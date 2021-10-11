Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment

The movie theatre industry has been in peril for years due to declining revenues and attendance. That is no secret. But for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), it has been even tougher. In all honesty, you have to hand it to AMC CEO Adam Aron for doing the best that could be done with his hands tied behind his back while swimming upstream in 2020 and 2021. But the failure as I see it, for the entire industry, is blinding themselves to the new reality since 2019: And it is all about the pandemic with streaming being the studios' vaccine. Even as we move through what we hope will be the final months of Covid impacts, AMC has little hope of returning to the attendance numbers of 2017 to 2019.

(all graphs by the author)

Where we have been and where we are now

As I discussed in my last article, "AMC Apes: More Hurt Than Help", domestic box office revenues peaked way back in 2016. Despite flat revenues for years before, then CEO Gerry Lopez made the questionable decision in 2014 to change out the seats in many theatres in their network with new Lay-Z-Boy recliner style seating. In doing so he reduced theatre capacities by 50-70%. The total cost of the renovations was $600 million. After a grace period ticket prices were raised by just $1-2. Other theatre chains made similar theatre seating redesigns. Did the investment improve results? Not even a little...

In 2014 and 2015 vs. 2013, net income actually decreased by more than $250 million each year. The reductions in capacity just could not be made up by ticket and concession price increases.

The next big change that occurred was at the end of 2016 when AMC made a series of acquisitions under their newest CEO Adam Aron. While this helped make headlines that AMC was now the largest U.S. exhibitor, as the chart above shows, it actually did nothing for the bottom line every year thereafter. The biggest result of these acquisitions was that AMC expanded internationally into Europe. The chart below shows the revenue breakdown.

So from 2014 through 2016 large amounts of capital were expended on renovations and acquisitions that have done absolutely nothing for AMC's bottom line. What has occurred is AMC's debt has ballooned. Of all the major exhibitors in the U.S., AMC is now in the weakest financial position today.

Will new release numbers start getting better?

Movie theatrical revenue is a function of the quality and the number of new releases issued each year to draw patrons into those recliner seats. But fewer releases mean fewer revenues. The following chart points out the relationship releases play with AMC attendance.

Note that for years new releases and attendance were mostly in balance. But then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the balance was broken. Despite 455 new releases in 2020, attendance fell off a cliff to just 46 million with a ratio in 2020 to just 1 million AMC tickets sold per 10 new releases. That ratio has continued through the first half of 2021. Once we see AMC's quarterly results for Q3 next month, we should see some improvement in this ratio. But the damage has been done and the studios reacted accordingly starting in late 2019.

The COVID-19 impact

So, not all of the net income blame can be laid at the feet of AMC's CEOs. The Covid pandemic caused a nosedive in revenue in 2020 as theatres around the world were told to close their doors. Nearly every studio turned to streaming as the only way to distribute content in 2020. Disney (DIS) threw their hat in the ring with Disney+ in late 2019 and already owned Hulu and ESPN+. NBC Universal upset the movie exhibitors by going straight to streaming summer of 2020 but has since mended fences but with exclusive windows as short as 17 days. Warner Bros jumped into streaming with HBO Max and has been day and date releasing their films for all of 2021. In 2022, only 10 films will be released exclusively to theatres for 45 days. Every other film is going day and date releases or straight to HBO Max only. As of now, what 10 films will go exclusively to theatres have not been revealed.

Disney took things a step further. In late 2020, Disney split its content and distribution into separate divisions. Kareem Daniel, a Disney veteran was selected to lead the new distribution unit. He is now in charge of orchestrating Disney's new three-prong approach to distribution. Each piece of content will be directed into one of three channels. Theatrical distribution with shorter windows, "day and date" simultaneous release to theatres and Disney+, or direct to Disney+ in 2022 and beyond.

CEO Bob Chapek went into detail on this new road forward in a virtual conference recently hosted by Goldman Sachs. The entire transcript is linked. But the bottom line is Disney is very focused on streaming going forward.

Grasping at straws

CEO Adam Aron has recently taken to social media to blast naysayers on AMC's return to its glory days. He rushes to point out weekends of multi-million ticket sales but remains noticeably quiet on the more commonly slow weekends.

He has spent $25 million on TV commercials to advertise the AMC experience using Nicole Kidman as a spokesperson. What impact they are having I am sure is not what Mr. Aron was expecting. More mention is being made of Ms. Kidman's disappearing jacket, her pin-striped suit to watch a movie, or the magically appearing soda in her cupholder during her screen-watching.

AMC recently announced to much social media fanfare that they had paid off $35 million in high-interest debt. Under normal circumstances that might indeed be something to celebrate and see a bump in the stock price (which did happen for a few hours). But for AMC that represented paying off less than one percent of its massive $5.4 billion in corporate borrowings as of the last 10-Q.

In that last earnings call in August, Mr. Aron expressed optimism that AMC "COULD" be cash-flow positive as soon as the fourth quarter if the domestic box office could hit $5.2 billion. Why does the domestic box office matter? If you look at the chart below, you can see a direct correlation between the domestic box office and AMC's domestic gross revenues.

AMC's domestic revenue historically tracks at about 35% of the domestic box office. So that would mean Mr. Aron is looking for $1.82 billion in AMC domestic revenue in 2021. As of the end of June AMC was at $512 million. If this ratio holds for Q3, AMC should have domestic revenues of about $477 million. That would leave AMC needing domestic revenue between $800 and $900 million in Q4. The chart below shows where the domestic box office revenues are as of the end of Q3.

To reach $5.2 billion will require just over $2.8 billion in domestic box office revenue in Q4. That is nearly as much as was generated in the same quarter in 2018 and 2019. So is that achievable? Let's look at Q4 2019. Here are the top box office films in that quarter and the revenue they generated within that period.

Frozen II - $430 million

Star Wars Episode IX - $390 million

Joker - $333 million

Jumanji: The Next Level - $192 million

Knives Out - $115 million

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - $113 million

Ford v Ferrari - $107 million

So just these 7 films generated almost $1.7 billion of the $2.89 billion total for Q4 2019. Here are the top films from Q3 2021 that pushed domestic box office revenues to $1.365 billion.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - $200 million

Black Widow - $183 million

Jungle Cruise - $115 million

Free Guy - $115 million

These were the only films that broke the $100 million mark in Q3.

Now let's look at the top contenders in Q4 2021. Dollar figures are through Friday, Oct 8.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Released 10/1 is at $118 million

No Time to Die. Released 10/8 is at $23 million

Dune, TBR (to be released) on 10/22 Day and date on HBO Max

Last Duel, TBR on 10/22 as a theatrical exclusive

Eternals, TBR on 11/5 as a theatrical exclusive

Encanto, TBR on 11/24 until Xmas Eve. theatrical release

Spiderman: No Way Home, TBR on 12/17 theatrical release

The Matrix Resurrections, TBR on 12/22 Day and date on HBO Max

The King's Man, TBR on 12/22 as a theatrical release

Two of the hottest releases in Q4 will be released simultaneously on HBO Max. That could have a severe impact on the box office revenue just as what happened to Black Widow and Jungle Cruise with Disney+. Encanto, a Disney animated musical, will only be a theatrical exclusive for 30 days moving to Disney+ on Christmas Eve. That will limit any chance it might have of catching the revenue of Frozen II's $430 million in 2019.

The Bottom Line

AMC has a very tough road ahead. Domestic box office revenues have little if any chance of hitting $5.2 billion as explained above. Could it happen? Sure. There might be a sleeper or two that cross the $100 million mark. But hitting revenues attained in 2019? Doubtful.

A lot also depends on how long the "Ape" crowd of retail investors sticks with AMC hoping for that anticipated "MOASS" (mother of all short squeezes) to drive this $37 stock to $1,000 or $100,000 they are convinced will happen shortly. If they give up and bail on the stock the price will plummet costing them $billions. That would severely impact raising new funds through share sales in 2022.

Considering where this company has been from a profitability standpoint, I see little hope of AMC ever attaining consistent profitability in this new reality. Studios are actively looking for validation that more films released to streaming and fewer films to theatres will enhance their bottom lines. The days when theatres were the only way to put new films in front of paid viewers are gone.