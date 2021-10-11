ClaudineVM/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a rough four-month stretch for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), with the stock plunging more than 45% since June, down from a high of $11.10 to a low of $5.80 per share. This continued softness is mostly attributed to the metals price weakness we've seen, with Coeur generating ~25% of its revenue from silver (SLV) and the silver price under extreme pressure recently. This will weigh on the company's Q3 & Q4 results, with annual earnings per share now expected to fall on a year-over-year. With significant growth ahead and Coeur sitting at 14x FY2023 EPS estimates, the stock is becoming more reasonably priced. However, with other miners having much stronger track records of creating shareholder value, I see better value elsewhere in the sector.

Coeur Mining is set to report its Q3 2021 financial results on October 27th, and investors who expected a strong Q3 performance financially have had their plans sidelined due to softness in the metals markets. During Q2, Coeur Mining enjoyed an average realized silver price of $26.60/oz, a 1.6% increase on a sequential basis (Q1 2021: $26.19/oz), and a more than 60% increase year-over-year. Unfortunately, the average silver price in Q3 came in closer to $24.40/oz, a nearly 10% dip sequentially. While this won't have a huge effect on revenue, given that the majority of revenue comes from gold (GLD), the gold price was also much weaker, down nearly ~4% from Q2 2021 levels. This has put a dent in FY2021 annual EPS estimates, with estimates sliding to $0.21, now projecting a decline on a year-over-year basis. Let's take a closer look below:

As noted in my Q2 update, Coeur had a solid Q2 performance with revenue up 39% year-over-year to ~$215 million, helped by higher gold and silver production on a 1-year basis and higher metals prices. Silver production was down from ~3.1 million ounces to ~2.6 million ounces on a two-year basis due to lower silver production at Palmarejo and Rochester. Fortunately, the massive increase in the silver price easily offset this, allowing Palmarejo to report a meaningful increase in cash flow, with free cash flow up nearly 200% ($23.6 million vs. $8.0 million) despite higher capex. Operating cash flow was also higher at $33.4 million vs. $15.6 million in Q2 2019.

However, as noted above, the silver price will be a drag on a sequential basis for this major silver-producing asset, with the average realized silver price likely to come in below $24.40/oz. This would translate to a ~$2.30/oz decline in margins at Palmarejo, which will weigh on cash flow from this relatively high-margin asset. At Rochester, where costs are much higher, this will likely translate to negative margins in the period (Q2 2021: $26.09/oz). This softness in the silver price is nowhere near as much of an issue for a name like Hecla Mining (HL), which recently pulled its cost guidance down to $10.00/oz from $14.25/oz previously. For Hecla, the recent drop in the silver price will likely keep margins below 70% in Q3, but AISC margins will still be quite strong, likely to come in above 60%.

Meanwhile, the gold price will weigh on margins at all of Coeur's mines, and the company already has a substantial portion of its ounces hedged, pushing its average realized gold price even lower for the quarter. During Q2 2021, the company's average realized gold price came in $1,651/oz, down 1% from Q1 2021 levels and flat on a year-over-year basis. This will put a major dent in margins at Kensington, one of Coeur's highest-cost mines. The other negative development worth noting is that Rochester is expected to become a breadwinner for Coeur after the expansion, with gold and silver production expected to more than double. While an increased percentage of production from a Tier-1 jurisdiction like Nevada would normally be great news, recent discussion of a potential royalty on hard-rock mining could lead to not only lower margins but a slight downgrade in the attractiveness of this jurisdiction.

As it stands, hard rock mining has been sheltered from paying royalties that are mined on public land. However, Democratic Chairman Joe Manchin has argued that while he does not want to place a significant burden on mining companies, some royalties should be paid just as coal mining companies are subject to. The bill has not yet been passed and is still in early discussions. However, it could have an outsized impact on companies mining low-grade material in Nevada, if passed, with the possibility of a 7 cent fee for every ton of rock moved, an insane figure for companies that companies mining low-grade deposits that move several million tons of ore per year.

There is absolutely no reason for a downgrade to Coeur's investment thesis with this bill still in early discussions. However, it certainly doesn't help the investment thesis. This is because it would likely move Nevada moving from a top-5 mining jurisdiction down to a top-15 jurisdiction, given that the possibility of royalties are even being discussed in a state where hard-rock mining was previously entirely shielded on public hands. It's not ideal that this is in talks at the same time as Rochester is ramping up exposure to this state.

The other negative news for Coeur, as noted in the Q2 results, is that inflation could lead to a slight increase in upfront capex for Rochester. Previously, upfront capex was estimated at $397 million in Q4 2020, but with several companies increasing their capital expenditures estimates by low double-digit to high double-digit levels in the past year like IAMGOLD (IAG), Fortuna (FSM), and SilverCrest (SILV), I would be amazed if Coeur managed to meet its budget within 8% ($429 million or less). A $30 million to $40 million overrun on this project wouldn't be a huge deal, and a large portion of capex is already committed, which is good news. However, this slightly overshadowed what were otherwise decent Q2 results reported in the summer.

So, what's the good news?

With the silver price now the most hated it's been in years from a sentiment standpoint, it's certainly possible that we could see a sharp bounce ahead for silver, which would mean that Q4 will be much less affected than Q3 from a margin standpoint. In addition, Coeur is one of the best growth stories in the precious metals sector, benefiting from a massive boost in gold & silver production starting in 2023 with its Rochester Expansion Project. Not only will this further dilute Mexico as an operating jurisdiction and shift Coeur to becoming a mostly Tier-1 jurisdiction producer. So, from an investment attractiveness standpoint, Coeur does have growth going for it, which will more than offset the impact of higher capex at Rochester and the recent volatility we've seen in metals prices. In fact, I would argue that silver could be a minor for Coeur beginning in Q4, with sentiment for silver now at its lowest levels since 2018 across some metrics. Let's look at the earnings trend:

As shown in the chart above, Coeur Mining has one of the worst earnings trends in the sector, posting net losses per share in four of the last seven years, and on track to see a decline in annual earnings per share year-over-year ($0.21 vs. $0.24). This inferior earnings trend is not surprising when we factor in the shutdown and write-down at Silvertip and the sale of its Bolivian subsidiary, which operated San Bartolome, as well as significant share dilution over the past six years (shown below). Fortunately, we have seen a material improvement in the earnings trend beginning last year, with annual EPS swinging back into positive territory, and annual EPS is expected to climb over 91% between now and FY2023 ($0.46 vs. $0.24) based on current estimates. This is attributed to the massive boost to production that the Rochester expansion will provide, and lower capex beginning in 2023, with this project expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

This impressive earnings growth rate makes Coeur Mining one of the most attractive growth stories in the sector from an earnings growth standpoint. However, comparing this to the long-term earnings trend, it's much less impressive, given that FY2012 annual EPS came in above $1.00 per share, and FY2023 annual EPS estimates will still be more than 50% below these levels even if estimates of $0.46 are met. This makes the stock harder to invest in from a fundamental standpoint, with the track record much less impressive than names like Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), which have seen minimal dilution, with Agnico on track to post a new all-time high in annual EPS in FY2021 (FY2012 annual EPS: $2.19).

Besides, even if we do factor in the significant earnings growth for Coeur Mining, the stock is still trading at roughly 14x FY2023 earnings estimates, while more diversified names like Newmont (NEM) are also available at similar valuations while also paying a 4.1% annualized dividend. Meanwhile, among the silver/gold producers, Fortuna Silver trades at less than 8x FY2023 earnings estimates. So, on a relative basis, I would argue there is better value elsewhere in the sector, both in the hybrid space (gold & silver gold producers) and among the senior gold producers. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

As shown in the chart above, Coeur Mining has seen a violent correction since early February, sliding more than 50% from its highs of $12.60. This has left Coeur sitting within 11% of a strong support level at $5.65, with no significant resistance overhead until $8.30. With nearly $2.00 in upside towards resistance and less than $0.75 in downside to support, the reward/risk has improved materially going forward. So, if Coeur were to pull back below $5.80, where it would have a more than to 6 to 1 reward to risk ratio in terms of upside to resistance relative to downside to support, this would present a low-risk entry point into the stock from a swing trading standpoint.

Coeur has had a rough few months from a technical standpoint, underperforming other silver producers like GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF) and Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK:MYAGF), which have held up relatively during the sector-wide carnage. This correction does have merit, given that metals prices just came off a terrible quarter, with the silver price down more than 14% in Q3. However, with silver now one of the most hated assets due to its recent underperformance, it's certainly possible that further weakness for Coeur could present a buying opportunity. So, while I think there are better ways to the sector, I would view any pullbacks below $5.80 as a low-risk buying opportunity.