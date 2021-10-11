Franck-Boston/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) has seen its shares fall more than 30% from the highs it set in February. What's more, its underlying business model continues to expand and improve.

Presently, investors have latched on to the fact that its Zillow is in a transition period from category leader in digital property advertising to the second biggest company in iBuying.

In sum, investors are now too bearish here and this stock is worthwhile considering, here's why:

Zillow's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Enticing

As you can see above, Q3 2021 is expected to see its revenues jump by more than 3x compared with the same period a year ago. Yet, as you know, the share price continues to collapse in 2021.

My contention is that investors are being overly pessimistic when it comes to Zillow's prospects. Although there's a lot here to be compelled towards this investment.

Why Zillow? Why Now?

Zillow has three segments, Homes, IMT, and Mortgages. The Mortgages segment is small and accounts for approximately 4% of total revenue, and is not an investment thesis mover one way or another.

Let's dig in further and discuss the two segments that are the overarching thesis here.

Everyone is looking at Zillow and how it's going to fare against Opendoor Technologies (OPEN). However, I declare that this misses the point of what Zillow offers.

Zillow Homes is now the biggest segment from a revenue perspective. But to understand the opportunity here, it's insightful to first focus on Zillow's Internet, Media & Technology (“IMT”) segment.

Zillow's IMT segment is its legacy segment. This segment mostly derives its revenues from advertising as real estate agents list their properties.

As you can see above, Premier Agent revenues account for approximately 75% of its IMT segment. Premier Agent allows for the discoverability of residential properties. The IMT segment is highly profitable, and that's why investors have been so positively enchanted by the company.

As you can see here, IMT reports 46% EBITDA margins. So far, so good right? Well, this high profitability will in fact ironically cause us problems when it comes to valuation, but I get ahead of myself.

Let's take a step back and go to the IMT. Within IMT, Zillow has its Other business unit. This includes advertising revenues on a cost-per-click model, as well as, technology solutions for real estate professionals.

I don't have tangible numbers to back my assertion, but I believe that Premier Agent is meaningfully better than Zillow's cost-per-click business model. Typically, the clicking business is typically less attractive, whereas the Premier Agent model, where Zillow receives payment upfront for providing agents with a proportion of leads relative to total advertising spent for a particular zip code, is the undeniable crown jewel here.

That being stated, Zillow is now attempting to improve its Other business line, by doubling down on the solutions it offers agents outside of leads.

Incidentally, earlier this month, Zillow completed its acquisition of ShowingTime, a company focused on home touring technology. This acquisition amounted to $500 million and accounts for less than 5% of its market cap, thus even though this isn't going to be meaningfully accreditive to Zillow's top-line, it's nevertheless insightful that Zillow is signaling to investors that it's doubling down on revenues outside of advertising.

As a brief aside, it's just odd that the FTC had an antitrust issue on this acquisition. It's hardly so meaningful that it will dramatically change the online real estate competitor landscape.

The iBuying Opportunity That Troubles Investors

Moving on, I highlight Zillow's IMT segment, because investors have been totally caught up in the story of iBuying and whether or not Zillow will have what it takes to become a meaningful player in iBuying.

My argument is that Zillow is clearly moving in the right direction, as iBuying continues to gain traction. In fact, for Q2 2021, Zillow's iBuying segment, called Homes, was up 71% y/y.

But the real improvement is expected in Q3 2021, as Homes is expected to soar more than 800% y/y to $1.5 billion from $187 million in the same period a year ago.

What's more, given that for Q4 2020 Homes' revenue was only $304 million, if we presume that Q4 2021 grows sequentially by just 5% from Q3 2021, we can expect Homes to reach nearly $1.6 billion of revenues.

Thus, when it comes to comparing with the previous year, investors should expect to see Q4 2021 Homes segment jump more than 5x relative to the same period a year ago.

In sum, while investors are comparing and contrasting which iBuying company will become the default go-to home buying company, I contend that there's space for more than one player.

Now, allow me to clarify one more point. Ultimately, home sellers will shop around for which company offers them the smallest closing fee.

As you can see above, Zillow's closing fees are somewhere around 6% to 7%, while, Opendoor closing costs also come to around 6%. So, there's not a lot to distinguish between these two companies' services, when it comes to fees.

Now, let's discuss the underlying valuation here.

Valuation - Why Zillow Stock is Cheaply Valued

Note, Zillow carries approximately $2 billion of net cash on its balance sheet, implying that it's enterprise value is approximately $21 billion.

On the one hand, it's difficult to value Zillow. We could simply make the case that Zillow is priced at 2x next year's revenues, but that wouldn't be particularly constructive. Why?

Because as Zillow's iBuying segment continues to rapidly grow, it will become the bigger portion of the business. In fact, if we think about it, Zillow's iBuying segment, Homes, will starting next quarter make up approximately 75% of its total revenues.

What this means in practice, is that investors are now thinking that Zillow's business, which was once ticking along at a steady rate with strong profitability will now be the inverse.

Going forward, Zillow's top-line is set to grow meaningfully faster, but investors are not going to like that its high profitability as a percentage of its total revenues will shrink.

Case in point, for Q2 2021, Zillow's EBITDA margins stood at 13%. This was essentially driven by the high-profit margins associated with its IMT segment. But given that Homes is not profitable, and growing at such a rapid rate, this implies that even if we put aside the consideration that Zillow has remarked that IMT will be less profitable in the near-term as that segment invests for growth, the Homes segment will become the dominant underlying business, and it is playing catch up to Opendoor.

On balance, this change in dynamics is weighing on Zillow's near-term prospects. Investors don't like the uncertainty that Homes has brought about to the underlying business.

However, I assert that even with that consideration aside, with the stock already down more than 30% from its previous highs, that investors are now too gloomy here.

The Bottom Line

Zillow has unjustifiably fallen into correction territory as investors latch onto the story of Zillow Homes, and the prospects that Zillow going from the category leader for advertising properties online to a player-two in the iBuying sector.

All in all, I declare that investors are being unreasonably bearish here and that this profitable and growing business is being priced too cheaply at just 2x forward sales.