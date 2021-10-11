ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CHH) remains as Neutral or Hold. My previous update for CHH was published close to seven months ago on March 19, 2021.

On the positive side of things, Choice has continued to grab market share away from its peers, and the company's full-year FY 2021 EBITDA is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. On the negative side of things, CHH's plans to increase the company's investments in the short term could potentially hurt its profitability and translate into lower-than-expected share repurchases and dividends.

Furthermore, given that CHH's valuations are not particularly appealing on an absolute and relative basis, I am staying Neutral on the name.

Positive On Recovery Prospects And Market Share Gains

Choice's recent financial metrics and its management guidance suggest that the company remains on track for recovery from the headwinds associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

CHH's June 2021 domestic RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) was +4.5% higher than that in June 2019. Furthermore, the company's US RevPAR in July 2021 surpassed July 2019 levels by an even higher +14.9%. In contrast, Choice's domestic RevPAR for January and February 2021 were -18.6% and -21.1% below what it achieved two years ago, respectively. This points to a relatively faster pace of recovery for Choice in recent months.

Also, Choice's Q2 2021 core EBITDA amounting to $111.8 million was +9% higher than that for Q2 2019, and the company guided at its Q2 2021 earnings call that "we expect to see our 2021 adjusted EBITDA approaching 2019 levels." Apart from RevPAR recovery, CHH attributed its positive outlook for full-year FY 2021 EBITDA to the fact that "we're a more efficient business today than we were back in 2019", thanks to "the 10% to 15% SG&A reduction that we had committed to" at the company's Q2 2021 results briefing.

Separately, CHH is also gaining market share at the expense of its competitors. It disclosed at its recent quarterly earnings briefing that "for almost 1.5 years, we've maintained significant RevPAR index share gains against the competition as compared to 2019."

I think there are two key reasons why Choice has managed to grab market share away from its rivals.

Firstly, CHH is opportunistic and it is able to capitalize on growth opportunities in the industry. For example, CHH introduced a new brand known as "Everhome Suites" in early 2020, which it referred to as "a new-construction midscale extended-stay brand offering", when the company saw growing demand in that segment.

Secondly, Choice is seeing growing revenue contribution from its members. Although CHH did not disclose exact numbers, the company mentioned at its second-quarter investor call this year that clients who are part of the company's Choice Privileges Diamond Elite membership accounted for a larger proportion of its total revenue in Q2 2021 vis-a-vis Q2 2019.

However, there are negatives for the stock that investors should consider, which I cover in the subsequent section.

Negative On Potential Margin Pressure And Capital Allocation Priorities

Looking forward, Choice had stressed at the company's Q2 2021 results call that "we're going to continue to invest" and "we're certainly willing to sacrifice a little bit of margin if it ultimately leads to outsized growth in those outsized share gains." The company also added that "we were 79% (adjusted or core EBITDA) margin this quarter", and highlighted that "this company has always operated at about 70% margin or so."

Based on the management's comments reproduced above, it appears that CHH will maintain a relatively high level of investments in 2H 2021, and the company's adjusted EBITDA margin might normalize to around the 70% level in subsequent quarters compared with the 79% EBITDA margin achieved in Q2 2021. While it is positive that Choice is willing to bear short-term pain to achieve long-term gains, lower-than-expected profitability in the near term could potentially lead to a valuation de-rating and share price correction for the stock.

Moreover, Choice could also disappoint investors in terms of its future capital returned to shareholders via dividends or share repurchases. The company emphasized at its most recent quarterly results briefing that "we feel comfortable at the current dividend yield", and "we're in the market in a much more opportunistic way" with respect to share buybacks.

In other words, CHH's current stance on capital return is aligned with the company's capital allocation priorities, where it views that there are more opportunities for growth now, and prefers capital investment over capital return.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Choice's current valuations appear to be fair as per the peer valuation comparison table presented below. CHH is the second most expensive stock in the peer group based on the forward FY 2022 (forward one fiscal year) EV/EBITDA valuation metric, while its valuations are right in the middle of the pack with respect to the forward fiscal 2022 normalized P/E valuation metric.

Peer Valuation Comparison For CHH

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROA Choice Hotels International 21.9 19.4 33.8 28.5 +39.9% +9.5% 18.8% 19.9% Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) 30.3 19.9 62.7 33.7 +30.8% +45.5% 6.4% 13.1% Marriott International (MAR) 27.6 18.2 55.3 30.2 +25.5% +40.2% 7.2% 12.7% InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) 25.0 16.2 56.8 26.7 +40.8% +31.6% 4.1% 10.3% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) 18.2 15.5 31.3 24.4 +18.6% +16.8% 7.7% 11.4%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

In my earlier January 4, 2021 initiation article for the company, I had highlighted that "all of Choice's hotels are franchised unlike its peers which still own some of their hotels." I also noted in the article that CHH has a "focus on domestic travelers, and relatively lower exposure to business travel." This helps to explain the difference in Return on Assets (ROAs) and revenue growth rates between the company and its peers.

Given the asset-light nature of the franchising model, Choice's forward ROAs are much higher than that of its peers. On the flip side, CHH's forecasted FY 2022 revenue growth rate is inferior to that of the company's peers, as it will potentially benefit to a relatively lesser extent from a potential recovery in business travel and the return of international tourists as compared to peers.

The key risks for Choice are a slower pace of market share gains going forward, weaker-than-expected profitability in subsequent quarters, and lower-than-expected share repurchases and dividends.