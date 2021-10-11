Raycat/E+ via Getty Images

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) has a unique hypothesis- that a neurological infection with a common periodontal pathogen is the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. There is a surprising amount of data supporting this hypothesis and it has moved from a fringe idea to a theory worthy of being fully tested. In the next month, a large pivotal trial which is well designed to test the hypothesis may change the paradigm in AD drug development. Alzheimer’s disease drug development has been among the most challenging and it remains one of the largest unmet medical needs. Thus, investors will be well rewarded if a disease modifying therapy is developed. Investors in Cortexyme have the luxury of some downside protection given that COR388 is being tested in periodontal disease as part of the REPAIR trial. In addition, there are other pipeline assets including a CL3 protease inhibitor for coronavirus treatment.

Background

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) affects nearly 5.8 million Americans according to the CDC. Worldwide, it is estimated that there may be more than 40 million people suffering from AD. The disease results in progressive memory loss, the destruction of synapses, neuronal death and brain shrinkage causing patients to lose their ability to remember, reason and communicate. In later stages, patients are unable to care for themselves and require around the clock care and supervision. The economic cost in the US alone is estimated to be $305 billion which highlights the urgent need for effective treatments.

Patients diagnosed with AD have cognitive decline which can be measured on tests such as the ADAS-Cog11 and the ADCS-ADL. Other objective findings include clumps of amyloid plaques, tangles of phosphorylated tau and hippocampal atrophy. Neuroinflammation occurs and the microglia (immune cells in the brain) are overactive. Synaptic dysfunction and neuronal death occur along with the dreaded cognitive decline. Despite the first description of the disease dating back to 1906, the cause of the disease is still unknown. Scientists have long focused on beta-amyloid which clumps into plaques. More recently, tau, a protein in the brain that becomes misfolded and forms “tau tangles” is also a target. The amyloid hypothesis— beta-amyloid is the cause of AD has been the conventional wisdom. Thus, developing drugs to target beta-amyloid has been the holy grail for more than a quarter of a century.

Derek Lowe, PhD gave his take on the results of years of targeting beta-amyloid after more disappointing results. He wrote, “It does dump another shovelful of cold dirt on the entire idea of treating Alzheimer’s disease with such amyloid-targeting antibodies. Nothing has ever worked. Never once…Biogen came back around and said that gosh, a re-examination of the results makes them think that they stopped the trial too early, that if you stand at a particular angle at a particular time of day it almost looks like something was starting to work. Squint, they say. It’s there.” Practicing physicians seem to agree with Dr. Lowe and many major academic centers have opted not to administer the drug. Biogen (BIIB) reported extremely slow uptake for Aduhelm and a STAT news report added more color to the launch. They estimated that only 100 of the 6 million US based AD patients have been treated with Aduhelm as of mid September. Despite this, Endpoints News reports that 3 patients who received Aduhelm have required hospitalization due to ARIA which is a known side effect of amyloid targeting antibodies.

Pharmaceutical chemists have done a spectacular job designing antibodies and their efforts have been effective at clearing beta amyloid. Despite success hitting the target, patients have consistently failed to improve in any meaningful way. It begs the questions is beta- amyloid the real cause of the disease? Moreover, some patients who have large amyloid deposits do not have the cognitive symptoms of AD which casts further doubt on the premise that beta amyloid is the cause or an appropriate drug target. Some scientists attribute this failure to the treatments being administered too late in the disease course. To sum up the situation— the pharmaceutical industry has been singularly focused and bet the house on the amyloid hypothesis and it may be the wrong target.

Given that amyloid targeting has been ineffective, it is reasonable to question whether the basic premise is flawed. Questioning existing theories and proposing alternative theories that are consistent with data is good science. Scientists are now doing that- focusing on neuroinflammation, synapse restoration and pathogen control. Cortexyme is proposing that a pathogen- P. gingivalis causes a neurological infection and is the cause of AD in patients who also have genetic susceptibility. More broadly, Cortexyme’s theory is part of “the infectious hypothesis” which includes multiple bacteria and viruses as possible culprits in AD.

The infectious hypothesis is now being given more attention and a plethora of new evidence has emerged which has been generated in multiple independent laboratories. The brain, once thought to be sterile is now believed to contain bacteria, fungi and viruses such as HSV. Scientists are actively investigating the role these pathogens may play in the development of AD. Science marches forward as pioneers question the conventional wisdom, act on a hunch supported by data and find the tenacity to test alternative theories. Barry Marshall did just this when he challenged the conventional wisdom, self tested his hypothesis and won a Nobel prize for his discovery that ulcers were in fact caused by a pathogen. Cortexyme is following a similar path testing their hypothesis using a molecule they developed.

Some scientific breakthroughs emanate from a flash of insight from great thinkers such as Newton or Einstein who possessed extraordinary intuition and insight. More commonly, it takes some meandering, a touch of serendipity as well as the addition of new data that allows key pieces of evidence to be viewed through a new lens. Cortexyme’s narrative has evolved since their inception in 2012 and has been refined by new evidence derived from experiments performed in their labs and by independent labs. Today, they have synthesized this knowledge and proposed a comprehensive biological mechanism that potentially explains observations that have confounded AD researchers for what seems to be an eternity. Most importantly, their theory explains much of what we know about AD. Their story began with a hunch emanating from the epidemiological data.

Epidemiological Data

Periodontal disease is a known risk factor for developing the most common type of Alzheimer's disease—the sporadic form. The NIH reported that a study with more than 6000 participants showed that, “older adults with signs of gum disease and mouth infections at baseline were more likely to develop AD during the study period which included follow up to 26 years. Among those 65 years or older, both Alzheimer’s diagnoses and deaths were associated with antibodies against the oral bacterium P. gingivalis.” (P gingivalis is the keystone bacteria in periodontal disease.) Another published study looked at antibodies and noted “the AD subjects expressed significantly elevated antibody to T. denticola, and P. gingivalis at baseline. These sera were obtained years prior to the clinical diagnosis of AD or MCI, while subjects were still cognitively normal.” This suggests that periodontal disease is a precursor to AD rather than a consequence of poor oral hygiene due to cognitive decline. Moreover, a published clinical study titled “Periodontitis and Cognitive Decline in Alzheimer’s Disease” noted that among patients with an AD diagnosis those with periodontitis experienced a six fold more rapid decline as measured by a standard test, ADAS-cog.

Epidemiological data also suggests that patients with Down syndrome follow a pattern of periodontal disease prior to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Patients tend to develop early aggressive periodontal disease and have high levels of P. gingivalis. By age 60, 50% of people with Down syndrome have dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. It has been suggested that this increased risk of AD is related to the genetic abnormality that occurs in Down syndrome patients. The association between early periodontal disease and the early development of Alzheimer’s disease is notable.

Epidemiological studies also show that spouses of people with dementia have a six times greater chance of developing dementia themselves. The prevailing explanation for the increased risk is that spouses tend to be caregivers which is stressful. However, an alternative explanation for a substantially increased risk of developing AD is that a pathogen such as P. gingivalis could easily be transmitted between spouses.

The epidemiological data is surely peculiar and merits further investigation. Although these associations are not new, recently there has been more of a focus on exploring these findings. The National Institute on Aging (part of the NIH) recently sponsored a workshop— “Is there a causative role for infectious agents in Alzheimer’s Disease?” with researchers from U of Colorado, Columbia, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, U of Maryland and Northwestern sharing their research and perspectives. Epidemiological associations between AD and risk factors such as periodontal disease are a starting point for inquiry but DO NOT prove a causal relationship.

Interestingly, a small Canadian study showed that AD patients treated with antibiotics for three months showed less cognitive decline than the placebo group. One of the two antibiotics used in the study, doxycycline, is active against P. gingivalis so that is a possible explanation for the improvement in treated patients. Doxycycline also has anti inflammatory properties and treating the neuroinflammation associated with AD is another explanation for the patient’s improvement. Other trials failed to confirm that antibiotics could stop decline. Many antibiotics do not effectively cross the blood brain barrier and penetrate brain tissues, few are highly effective against intracellular anaerobic pathogens such as P. gingivalis and resistance is another factor hindering efficacy. Thus, antibiotics may not be the ideal treatment to test this hypothesis but the results of the Canadian study suggest further investigation is warranted.

P. gingivalis as a causal pathogen?

To assess causation, a possible biological mechanism for P. gingivalis causing AD must be generated. The literature suggests that oral bacteria can enter the bloodstream and travel to the brain. As reported in Nature Reviews Immunology, “A plausible mechanism underlying the link between periodontitis and Alzheimer's disease might be the infiltration of the brain with periodontal pathogens, a hypothesis supported by emerging evidence implicating P. gingivalis in particular. P. gingivalis DNA has been detected in Alzheimer's disease brain autopsy specimens and the cerebrospinal fluid of living individuals with likely Alzheimer's disease.” Cortexyme co-founder Dr. Steve Dominy’s research which was published in Science Advances found the gingipain load (produced by P. gingivalis) in AD patients is higher than in controls. Poole and colleagues published an article titled “Determining the presence of periodontopathic virulence factors in short-term postmortem Alzheimer’s disease brain tissue” which indicated that their research detected the presence of virulence factors (gingipains) in 12 hour postmortem AD brains. Antibodies to the bacteria have also been detected in the CSF of Alzheimer’s patients. In fact, P. gingivalis has also been detected in atherosclerotic plaques, the liver and joints further suggesting its capacity to travel to distant sites possibly via the bloodstream.

Pathogens infecting the CNS and causing neurological infections is a well documented phenomenon in the medical literature and include the bacteria that causes Lyme disease and syphilis. It is also known that dementia symptoms including difficulty with cognition, memory problems and behavioral changes such as paranoia have been observed in neuroborreliosis (lyme) and neurosyphilis. Treatment with antibiotics in both cases abates symptoms but residual damage has been reported. HIV is also known to cause dementia when the virus infects brain tissue. According to Johns Hopkins, HIV dementia includes memory loss, difficulty thinking and speaking, apathy and a loss of motor skills. Given these well accepted observations that neurological infections with other pathogens can cause cognitive symptoms, it is entirely feasible that a neurological infection with P. gingivalis could be the cause of dementia in some AD patients.

Koch’s Postulates

Scientists use a set of criteria developed in the 1800’s to determine if a causal relationship between a pathogen and a disease exists. Koch’s postulates, although somewhat outdated, provide a framework for inquiry. They stipulate the following four criteria must be met to establish causation.

1. The microorganism must be found in abundance in all infected individuals but not in healthy controls.

2. The microorganism must be isolated from a diseased individual and cultured.

3. The pathogen should cause disease when introduced into a healthy individual.

4. The pathogen must be isolated from the inoculated organism and it should be confirmed that it was the same pathogen from the infected host.

Cortexyme found P. gingivalis in both healthy and AD brains. Gingipains from the bacteria were found in more than 90% of AD patients versus about 30% of control brain samples. A correlation between gingipain load and AD diagnosis was also established. Moreover, gingipain levels from P. gingivalis correlate with tau levels and tau levels correlate with cognition.

Figure 1- Source- Cortexyme Corporate Presentation

Explanations for the presence of P. gingivalis and its gingipains in healthy controls include that some patients may be early in the process of developing AD or may not have the genetics conducive to developing the disease. Koch’s first postulate was not strictly met in that the presumed pathogen was also found in controls. It is notable that H. pylori has been found to be the cause of ulcers but there are many healthy people (controls) who also carry the bacteria. Just as some people carry C. difficile bacteria but never develop an infection. This suggests that a complete absence of the bacteria is not always necessary to prove causation.

Koch may have also missed an important concept. It is now widely believed that pathogen exposure may lead to disease years or even decades later. For example, patients may be exposed to HPV and develop cancer years later or have chicken pox and years later develop shingles. Not all exposed patients will develop the disease and the bacteria may be found in healthy controls free of disease.

Cortexyme recently released data showing that ALL Alzheimer’s patients enrolled in the GAIN trial have anti-P. gingivalis antibodies (IgG) in the CSF despite only 2 percent of patients having a leaky blood brain barrier. The blood brain barrier (BBB) acts as a shield protecting the brain. What this implies is that the patients have these antibodies being produced in the central nervous system rather than being produced elsewhere in the body and then crossing the BBB. This data supports that a neurological infection with P. gingivalis may be occurring in the CNS. It is notable that having antibodies to P. gingivalis was not required for enrollment in the GAIN trial yet all patients had them. A study published in The Journal of Clinical Microbiology found, “P. gingivalis was detected in only 25% (46 of 181) of the healthy subjects but was detected in 79% (103 of 130) of the periodontitis group (P < 0.0001),” which suggests that in a normal healthy cohort, only 25% would have antibodies to the bacteria. By age 65 it is estimated that 50% of the population has P. gingivalis in their mouth yet this is half the rate found in GAIN trial participants.

For the second postulate, the microorganisms were not cultured but DNA was detected which allows for the definitive identification of the pathogen. PCR techniques were not available at the time Koch developed his postulates so DNA presence is a reasonable modern surrogate marker. In addition, only two bacteria are known to produce gingipains— P. gingivalis and P. gulae (a common periodontal pathogen in dogs) thus the presence of gingipains provides strong evidence of the presence of the bacteria somewhere in the body.

Cortexyme published critical finding as relate to criteria 3 and 4. Aged mice were orally swabbed with P. gingivalis bacteria and after six weeks they developed a brain infection. More importantly, the mice developed all of the hallmark features of AD- neuroinflammation, amyloid beta plaques, activated microglia (immune cells), tau like tangles and neurodegeneration. Even more importantly, multiple labs were able to replicate this and a lab at the U of Illinois was actually the first to publish their results in an article titled. “Chronic oral application of a periodontal pathogen results in brain inflammation, neurodegeneration and amyloid beta production in wild type mice.” This research establishes- at least in mice a causal relationship between P. gingivalis and Alzheimer’s disease pathology.

Figure 2- Source- Cortexyme Corporate Presentation

In Cortexyme’s experiments, mice who were infected with modified bacteria that had their ability to produce gingipains genetically removed did not develop AD pathology. This critical finding suggests that gingipains are the culprit and a suitable drug target to avoid patients developing the hallmark features of AD. It is important to note that findings in animal models often do not translate into humans. Cortexyme administered COR388 to P. gingivalis infected mice and saw a favorable trend after treatment with atuzaginstat as shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3- Source- Cortexyme Corporate Presentation

Another key insight that allows beta-amyloid and AD to be viewed through a different lens was the discovery that it may be an antimicrobial peptide. Beta-amyloid is well known to be deposited in AD brains but it is poorly understood why it builds up. A lab at Harvard which researchers Drs. Tanzi, Lathe and Moir lead suggested an antimicrobial protection hypothesis. In an article published in Alzheimer's Dementia they explained, “Aβ oligomerization and β-amyloid generation appear to be important innate immune pathways that mediate pathogen entrapment and protect against infection.” This conclusion is partially related to experiments that show amyloid plaques develop after exposure to microbes. “You get seeding of bona fide plaques, in a young mouse, overnight, simply by injecting a microbe,” says Rudolph Tanzi., PhD. His colleague Dr. Moir said, ”Aβ doesn’t spontaneously aggregate; it needs a seed, and microbes provide that seed. It’s likely not one pathogen, but several that can seed.” Cortexyme has found that beta-amyloid and gingipains often are found in the same location in AD brains further supporting that beta-amyloid may be produced in response to infection with P. gingivalis. Microglia (the brain’s immune cells) have also been found to be concentrated in plaques suggesting their presence may be a response to infection.

Research by Cortexyme and other independent laboratories indicates that in experimental models when P. gingivalis is introduced, beta-amyloid levels rise. This suggests the bacterial infection may be upstream of the beta-amyloid deposition. Thus, a logical approach would be to address the neurological infection rather than the body’s response of producing amyloid plaques and immune responses such as inflammation. What is emerging is a more comprehensive theory which could potentially offer an alternative explanation for why targeting beta-amyloid has been unsuccessful—it may be downstream of the cause which could be an infection.

Given the presence of P. gingivalis and its gingipains in the brain has been confirmed, it is worth pondering how the bacteria behaves in the oral cavity. Dentists, who routinely observe first hand the destructive nature of periodontal disease, have elucidated the role of P. gingivalis as a keystone pathogen responsible for the destruction of bone and gum tissues which results in tooth loss. The bacteria can live inside cells or in biofilms which provides it protection from antibiotics and immune surveillance. It is also known that it is asaccharolytic- it consumes proteins rather than sugar for its nutrition. In order to achieve this, P. gingivalis secretes gingipains which break down proteins. Simply put, the bacteria lives inside cells and destroy host tissues for its nutrition. Moreover, it has been well documented that P. gingivalis interferes with the host immune response allowing a chronic low grade infection and eradication is not possible. Thus, dentists try to control it using mechanical means as well as topical and oral antibiotics because full eradication has not been possible. Given P. gingivalis’s behavior in the oral cavity, it suggests it would have the potential to act as a pathogen in the brain.

Another piece of critical information that can be viewed through a new lens is the genetic risk due to an individual’s APOE genes. This gene provides instructions for the production of apolipoprotein E. This protein’s functions include fat metabolism, synaptic maintenance and controlling inflammation. APOE proteins are fragmented in Alzheimer’s patients and the fragments are thought to be neurotoxic.

The most significant genetic risk factors for developing AD is carrying the APOE4 allele. APOE4 heterozygotes (carrying a single copy) have 2-4X the risk of developing AD and E4 homozygotes (carrying two copies) have 10-20x risk. Moreover, APOE4 carriers who do develop AD decline at a greater rate. Carrying a single copy of E2 significantly lowers your risk of AD and E2/E2 homozygotes have an exceptionally low rate of developing AD. E3 carriers have an intermediate risk level between E4 and E2 carriers.

Yet, the mechanisms causing the variation in risk is unknown. A set of experiments conducted by Cortexyme suggest a possible explanation. Gingipains released by P. gingivalis cleave the ApoE proteins into fragments at the site of a particular amino acid within the protein. E4 proteins have two Arginines, E3 proteins have one Arginine and E2 proteins have no Arginine. The net effect is that the APOE4 variant of this protein results in more protein fragments in their brains. Conversely, APOE2 carriers lack this amino acid in their apolipoproteins which could potentially explain their low risk of developing AD. Moreover, this theory explains how an APOE4 carrier could potentially not develop AD- they lack infection with P. gingivalis. This explanation potentially answers the lingering questions of why APOE is the largest genetic risk factor for developing AD and why only a subset of the population who are genetically susceptible- potentially those with P. gingivalis infections develop AD.

Recall that P. gingivalis is asaccharolytic and thus it obtains nutrition not via sugars but via the consumption of proteins— such as apolipoproteins. Simply put, P. gingivalis feeds on tissues for its nutrition which explains the destruction it causes in the oral cavity. Also recall that ApoE protein fragments have been found in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid of AD patients and the gingipains are a potential cause of their fragmentation. Cortexyme has experimentally found that the hallmark features of AD can be replicated with in-vitro experimental models and in animal models with the introduction of P. gingivalis. They have demonstrated that P. gingivalis is capable of infecting neurons and producing gingipains. The following hallmark features can be induced by P. gingivalis infection.

1. Tau is fragmented and aggregated in the AD brain. Pg causes the fragmentation and phosphorylation of tau in vitro.

2. ApoE is fragmented in the AD brain and by gingipains.

3. Beta-amyloid is overproduced in the AD brain and can be triggered by a Pg infection.

4. Microglia are activated in the AD brain and by Pg.

5. Inflammasomes are activated in the AD brain and by Pg.

6. Complement is dysregulated in the AD brain and by gingipains.

7. Neurodegeneration is evident in the AD brain and caused by Pg’s gingipains.

Source- Cortexyme Corporate Presentation

The critical takeaway is that when a theory is correct, it should explain all known observations. In an in vitro experiment which was published in The Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease titled, “Alzheimer’s Disease-Like Neurodegeneration in Porphyromonas gingivalis Infected Neurons with Persistent Expression of Active Gingipains,” P. gingivalis was introduced into a model of neuronal cells. The bacteria was found to invade and persist producing gingipains which causes protein degradation. Phosphorylation of tau was observed, a loss of synapse density was noted and neurons stopped functioning properly. This experiment appears to replicate the findings in AD brains.

Lastly, phospho-tau217 has emerged as an important biomarker that correlates with cognitive impairment. The fragmentation of Tau protein and phosphorylation of Tau are established findings in AD brains. Experiments with P. gingivalis infected neuronal cell cultures and mice showed elevated tau phosphorylation. After five weeks of treatment with atuzaginstat, the level of phospho-tau217 returned to the level of controls, and tau degradation was inhibited by treatment with COR-388.

Can COR-388 treat Alzheimer’s in humans? Human Phase 1 Data

Atuzaginstat is an orally administered small molecule whose mechanism of action is as a virulence inhibitor- it works by inhibiting the gingipains thus depriving the bacteria of a food source and driving down the quantity of bacteria. An important property of atuzaginstat is its ability to penetrate the brain and biofilms where P. gingivalis resides so it is likely to get to the location where needed. Recall that in mouse models, Cortexyme found that bacteria which had their capacity to produce gingipains removed did not cause the hallmark features of AD which suggests that inhibiting gingipains could potentially benefit patients.

There is very limited data on atuzaginstat in human AD patients and this is one factor that makes an investment in Cortexyme extremely high risk. Atuzaginstat was tested for 28 days in a placebo controlled Ph 1 study where six subjects received 50 mg of COR388 twice daily. After 28 days, a decrease in ApoE fragments and a decrease in plasma RANTES (inflammatory marker) were observed versus placebo. Cognitive tests trended towards an improvement in treated patients but the study was not powered to show efficacy. The extremely small and short duration clinical trials in humans limits what can be inferred from this dataset.

Figure 4- Source- Cortexyme Corporate Presentation

Figure 5- Cortexyme Corporate Presentation

Futility Analysis

In December of 2020 when approximately 300 patients had six months of treatment, an interim analysis was conducted. The trial could have been stopped by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for futility, clear efficacy or safety concerns. COR388 successfully advanced through the futility analysis without any changes. While not much can be concluded based on this, many AD drugs do not pass this milestone. It should also be noted that the company has set the goal of the trial to show a 50% slowing in decline which is a high bar to meet- especially after six months in a disease like AD which generally has a slow cadence.

Liver Toxicity/ OLE Clinical trial hold

The FDA stopped the open label portion of the trial due to some subjects experiencing transient and reversible hepatic adverse effects. These issues occurred in the first few weeks of treatment and resolved. Although it is unclear, these adverse events may be a result of clearing the bacteria from the liver where it is known to accumulate. The FDA allowed the GAIN trial to continue to completion. The decision to prescribe any medication is based on a risk benefit analysis. For atuzaginstat, the known risks can potentially be managed with careful monitoring of liver function. Moreover, it is believed that Pg may reside in the liver which in patients with high antibody titers could pose an issue. The slow titration of dose may be a viable strategy if atuzaginstat proves efficacious.

The GAIN trial enrolled the right patients to test the hypothesis

The GAIN trial has enrolled 643 mild to moderate Alzheimer’s patients. There are two treatment arms (40 mg and 80 mg BID) and a placebo arm. Patients have completed the 48 week treatment period and are in a 6 week safety follow up at this time. Without specifying any enrollment criteria, 100 percent of patients had antibodies to Pg in their blood with 78 percent of patients having high levels of titers that correlate with periodontal disease. Moreover, 65 percent of patients are APOE4 carriers who according to the gingipain hypothesis are patients who would theoretically benefit from atuzaginstat. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, 100 percent of patients have antibodies to P. gingivalis in the CSF suggesting a neurological infection.

Periodontal Disease

There is a periodontal study testing atuzaginstat in a subset of patients enrolled in the GAIN trial. Data will be available in mid November and the company estimates that this could be a $2B market given 65 million Americans have periodontal disease. It also provides investors some downside protection by having a backup indication advancing in the clinic.

More Detailed Information

A more detailed explanation of the gingipain hypothesis is found in this insightful, well researched SA blog post which was generously shared with the SA audience.

Analyst Opinions

Analysts have widely diverging views on the merits of the hypothesis. At one extreme is Dave Sherman, PhD of LifeSci Capital who wrote that, “Pg may play different roles in different diseases. In some diseases it may be causative (we think Alzheimer’s may be one of these.)” Citibank has a 'Negative Catalyst Watch' on Cortexyme into the GAIN Alzheimer's readout and has assigned a 5% likelihood of success to the trial with a sell rating on the stock.

Institutional Ownership

Investors including Pfizer, Takeda, and other large institutional investors have steadily held significant positions in Cortexyme.

Conclusion

Alzheimer’s patients and their families need and deserve better treatments. Testing a new hypothesis— one backed by experimental evidence is good science. There is good logic to Cortexyme’s hypothesis and an infectious hypothesis is not fully at odds with the amyloid hypothesis. In some ways, it is simply a more comprehensive explanation for the beta-amyloid that researchers have been so focused on. Good science can involve taking data and finding new ways of interpreting it and many of the known observations about AD do in fact fit into Cortexyme’s hypothesis.

One question that is perplexing is why researchers may have passed over this as a promising hypothesis. One explanation is that epidemiology, pathology, neurology, dentistry and microbiology are not specialities that tend to routinely collaborate and insights from all are valuable in assessing this hypothesis. Often collaboration is needed just as Watson and Crick needed cross disciplinary collaboration with Rosalind Franklin and her expertise in x-ray crystallography before they could imagine the double helix structure of DNA.

Targeting diseases with unknown biology is the most difficult path in drug development. The success rate for Alzheimer's clinical trials to date could be considered to be zero if truly disease modifying therapies are the measure. Thomas Huxley, a biologist wrote, “The great tragedy of Science—the slaying of a beautiful hypothesis by an ugly fact.” Cortexyme has an elegant hypothesis but success in the GAIN trial depends on whether P. gingivalis really does play a causative role in AD. For investors, it is as much a bet on the hypothesis as it is a bet on the molecule. Within weeks investors will know if the GAIN trial results provide a light at the end of the tunnel for the 6 million US patients in need of an effective treatment or another disappointment. If atuzaginstat is that elusive molecule able to halt cognitive decline, there is a $30B to $50B annual market opportunity and investors surely will be well rewarded.