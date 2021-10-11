Parsing The September Employment Release

Oct. 11, 2021 7:32 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, TMFS, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG1 Comment1 Like
Econbrowser profile picture
Econbrowser
753 Followers

Summary

  • Overall and private nonfarm payroll employment surprised on the downside.
  • Wages continue to rise in nominal terms, possibly in real terms (we have September average hourly wages, but not September CPI).
  • Leisure and hospitality services have surged far ahead of goods production, after suffering a big decline.

Sign text closeup for help wanted with red and white colors by entrance to store shop business building during corona virus covid 19 pandemic

ablokhin/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 10, 2021 by Menzie Chinn here.

Overall and private nonfarm payroll (NFP) employment surprised on the downside — but the fact that private missed by a smaller amount suggests that the slowdown is a little less pronounced than indicated by the headline number.

First consider private vs. total NFP, as well as private NFP hours:

Figure 1: Nonfarm payroll employment (black), private nonfarm payroll employment (tan), and aggregate weekly hours of private nonfarm payroll employment (pink), all seasonally adjusted, in logs, 2020M02=0. Source: BLS, and author’s calculations.

The slowdown was much less pronounced for private NFP, hinting at (the oft mentioned) problems with seasonal adjustment issues for government employment, particularly education-related.

Furthermore, private hours continued to rise fairly smartly, at 6.2% m/m annualized (and at 3 month annualized changes). (h/t Jason Furman and Powell, who cites the advice of Steven Braun).

Additional insight into the role of the government sector can be seen in a decomposition of net job losses relative to NBER peak month (2020M02):

Figure 2: Employment relative to 2020M02 for manufacturing (blue), accommodations and food services (tan), government (green) and all other nonfarm payroll employment, in thousands, seasonally adjusted. Source: BLS and author’s calculations.

One of the widening bars is government employment. And accommodation and food services fails to shrink, indicating stalled recovery. That latter definitely points to the impact of the delta variant on high contact services consumption.

Finally, wages continue to rise in nominal terms, possibly in real terms (we have September average hourly wages, but not September CPI). In any case, it’s important to remember that the average does not control for composition effects. A bit more information is provided by a disaggregated look at the extremes, i.e., manufacturing (goods producing) vs. high contact services (leisure and hospitality services). In all cases, these are production/non-supervisory numbers.

Figure 3: Real average hourly earnings in private nonfarm payroll employment (black), in manufacturing (red), and in leisure and hospitality (teal), CPI deflated, in logs 2020M02=0. September observations deflate using Cleveland Fed nowcast as of 10/10. All series pertain to production/non-supervisory workers. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Sources: BLS via FRED, Cleveland Fed, NBER and author’s calculations.

Clearly, leisure and hospitality services have surged far ahead of goods production, after suffering a big decline. That being said, real hourly earnings in leisure and hospitality are only 2.9% higher than 2014-19 trend. Another perspective on how real wages have evolved is gained by looking at actual levels (rather than normalized) of real wages.

Figure 4: Real average hourly earnings in private nonfarm payroll employment (black), in manufacturing (red), and in leisure and hospitality (teal), 2014-19 log-linear trend (gray), all CPI deflated to 2020$. September observations deflate using Cleveland Fed nowcast as of 10/10. All series pertain to production/non-supervisory workers. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Sources: BLS via FRED, Cleveland Fed, NBER and author’s calculations.

More on the implications of the release for assessing overall economic activity here. A comprehensive examination by Furman and Powell here. See also Calculated Risk.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Econbrowser profile picture
Econbrowser
753 Followers
James D. Hamilton has been a professor in the Economics Department at the University of California at San Diego since 1992. He served as department chair from 1999-2002, and has also taught at Harvard University and the University of Virginia. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1983. Professor Hamilton has published articles on a wide range of topics including econometrics, business cycles, monetary policy, and energy markets. His graduate textbook on time series analysis has over 14,000 scholarly citations and has been translated into Chinese, Japanese, and Italian. Academic honors include election as a Fellow of the Econometric Society and Research Associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research. He has been a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC, as well as the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, New York, Richmond, and San Francisco. He has also been a consultant for the National Academy of Sciences, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the European Central Bank and has testified before the United States Congress. _________________________________________________ Menzie D. Chinn is Professor of Public Affairs and Economics at the University of Wisconsin’s Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs. His research is focused on international finance and macroeconomics. He is currently a co-editor of the Journal of International Money and Finance, and an associate editor of the Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, and was formerly an associate editor at the Journal of International Economics and the Review of International Economics. In 2000-2001, Professor Chinn served as Senior Staff Economist for International Finance on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. He is currently a Research Fellow in the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and has been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund, the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal Reserve Board and the European Central Bank. He currently serves on the CBO Panel of Economic Advisers. With Jeffry Frieden, he is coauthor of Lost Decades: The Making of America’s Debt Crisis and the Long Recovery (2011, W.W. Norton). He is also a contributor to Econbrowser, a weblog on macroeconomic issues. Prior to his appointment at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2003, Professor Chinn taught at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He received his doctorate in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and his AB from Harvard University.
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.