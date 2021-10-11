Nejc Gostincar/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman

Utilities have entered pullback territory, with the rest of the market near new highs. We got a bit of volatility on September 20th, but things came roaring back with a vengeance. That was except for utility positions.

The sector has been a weaker performer for most of the year. While that doesn't mean the industry will turn around in the short term, I believe that it is providing an opportunity over the medium to long term. One of those positions you could consider picking up with this utility dip is WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

In general, utility stocks will generally compete with safer income-producing investments. To take a look at this loose correlation, we can look at the SPDR Utilities Sector ETF (XLU) and the 10-year U.S. Treasury. As we can see below, the correlation isn't perfect. In fact, they loosely move in tandem on occasion.

Data by YCharts

However, the correlation has reverted to being negative as of late. That isn't likely the only pressure on the utility space, but it certainly shouldn't be brushed aside if an investor is looking for income and can collect a higher yield from a 10-year Treasury, making the 3.07% yield from XLU less tempting. One would choose less risk for potentially reduced rewards. XLU has to deal with risks associated with equities that a U.S. Treasury just wouldn't have.

So, where does WEC come in? Well, it is one beaten-down utility company. It has underperformed the broader XLU ETF on a YTD basis as low of a bar as that is itself.

Data by YCharts

If you go back further, WEC's 52-week high is $106.85 that it reached intraday November 9th, 2020. Since then, it has been a struggle. The decline since then puts WEC into correction territory. I believe this makes it a compelling investment at this time.

Data by YCharts

This isn't the usual for WEC either, at least historically. They boast that they had been an industry leader in total shareholder returns. Though we just touched on price changes above, they have shown to deliver higher returns relative to several benchmarks they include over the last decade.

(Source - Presentation)

WEC is a multi-utility company that has operations primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois. They are actually a holding company of several subsidiaries that operate throughout the midwest region. Coal might make up a large portion of their electric generation at this time, but they've been taking steps to include more renewables into their business. As we will touch on below, they mention a strong balance sheet that allows them the flexibility to pivot towards these new projects.

(Source - Presentation)

Valuation, Reasonable After Entering Correction Territory

To be fair, just because a stock is in a correction doesn't necessarily translate to a good deal that's worth buying. There could be bad news being baked into the stock, pushing its price down. In this case, I believe that interest rate fears are driving downward pressure. Otherwise, earnings have looked good. They've even raised guidance for the full year on the back of this momentum.

When we take a deeper look into the company's P/E ratio, we see that it is now near the 5-year average. The stock is well off the highs it approached when it hit its 52-week high in November. At that time, we almost breached the 30 mark. Conversely, the stock is trading much richer than during 2018, when P/E reached a low of ~15.

Data by YCharts

So a quick look at this graph could confirm that we are getting closer to a better valuation for WEC overall. At least in the historical P/E context.

WEC's Solid Earnings

Of course, another essential factor for a stock is its earnings. We would ideally like to see increased profits and revenue over time. That's especially true of a dividend growth stock, to which WEC firmly belongs.

For earnings per share, we see that seasonality plays a significant role in the company. However, beyond that, the trend has been growing EPS. To add to this, we've seen that over the last 16 quarters, WEC has surprised to the upside on EPS every single time.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Though 16 quarters is all Seeking Alpha's data goes back. The company has a much longer track record that they've been keeping track of. They have exceeded EPS guidance for 17 years now. As the only utility company to have done that, they certainly have something to boast about. That's the type of reliability and stability that makes WEC one of the best utility stocks to invest in today.

(Source - Presentation)

Taking a look at revenue, we see the same general trend. We notice the seasonality of this stock cropping up in the chart below. Though the trend again here is slowly moving upward. What might be interesting on the revenue side of things is how they have surprised to the downside on frequent occasions. They've missed estimates 11 out of the last 16 quarters.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

WEC isn't a super grower, but we don't need it to consider it a good dividend growth stock. It fits in a different category of an investor's portfolio - one that should be more stable, no matter the economic environment.

Analysts expect roughly 5.5% to 7% EPS growth over the next five years. Based on that action, it wouldn't take long for WEC to start trading below its historical P/E that we touched on above.

If 22 P/E is the average ratio that we can expect shares to trade at, and WEC hits the $4.31 in earnings that analysts expect, then we are looking at the stock being undervalued from here again. Shares could trade closer to $95 next year, which is a nice bonus if you buy a stock for the dividend and get some appreciation.

Of course, as we go out further, this is only expected to rise further. None of the subsequent 5-year analyst estimates expect a decrease in EPS from the stock. However, further out on this 5-year look are fewer analysts' estimates. That means it could be skewed towards some overly optimistic forecast.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

We also know that analysts have lowballed WEC over the last 16 quarters, so should we expect even more upside? I would suspect so.

Even more importantly, WEC's management themselves are seeing increased expectations for the full year 2021 after they last announced their earnings, which was a beat on both EPS and revenue, by the way. One of those more rare revenue beats that are infrequent.

In the conference call, they added more comments about the increase in earnings guidance for 2021.

But given our strong performance through the first half of this year, we're raising our annual guidance. The new range is $4.02 a share to $4.05 a share. And our expectation is that we will reach the top end of that range. As always, this assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year. Now, as we look across our business lines, I'm pleased to report that every segment is performing at a high level. Our Companies continue to deliver superior reliability and customer satisfaction.

The top-end, which they explicitly state that they expect to hit, is exactly what analysts are assuming as well. I believe that sets the stock up for a beat once again.

Additionally, in the conference call, they called out more on their ESG initiatives. Of which should also lend support to growing earnings as they invest in these new projects. They recently invested in Sapphire Sky Wind Energy Center. Noting that they believe their balance sheet is strong enough to take on these projects without issuing any new equity. New equity issues are, of course, one way to raise capital to fund new projects. However, it can be dilutive to current shareholders and earnings.

The solid economic recovery in Wisconsin with commercial and industrial expansion gives us confidence in our projected sales growth. Our balance sheet is strong. We have no need to issue new equity to fund our ESG progress plan. And our plan is well on track for both our regulated and our infrastructure segments. You may know we expect our ESU progress plan to drive average annual growth in our asset base of 7%. At the same time, it's bolstering our sustainability as we invest in renewable energy and state-of-the-art technology. A good example of our progress is the announcement we made just a week ago, about a $400-million investment in the Sapphire Sky Wind Energy Center. Scott will provide you with more detail on this development in just a moment. But I'll tell you that the offtake agreement is with one of the largest high-tech companies in the world, and we expect the project to meet or exceed all of our financial metrics. We've also made great progress on our plan to build 1800 megawatts of regulated solar, wind, and battery storage.

This balance sheet has only improved over the last quarter as they refinanced $300 million in debt to an average coupon of 1.2% and extending to 2028. WEC enjoys an investment-grade credit rating that can enjoy some of the cheapest interest rates.

(Source - Presentation)

They have some ambitious goals in the ESG department as well, making these sorts of projects pertinent to their goals. They want to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from electric generation by 60% by 2025 and 80% by 2030. They are using a baseline from 2005's figures.

Then they want to be completely net-zero carbon emissions from their generating fleet by 2050. From 2021 to 2025, they are planning $1.9 billion in renewable investments. An additional $2.2 billion in planned investment in contracted energy infrastructure during those same years is also a lot of capital to reach their goal. Though it isn't all renewable projects, they also spent a smaller $119.4 million on energy efficiency and conservation in 2020 to help drive these goals.

While the ESG movement is gaining steam, it typically doesn't matter to shareholders one way or another as long as the earnings keep coming in. That's why despite these initiatives and significant investments - that I would argue are just modernizing their assets anyway - they are expecting long-term earnings growth in the 5 to 7% range. Again, from their conference call:

Xia, thank you very much. In addition to raising our annual guidance, we are reaffirming our projection of long-term earnings growth of 5% to 7% a year with a strong bias toward the upper half of that range.

WEC's Growing Dividend

Finally, what most income investors are focused on in the end anyway, the dividend. WEC pays a 3.01% yield as of the time of writing this. The annual dividend rate of $2.71, which has been growing for years now. It has been increasing for 18 years, to be more exact. It has undoubtedly been more aggressively over the last ten years than the previous, though.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The last dividend increase was good for 7.1%, going from a $0.6325 quarterly payout to $0.6775. With the expected 5 to 7% EPS growth, it is anticipated that they will continue to offer increases in that range over the long term.

They target a 65 to 70% payout ratio for their earnings. As they mentioned in their conference call, this is roughly where they are now and confirm they anticipate a 5 to 7% dividend increase. Currently, the payout ratio is 66.96%, to be more precise.

And finally, a quick reminder about our dividend. As you may recall, in January, our Board of Directors raised the quarterly dividend by 7.1% to C/67.75 a share. We continue to target a payout ratio of 65% to 70% of earnings. We're in the middle of that range now. So, I expect our dividend growth will continue to be in line with the growth in our earnings per share.

I would just like to highlight that they have underestimated their earnings in the past. The old, "under promise and over deliver" style that investors cheer. That should mean dividend growth could be on the higher end, closer to that 7% range or a bit higher such as the last increase.

Conclusion

(Source)

WEC has been beaten down worse than the broader utility sector that hasn't necessarily been firing on all cylinders itself lately. I believe that is opening up some potential for adding shares of WEC. That is if you hold shares in the company now or would be starting an initial position.

This stock is a dividend growth machine in the utility space. They are typically generating higher EPS growth which translates into higher dividend growth.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Due to WEC being in the middle range of their targeted earnings payout ratio, the dividend should continue growing 5 to 7%. Though as they frequently beat their earnings guidance and estimates, I believe it will be on the higher end. Considering this is a utility company, I think that it is relatively attractive and belongs in the more conservative sleeve of an investor's portfolio - as utility companies more broadly typically are.