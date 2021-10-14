Ghing/iStock via Getty Images

This article series is dedicated to everyone in the Seeking Alpha community interested in building an income-producing portfolio. Investing in equities and funds that produce dividends has been part of my overall investing strategy for some time. I have received many comments and messages during my time as a contributor to Seeking Alpha asking me specific questions about how to start a dividend portfolio, where to start, and how much capital is needed to make this strategy work for them?

There is a serious misconception about dividend investing revolving around the amount of capital someone needs to make this an effective strategy. There isn't a one-size-fits-all investing strategy, and many paths throughout the investing space can help investors reach their end goal. For some, continuously investing in an S&P 500 index fund or a total market fund will do the trick. For others, a combination of equities and funds works well.

For me, I invest in funds, individual equities, and dividend-producing investments. I started this series to illustrate how someone could start from scratch and build a dividend portfolio from the ground up by investing on a fixed budget. I am allocating $100 a week to this series and its investments. I have allocated $3,200 over 32 weeks to this specific portfolio. My positions include 10 Closed-End Funds (CEFs), 8 ETFs, 3 BDCs, 2 ETNs, and 25 individual equities.

Diversification has been one of the fundamental principles of constructing this portfolio, and I continuously read comments indicating that I have too many positions. This would be entirely too many positions for some investors as it creates a substantial amount of ongoing work to stay current on the positions. I have plenty of time to conduct the necessary ongoing research for my investments, and I am building this portfolio into a personalized dividend fund for myself. Eventually, when we experience a correction or bear market, I believe this portfolio will navigate the adversity well as it's not overweight in a specific individual equity or sector, and the dividend snowball effect will continue to amplify as the months come and go.

In week 32, I allocated my $100 to current positions just as I did last week. Southern Company (SO) is one of my favorite dividend companies. Its shares have slid from $67.18 to around $61.75 in the past month, so I added to my position on the sell-off. I also added a share to the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD). RYLD is one of Global X's call strategy ETFs that I am fond of as it takes writing covered calls out of my hands, and I can sit back and collect the income while Global X does the work for me.

I have made this Excel file that I update each week free to download for anyone who wants a copy. If you would like a copy, please click here and go to Dividend Harvesting. Everything in the sheet is live so that you can plug in your investments, and the charts and spreadsheet will update, providing you with your own personal tracker. If anyone has any ideas for enhancements after playing around with this, please let me know, as I am happy to make improvements.

A look inside the Dividend Harvesting portfolio

After 32 weeks of investing $100 per week, below is an overview of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio's composition:

Since 4/12/21, when the first dividend was collected in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, 131 dividends have found their way into my account. So far in October, 3 positions have paid me $2.28 in income, with another 25 positions paying an estimated $14.08 throughout the month. The ongoing cycle of dividends is exciting, and after my recent additions, an estimated 85 dividends will flow into my account throughout the rest of 2021.

Some of the comments have indicated that this portfolio is a waste of time, and why am I not focusing on the winners from the portfolio instead of over diversifying? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and everyone's investment strategy is different. These aren't my only investments. As I indicated in the opening, I am creating this portfolio from the ground up and documenting the progress along the way, and turning it into a series on Seeking Alpha. Remember, every investor's situation is different, and there aren't many articles that illustrate building a dividend portfolio from the ground up. One of my goals is to make this series relatable to the masses and show that anyone can start investing with any budget. Even if you are not fond of dividends, the strategy of allocating a fixed amount of capital every week, month, or quarter can be replicated to index funds, growth companies, or anything that meets your investment goals. Overall I want to emphasize the importance of allocating capital to savings or investments and planning for the future.

This portfolio accomplishes my primary goal of generating a continuous income stream that increases with each addition and dividend reinvestment. There will be periods in the future when the market corrects, and this portfolio is in the red, and there have been some weeks where I thought that would occur. This portfolio isn't about growth, it's about generating income, and more importantly, I hope it teaches the importance of saving for the future. 32 weeks have flown by, and anyone who decided to follow the premise of saving money each week regardless of how they wanted to invest it would have a nice start to their investing future. I am choosing to invest this capital in dividend investments so I can expand my passive income. After 32 weeks of allocating $100 per week, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is now generating an estimated $220.29 in estimated annual income with an estimated monthly average of $18.36.

Estimated Annual Dividend Income $7.44 to $220.29, an increase of $212.85 or 2,861%



Estimated Monthly Dividend Income $0.62 to $18.36, an increase of $17.74 or 2,861%



Annual Dividends Generated 12 to 368, an increase of 356 dividends or 2,967%



Weekly Dividends 9 weeks to 50



I am still stuck on 50 weeks of dividend income, with 368 dividends flowing into my account over the year. I will eventually generate income every week, but I have no idea when that will occur. I am looking at this process as a conglomerate of individual businesses to create a constant flow of income. In some months, there are over 35 dividends being paid, and I am excited for the future of this portfolio.

New Goals and Rules

After going through my holdings in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, I have developed two goals that will turn into rules once they are met. After the first year and $5,200 is allocated, I don't want a single sector to account for more than 20% of the entire portfolio. Here is how the overall sectors have changed:

In week 32, I added capital to utilities and ETFs, which helped bring my overall exposure to REITs down a bit. Even though REITs weren't above the 20% threshold I have implemented, I will make a conscious effort to even out my portfolio sectors over time. It will take a while but I would like to see a more even balance down the road. After the first year, the second goal is that I don't want a single position to exceed 5% of the portfolio. Here is a look at the top ten largest holdings in the portfolio:

New dividends being generated annually

Just as important to generating continuous dividend income is having the share count of an investment increase without adding additional capital, and there is a lot of work to be done. Outside of generating reoccurring dividend income, one of my top priority long-term goals is to have each position generate enough dividend income annually to purchase 1 additional share. Eventually, I want an additional share of each position coming in every quarter. After this occurs, the next level would be to replicate the process on a bi-annual basis, then quarterly.

Things are similar from last week, and the only position that moved was RYLD from the 20-29.99% category to the 40–49.99% category. SO jumped quite a bit, and after I add an additional share, it should move into the 10–19.99% category. Going forward, one of my goals is to get more of these symbols moving right on the grid I created below. It will take some time, but eventually, I want these positions to produce an additional share annually.

Week 32 additions to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio

In week 32, I added an additional share of SO and RYLD to the portfolio. SO is one of the United States largest utility companies, with over 9 million customers receiving services from their seven electric & natural gas utilities. SO operates more than 27,000 miles of transmission lines, 3,700 substations, and 300,000 acres of right of way. Utility companies provide critical infrastructure across the country and lack traditional competition, which is replaced with regulation from state, federal, and local agencies. Since 1948 SO has rewarded shareholders through its dividend program and has 73 years of dividend payments under its belt. SO paused its annual dividend increases in 1997 and resumed this practice in the middle of 2002. Shareholders have received 19 consecutive years of dividend increases from SO, and they are on the path to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat once again. I firmly believe SO can be a core dividend position in any portfolio, and I plan to add more shares as the weeks pass.

RYLD from Global X follows a covered call or buy-write strategy against the Russell 2000 index. RYLD brings an at-the-money-covered call-writing strategy to the U.S. small-cap space. RYLD provides exposure to stocks within the Russell 2000 and simultaneously sells a call option on the Russell 2000 index to generate large amounts of income. I am a fan of these covered-call ETFs as I am not looking for these investments to generate large amounts of capital appreciation. I can sit back and let the Global X fund managers do all of the work while I receive a portion of the income they generate. There are several funds that have similar strategies, and I plan on allocating additional capital in the future to these types of investments.

Week 33 gameplan

I cannot believe it's week 33 already, and I will be even more shocked when 52 weeks have passed by. Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) have fallen off a cliff decreasing from $69.20 on 8/20/21 to $57.26 as of 10/8/21. BMY is now yielding 3.42%, and it's in my buy range. I need to research why this sell-off occurred, but its price is very enticing. I am also looking at shares of Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) which I just wrote an article on. KHC is yielding 4.35%, and I think this is a great entry point. I want to add additional Intel (INTC) shares as their numbers are excellent, and I think they are very undervalued. INTC is generating a 2.58% yield, and they have more than enough FCF to continue buying back shares and increasing their dividend going forward. INTC, in my opinion, is one of the best tech dividends you can add to your portfolio, and I wrote an article on them as well outlining my investment thesis. We will see what occurs, but these are the companies I am considering for week 33.

Conclusion

I want to say thank you to everyone who continues to read and comment on the Dividend Harvesting series. I am looking forward to engaging with everyone in the comments section and gaining perspectives and ideas for new investments. It's hard to believe that 32 weeks have gone by. I am enjoying documenting this journey and look forward to the progress in the years to come. I hope that individuals see this blueprint and incorporate the practice of investing on a schedule into their savings routine. Hopefully, everyone is enjoying this series, and your goals of reaching financial independence get closer with each investment you make.