at the following Bloomberg Indexes:

Index Yield U.S. Govt/Credit 1.53% U.S. MBS 1.89% U.S. IG Corporates 2.22% U.S. Corporate High Yield 4.17%

*All data according to Bloomberg

At the base of it, there are two kinds of Wall Street strategies that make sense to me. The first is appreciation and the second is income. I do not gamble, I am far too conservative for that - which I admit - and so I leave that strategy to those utilizing Wall Street as a casino. You will not find me at the craps table.

Appreciation ideas are everywhere. Some people and firms are better at it than others, but each and every day, there are hundreds of suggestions in this category. It is much tougher to find decent ideas in income plays. They are not very sexy, they are not a get-rich-quick concept, and bonds have traditionally been used in this space.

However, even with the recent back-up in yields, the returns on most bonds - not all of them - just do not get the job done of providing yield, cash flows, and a steady stream of income. This has been true for a number of years now, and so, I did my own homework and pivoted from bonds to funds. It has been a worthwhile experience, and I provide ideas now to both institutional and individual accounts.

If you look at the chart noted above, I can report that I have found funds that have yields that are multiples of each of those indexes, all of them, and most of the funds that I have chosen pay monthly, which is a huge boon to many investors, as interest can be compounded on a monthly basis. Past results do not guarantee future performance, of course, but as of today, I have discovered some funds with outsized yields, to the benefit of my clients. I can also tell you that all of the funds that I utilize are listed, have no hold-backs, and can be readily bought or sold during market hours.

Now, most of these funds pay dividends, and so there are tax benefits for the moment. Dividends, of course, can be increased or decreased at any time, and so I monitor the Net Asset Values (NAV) of these funds and their dividend histories closely. The problem for many, with funds, is just a human psychological problem - people are not used to them, and also, they are complicated to analyze. My comment here is, “So what else is new, most investment products on Wall Street are complicated to analyze.”

We are living in a complicated time. China, in my opinion, has become uninvestable. The Biden Administration is proposing trillions of dollars in new spending plans and then claiming they cost nothing. Every time I hear this, I blanch in utter disbelief.

I continue to believe that the safest strategy is some well-grounded appreciation plays and some plays for income and cash flows. The balance between them is dependent on age and your own risk profile. Grant’s Rules, beginning with “Preservation of Capital,” continue to be in effect. They are always in effect!

