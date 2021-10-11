RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) has gone public in May of this year. The company aims to improve the safety, efficiency and efficacy of the construction site, as its software and services have huge potential to update old-dated practices in an old-fashioned industry.

With shares trading at 20 times sales at the first days of trading, I was leaning cautious, as I saw little room for errors. Given the passing of nearly half a year in time as well as a sizeable bolt-on deal, it is time to update the investment thesis.

Former Take

Procore aims to connect everyone on the construction site through its platform, including owners, general contractors, architects, specialty contractors and engineers, across all stages of construction. The platform is used for bid management, estimations, project management, quality & safety, design coordination, BIM, financials and invoices, among others.

In the year 2020, the company served more than 10,000 customers through its platform, generating more than $400 million in revenues, and in the end some 1.6 million members use the technology. Lack of communication and coordination in this huge industry results in higher costs, time overruns, safety concerns, among others. With only the owner paying the fee, no additional costs are incurred for other users, a strategic choice which drives adoption, as an average project includes more than 150 participants.

The company went public at $67 per share which gave it a $8.6 billion valuation, although that number included a net cash position of around a billion. That is a huge valuation for a business which generated $400 million in revenues in 2020 (up 38% on the year before) at the time accompanied by a $58 million operating loss. That loss was in part explained by a huge $173 million in sales and marketing expense, not needed in my view if the product is really that good.

The combination of a 19 times sales multiple in combination with 40% growth (which slowed down to 24% in the first quarter) made me cautious, certainly after shares rose further to $88 per share on the first day of trading. This pushed up the valuation to $10.3 billion, or 22 times annualised sales, based on the annualised sales number in the most recent quarter at the time.

The valuations were sky-high, but I realized that names like Autodesk (ADSK), Bentley Systems (BSY) trade at high multiples as well, in part to my surprise.

What Happened?

Since the offering in May, when shares traded at $88, they have trended in a $80-$110 range and now change hands at $91 per share, basically trading unchanged.

In August, Procore posted its second quarter results with revenues up 27% to nearly $123 million, running at a rate close to half a billion; in fact the company guided for 2021 sales between $496 and $499 million. That understates the pace of growth a bit as remaining performance obligations have risen to $478 million, up around a hundred million over the past year.

Adjusted operating losses of 4% of sales still translate into losses, certainly after incorporating stock-based compensation, and the company guided for some deleveraging in the third quarter in terms of margins which is a bit disappointing.

With 128 million shares trading at $91 here, the operating asset valuation of $10.6 billion still translates into a high 21 times sales multiple, a very steep multiple in my view given the losses and growth having slowed down to 20% and change.

A Bolt-On Deal

On the back of the billion cash position, Procore quickly used a big portion of these resources to acquire Levelset in September. Procore will buy the company in a $500 million deal, of which $425 million in cash and the remainder in stock.

With Levelset, Procore will add lien rights management to its platform, adding compliance workflows and payment process in construction. This deal is equivalent to approximately 5% of its own enterprise valuation, as the (financial) impact on Procore is hard to measure with the conference call not providing greater clarity on this.

One thing seems clear, and that is that the acquisition comes at a huge price as management said itself that the business adds "low eight-figure" revenues (on the call) which suggests a $10-$20 million revenue contribution. Unfortunately, this was not confirmed by management in follow-up questions. That suggests that the business will likely lose money as well given an employee base of 300 FTE.

Concluding Thoughts

With shares trading dead flat since having gone public nearly half a year ago, expectations are largely similar as the run rate in terms of sales has not really altered. This makes that a 20 times sales multiple still sounds a bit rich in relation to >20% revenue growth, and while the latest "bolt-on" deal looks promising from an expertise point of view, it comes at a heavy price tag with little immediate contribution seen to the business as well.

Therefore, I am reiterating my relatively neutral to cautious stance which I took at the time of the offering, as the risk-reward here does not strike me as very compelling.