1. After the squeeze

GameStop (NYSE:GME) currently trades for $173 (as of 10/10/21) which is a gain of over 800% since the start of the year. The price is well below the all-time high of $483, but valuation remains elevated. The January hype is over and short interest fell to 12%. With currently 72.6 million shares outstanding, GameStop's valuation has risen to $12.56 billion which is very ambitious for a company which has never increased its revenues to more than $9.4 billion in 2016. If the transformation into a solid tech company is successful, the valuation will be realistic. However, the management could not really convince the market with its vision to catch up with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Apple (AAPL). GameStop wants to expand the addressable market with new products and an improved customer service. It remains to be seen if cloud services play a major role in GameStop's future or if the current business grows profitably.

2. Excellent management decisions

When GameStop traded for a discount below $10 a share in 2020, the management decided to execute a buyback programme and reduced the share count to 65 million (from over 100 million). The buyback was not only well-timed, but also created strong pressure on short-sellers. In January 2021 short interest surpassed the insane level of 100% which is a very rare event in the stock market. The management itself created the necessary pre-conditions for the craziest short squeeze of all time. In June, the company sold 5 million shares and generated proceeds of $1.126 bn which are $225 for each share. This is one of the best counter-cyclical management investment decisions I have ever observed. Companies usually buy stocks back when the price is elevated and stop the buybacks when the business is in the middle of a downturn. These buyback and issuance actions led to an improved balance sheet and a financially healthy company - for now. After the second quarter of 2021, GameStop's equity ratio has risen to 52.2% (compared to 14.8% a year ago) with $1.85 bn. equity (or $25.5 per share) and long-term debt of just $47.5 million. All in all, the management created real value for shareholders and improved the financial situation of GameStop during the corona crisis.

3. Turnaround and transformation: not in sight

While the balance sheet is not a current reason to worry about, the business model is a real threat to shareholder value. The business has suffered already before corona hit the economy.

GME Financials 2013-2020 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue (USD, bn.) 9.0 9.3 9.4 8.0 8.6 8.3 6.5 5.1 Net income (USD, bn.) 0.35 0.39 0.4 0.3 0.23 -0.79 -0.46 -0.21 EPS (USD) 2.99 3.47 3.78 2.93 2.27 -7.79 -5.31 -3.30 Equity (USD, bn.) 2.25 2.07 2.08 2.25 2.22 1.34 0.61 0.44

The downward trend is obvious for all financial categories. The stock issuance was necessary to survive in the short term. The company must return to profitability as fast as possible but the last quarterly report (Q2 2021) indicates ongoing problems. In the first six months GameStop reported sales of $2.46 bn. (up 25% compared to 2020 when stores were closed due to corona). However, even if GameStop grows 25% this year, revenues of $6.4 bn. would still be lower than 2019 and significantly below the highs of 2014 and 2015 despite higher online sales. GameStop reported losses of $4.26 per share. Net Cashflows during the first six months amounted to $1.14 bn. but are negative -$0.53 bn. without the proceeds from stock issuance. The best quarter is the fourth quarter, of course, but for a turnaround GameStop needs new income streams with high margins and a clear strategy. Apart from appointing new executives since the start of the year (new chief growth officer, a new chief operating officer, Matt Furlong and Mike Recupero as the new CEO and CFO, respectively), GameStop lacks a promising approach for its transformation.

4. Valuation

With a valuation of $12.56 bn. the stock has become very expensive.

Expected revenues for 2021 are $6.4 billion with net losses and positive free cashflow of $0.8 bn. The equity is likely to decrease to $1.6-1.7 bn. depending on pre-Christmas and Christmas sales.

P/S P/B P/E P/FCF yield % 1.96 7.85 negative 15.7 0.0

With growth of around 25% this year, but no or little growth in the near future, the stock seems to be very expensive regarding the fact that the P/FCF ratio would be much higher without the proceeds from the stock issuance. Furthermore, even if GameStop achieved record net profits of 2015 again, the P/E ratio would be at 31.

5. Conclusion

When GameStop traded for $2.8 per share in April 2020, it was a bargain and this stock price would be a bargain today, too. I first bought GameStop in April 2017 for about $22 a share and added last year below $11. I sold in the midst of the squeeze for nearly $60 (which was too early) but it was, compared to the company's fundamentals, a fair price. The stock price level today is far above GameStop's fair value, especially without a real transformation into a growing tech company which stands out from its competitors.

All in all, GameStop contributed significantly to my YTD performance of 81.2 % (Cassiopeia Value Investing, Q3 performance). Stock picking according to fundamental analysis has been out of favour for years, but in 2021 value stocks (oil & gas, automobile, chemicals, banks, iron ore, PC producers) have outperformed and in the current market environment, it is likely that these kinds of stocks will outperform during the quarters to come.