This article was amended on 10/13/21 to reflect an update to the embedded TA chart.

Quick snapshot

Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: NYSE:OR) announced the second-quarter results released on August 9, 2021. This article analyzes the 2Q21 and the preliminary Q3 2021 production and asset update on October 4, 2021. Below is an excellent introduction to Osisko:

Stock performance

Osisko Gold Royalties is part of the seven streamers that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. My long-term streamers are Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV).

The company is a good alternative in the streamer segment, especially for those who want to trade the short-term volatility. The stock price is still outperforming its closest peer Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and is now down 7% on a one-year basis.

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying a small long-term position at or below $13.

Sandeep Singh - President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

First and foremost, a very strong quarter for us, another in a row, frankly, the assets continue to perform exceptionally well, the producing assets. And we look forward to a strong second half of the year as well as we do not expect that theme to change for us. In fact, hopefully the opposite. So our core assets continuing to strengthen.

Financials And Production Including Recent Preliminary Data for 3Q21 (in US$)

Note 1: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAD to USD. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates CAD results with an exchange rate (CAD vs. USD) of 0.8142 for 2Q21. It is what I applied to the table below.

Note 2: As a result of its 75% ownership in Osisko Development, the assets, liabilities, results of operations, and cash flows of the company consolidate the activities of Osisko Development and its subsidiaries.

Osisko Gold Royalties 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues (included offtake interest) in US$ Million 30.08 42.11 50.40 53.24 46.85 40.1 Net Income in US$ Million 9.63 9.5 3.6 8.4 -12.08 - EBITDA US$ Million 22.45 25.0 25.3 25.1 -2.78 - EPS diluted in US$/share 0.06 0.06 0.02 0.00 -0.07 - Operating cash flow in US$ Million 11.38 27.30 25.5 17.0 25.3 - Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 20.98 21.61 45.7 31.5 76.0 - Free Cash Flow in US$ Million -9.60 5.69 -20.2 -14.5 -50.7 - Total Cash US$ Million 164.61 137.77 238.9 257.85 211.43 - Long-term Debt in US$ Million 311.1 318.7 312.6 319.25 328.93 - Dividend per share in US$ 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 164.82 166.4 162.5 166.0 167.90 GEOs 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 12,386 16,739 18,829 19,960 20,178 20,032 Gold price realized in US$ per ounce 1,711 1,909 1,874 1,794 1,816 ~1,782 Silver price realized in $US per ounce 16.00 24.00 24.39 26.26 27.00 -

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were US$46.85 million in 2Q21 (including revenues from offtake interests) Osisko Gold Royalties posted revenues of US$46.85 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including offtake interests), up from US$30.08 million the same quarter a year ago.

The cash operating margin was slightly up 94% QoQ. The cash operating, including Renard production, is 97%.

The company indicated that it had earned $40.1 million during the third quarter of 2021.

2 - Free cash flow in 2Q21 was a loss of $50.74 million

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activity minus Capex.

Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was a loss of $50.74 million, with a trailing yearly free cash flow loss of $79.79 million.

Osisko also announced a third-quarter 2021 dividend of C$0.055 per common share, an increase of 5% QoQ.

It is hard to understand why Osisko Gold pays a dividend looking at the negative free cash flow.

On September 7, 2021, Osisko indicated that it purchased 1,267,666 shares for a total of C$18.5 million.

Under the terms of the NCIB Program, Osisko may acquire, from time to time, up to 14,610,718 of its common shares in accordance with the normal course issuer bid procedures of the TSX until December 11, 2021.

3 - Debt situation

As of June 30, 2021, Osisko has $441 million available.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 20,178 GEOs in the second quarter of 2021, up 62.9% from 2Q'20 and up 1.1% sequentially. This amount is not including the GEOs from the Renard Diamond stream. It was another excellent production.

Gold price increased this quarter to an estimated $1,816 per oz.

On October 4, 2021, Osisko announced the preliminary Q3 2021 production and asset update. Production is nearly the same as the 2Q21 production. Costs of sales were $2.8 million resulting in an operating margin of $47.2 million. I have estimated the gold price realized in 3Q21 at $1,782 per ounce.

Osisko earned approximately 20,032 attributable gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”) in the third quarter of 2021, excluding 2,452 GEOs earned from the Renard diamond stream Osisko recorded preliminary revenues of C$50.0 million during the third quarter and preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of C$3.5 million, resulting in an operating cash margin of approximately C$46.5 million. Osisko’s operating cash margin was approximately 93% during the third quarter of 2021 (97% excluding the Renard diamond stream)

5 - Guidance for 2021 remains the same

Guidance for 2021 is 78K to 82K GEOs, up 17% from 2020.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

OR forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $11.9 and support at $10.8. The trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 60% of your long-term position. I suggest selling about 25% between $11.75 and $12.05 and wait for a retracement between $10.8 and $11.25 to accumulate again.

The company stock is highly correlated to the gold market. If the gold price turns bullish and manages to cross the resistance (breakout), OR could eventually trade above $14.25, at which point it is reasonable to sell another chunk. Suppose the gold turns bearish OR could retest $10.25 or lower.

However, the gold price is relatively weak now due to a concerning and stubbornly high inflation that could force the FED to act sooner than later. The FED could taper and eventually raise interest. In this case, the gold price could quickly drop below $1,650 per ounce.

So far, the market is not highly concerned, and the gold price is still trading well above $1,700 per ounce, but it could change rapidly. Just stay alert and watch the gold price like a hawk.

