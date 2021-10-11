Tricon Residential CEO Gary Berman - Single Family Rentals An Exciting Asset Class (Video)
- Single family rental industry an exciting new asset class; Pandemic has only accelerated surge in demand.
- Tricon Residential, a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market with a technology-enabled platform, went public last week via IPO.
- CEO Gary Berman on how Tricon benefits from broader trend of institutionalization within the single-family housing industry.
Blackstone-backed Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN), a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market with a technology-enabled platform, went public last week via IPO. CEO Gary Berman joined us to discuss why the single family rental industry is an exciting new asset class and how the Pandemic has only accelerated the surge in demand.
